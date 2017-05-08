Karen Radley Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Karen Radley Volkswagen
Amazing Vehicle/ Dishonest Sales Representatives
by 08/05/2017on
To be honest in the service department I have always enjoyed going to Karen Radley VW in Woodbridge VA for any problem or concern I had with my vehicle and they would fix it and have my vehicle ready within a short period of time. But as far as the sales department not so good. I went in to purchase my first brand new vehicle (VW Touareg) beautiful vehicle btw. Realized there were a few scratches on the passenger side rims from whoever had either test drove the vehicle or moved the vehicle. I told the (sales representative) Zurian that I would then purchase the 2017 VW Touareg aslong as these two rims would be replaced. He assured me that they would and I made sure that it was put in writing. He then told me it would take a few days to get those rims replaced along with some other things I wanted done before pulling off the lot with the new vehicle. To make a long story short, I pulled off the lot to later realize that those rims were never replaced. They lied to me for whatever reason I do not know but they tried to cover it up by sanding the rims down and spray painting over them thinking I would never notice it. My trust in the sales department is gone because I'm sure Zurian (sales representative) wasn't the only one behind it. Therefore I would not recommend anyone to purchase a vehicle at Karen Radley VW without carefully examining it before pulling off the lot.
Volkswagen Golf from the fine folks at Karen Radley Volkswagen
by 11/20/2016on
The sale people were upfront with pricing and low pressure. This was perhaps the easiest car-buying experience I have ever had. I am from out of sate and it was very easy twith complete this deal. I will definitely steer people their way if I know someone in the market for a new vehicle. Excellent buying experience.
Best customer service ever!!!
by 11/19/2016on
The extreme professionalism and knowledgeable staff, also staying late after closing to finish assisting myself with new car transition and information. Going out of your way to my residence to assist my mother that has trouble walking to help her sign the papers really shows me the dedication you have for your customers.
Best Vehicle Buying Experience Ever
by 10/20/2016on
The smooth, organized, no pressure experience. Undoubtedly, the main reason we use Karen Radley VW (there is a closer dealership to us in Fredericksburg) is Bob Stull. We have bought four vehicles from Bob, and have come to know and trust him, and rely on his knowledge and expertise to help us select the best vehicle at a fair price. I have never had a smoother, less pressured car buying experience than with Bob in over 40 years of buying cars.
Great price! Long wait time
by 10/01/2016on
Really competitive price - super great deal. Really great and nice sales rep! I just wish they could have processed the paperwork in less than an hour.
Great Dealership
by 09/26/2016on
Even though my free time was very limited Cierra did an awesome job at helping me maximize my time at the dealership in getting all of the paperwork done ahead of time she could.
Eman114
by 09/25/2016on
The experience was very pleasant. Derek Champion went above and beyond to insure our comfort, he was very patient and courteous. All the staff were friendly.
Vice President
by 09/17/2016on
Everything was streamlined - went quickly - friendly employees - stayed late to make sure we were able to walk out that same day with our automobile.
Excellent
by 09/06/2016on
It was pleasant friendly atmosphere and it was an easy transition because of the staff that very knowledgeable of what the are doing.
2016Jetta
by 08/11/2016on
My 2004 Passat needed repair a decision needed to be thought of with the help of Darryl Mc Million several options was presented to me I was introduced to Tony Wiest and he provide me with information I went home and thought over what I needed to do I returned and Tony Weist assisted me and I have a 2016 Jetta Dereck Champion assisted me to know about the options of the car he was so very helpful since the car was new he was 100% I have been coming to this dealership for 12 years and Darryl McMillion has always been trust worthy and always explained what needed to be repair he is 100% an asset to your dealership and Tony Weist made me feel so relaxed with all the paper work he is also 100% I will tell everybody come to Karen Radley the team was so wonderful the VW Jetta I am truly enjoying
Mr. Bob Stull is your man!
by 06/25/2016on
Mr. Stull has been my go to salesman since buying my first Jetta. This is our 4th one. I called and told him what we wanted for our son and sure enough, I received a phone call the day from Bob saying he found what I requested and would have it on the lot the very next day. Bob even scheduled for the vehicle to be shipped from Virginia to California at a reasonable price. You can't ask for better professional customer service than that. Proud to still be a part of the Karen Radley Volkswagen family!!!
car
by 06/15/2016on
Fast and efficient help! Good selection. Upfront and honest help with problem credit issues. Prompt response to emails and easy process overall.
Great Experience
by 06/13/2016on
Great experience, quick and friendly, offered a fair price without having to bargain, drove out with the car GREAT salesman, would recommend
VW side got great team giving great service.
by 05/24/2016on
Friendly, helpful and ready to work with you. Sales person listens to your requirement and delivers the product and finance team willing to work with you to give you the best deal.
Karen Radley Volkswagen
by 05/24/2016on
Your salesman Chris Henson was extremely professional and answered all of our questions! He diligently went out of his way to make sure we understood everything about the vehicle, and took care of us from the beginning to the end! Superb customer service!
Carlos's Review of VW 22191
by 04/22/2016on
I have been going to the VW dealership in Woodbridge VA since i purchased my GTI in 2012 and due to the exceptional experience from their service department I knew that it would the perfect place to purchase my next vehicle.
Karen Radley is the best!
by 03/22/2016on
What I liked most about my sales experience was the people. They treated me like family, and they were very knowledgeable.
VW Beetle 2016
by 03/10/2016on
No nonsense, straight forward, accommodating sale representatives. Promptly returned my phone calls and sales people were knowledgeable about the vehicle. Refreshing to do business with a company interested in the customer. Good pricing. Love the 2016 VW Beetle!!!!! Thanks
Karen Radley VW Jetta 2016
by 02/29/2016on
The gentlemen that I worked with, Tony and Trey, were very kind and courteous. They helped me with everything I was looking for and were able to narrow it down to what I wanted.
My little Bug
by 01/27/2016on
I was extremely impressed with the no pressure attitude of the salesman and manager. They answered all my questions easil'y. When i needed help understanding the symbols in the car and how to work several of them, they happilly obliged. i want to give a shout out to the salesman. Good job! Can't wait to see if the shop can equal the sales area.
