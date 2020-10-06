Cowles Parkway Ford

Chester was an exemplary salesman

by Dpellet on 06/10/2020

Chester was extremely knowledgeable, never pushy and made me feel like he was working for me, not just for his company. He gave new a run down of all the bells and whistles on the truck and definitely increased my confidence in getting what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Best auto service team I've ever experienced.

by Patrick R. on 08/18/2020

Took my truck in for new tires. There was a mishap with my truck but the managers and service team made it right. They picked up the cost for a large rental truck and did a great job keeping me informed of the repairs. Thanks to James and Robert for your support.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Satisfied on 07/06/2020

Service Rep was knowledgeable of issues with my vehicle. He informed me of the work needed and prioritized how I could get the work accomplished if I could not get it completed at one time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service Review

by Ghpotomac on 05/14/2020

Quick, complete and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Mr. Carter

by Satisfied on 12/16/2019

Excellent experience. My vehicle was ready in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Mr Tim Parker

by tparker on 11/22/2019

Overall good. They didn't go over the vehicle as they were closing and the car did not have a manual with it. So I'm trying to learn all the options. The finance dept had the paper work with missed spelled names.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Cowles Ford Woodbridge Va

by a review on 09/05/2019

Lindsay Stowell was great as a sales rep -- treated us like members of the family. We had a great experience and I come here for all my car purchases

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Easy Drop-off and Pick-up

by Billy Mc on 06/16/2019

I didn’t have an appointment but I was able to drop it off in the morning and pick it up after work. The staff was helpful and fast. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

4 hrs wait for an oil change

by At98765 on 05/24/2019

4hrs wait for an oil change. What's worst is customer service rep doesn't seem to care for the existence of the customer. We just hanging around there like we have nothing better to do. There is a reversal in the role of customer and customer service rep and mgmt need to get this straighten out.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Used Car Buying Experience!

by 16Expedition on 05/22/2019

We were in the market for a later year Ford Expedition EL with relatively low mileage. Cowles gave us an excellent deal on just the car we were looking for, fully inspected and even new tires. They could not have been more solicitous throughout the process. We even left with a freshly cleaned car and a free full tank of gas. All in all a very positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

60,000 mile tune-up

by DorriLou on 05/09/2019

When I scheduled my appointment, I told the service manager that I had to have my car by 10:30 and he assured me that would happen. Soon after I sat down in the waiting room, I received a text from 'Edward' that said I could text him at any time my car was in the shop or call him: the phone number was there to click on. At 10:30 my car was not delivered, so I texted...and waited for about 5 minutes with no response. So I called Edward and the operator said he was not available. I later found out that Edward wasn't working that day at all. I went out to the desk and asked for my car. It had been assigned to a man new to transmission flushing, so my car was still torn down. I was offered a shuttle, but I told the man I had to have my car for the errands I was going to run for the program where I volunteer. Finally, he came back from the shop and said they were putting my car together again and the man would be driving it around to the front. He had me step outside to wait for what I thought would be just a moment...it turned out to be more like 10 minutes. The service manager said if I would come in on Tuesday morning, he would put a master mechanic on the job and give me the transmission service for half price. That's what I did and my car was done in an hour. The quality of work seems to be OK, but the service was poor and the errors were multiple. The final price was appropriate for the inconvenience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great experience

by Tpham08901 on 04/12/2019

Worked with Derrick from the very start, looked at a car I found online and took it out for a test drive. Ended up not going with it but Derrick took the take to show me what else they had in my price range/mileage expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service!

by Meganoosh A. on 03/22/2019

Great service and timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Timely and Great Deal

by Travel-Boy on 02/04/2019

This dealership clearly knows about customer service. When you schedule an appointment with them they get you in on-time and are prompt at checking you out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

2017 escape

by Pahiltib on 02/01/2019

Easy drop in, wait and leave on time. Waiting area is very nice and convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Cowles Ford oil change

by CSM719902 on 01/29/2019

Not pleased. Took them an hour and a half to perform and simple oil change and tire rotation, and then they forgot to rotate the tires on top of it. What did they do for over an hour?!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Should be no stars

by Kodikodi3 on 01/04/2019

Made an appointment for 1:00 pm oil change at 3 was told they work finishing the paperwork then heard my exhaust to find out they were just taking it back then. I asked them to pull it around after wasting 2.5 hours of my time and went to Jiffy Lube, customer service is terrible they would soon lie to you then tell you there running behind. The cashier had an attitude and should have been sent home.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Recall

by jlb22193 on 01/02/2019

Brought my 2016 Focus in for a recall and I think the service department is awesome . Professional, knowledgeable and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Cowles Parkway Ford (Service Department)

by SnuffyGrub on 12/16/2018

Exceptional group of professional subject matter experts. The service department takes pride in their work and have the training and experience that makes this service department top-notch. I don't like to take my car in to service, unless it's for an oil change or wiper blades or something routine. However, when I've had problems with the car and have to bring it in, they accurately diagnose the problem and repair/fix it. Keeping the customer up-to-date on the status is sometimes a bit challenging for them (they're really busy), but they do make an effort to make contact and provide status updates when possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Ford Expedition EL

by Terry JO on 12/13/2018

Took my Expedition into ford dealership. Requested normal maintenance and work on center console that would go out due to unexplained reason. They did not fix console problem or complete normal maintenance as requested. They did the normal maintenance after working on my car for about 3 hours. I was there about 5 hours total.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

No service is their service

by Typical on 12/07/2018

Bought an f 150 from them had an issue after I left the lot that we didn’t notice prior. Our sales guy pushed us to service, not his problem after he got paid right. Went back the very next day and service said they couldn’t look at it for hours told me to call to schedule with an advisor. Left numerous messages without a call back. After several days I insisted on speaking to a manager who was initially helpful but then dropped off the planet.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

