service Rating

When I scheduled my appointment, I told the service manager that I had to have my car by 10:30 and he assured me that would happen. Soon after I sat down in the waiting room, I received a text from 'Edward' that said I could text him at any time my car was in the shop or call him: the phone number was there to click on. At 10:30 my car was not delivered, so I texted...and waited for about 5 minutes with no response. So I called Edward and the operator said he was not available. I later found out that Edward wasn't working that day at all. I went out to the desk and asked for my car. It had been assigned to a man new to transmission flushing, so my car was still torn down. I was offered a shuttle, but I told the man I had to have my car for the errands I was going to run for the program where I volunteer. Finally, he came back from the shop and said they were putting my car together again and the man would be driving it around to the front. He had me step outside to wait for what I thought would be just a moment...it turned out to be more like 10 minutes. The service manager said if I would come in on Tuesday morning, he would put a master mechanic on the job and give me the transmission service for half price. That's what I did and my car was done in an hour. The quality of work seems to be OK, but the service was poor and the errors were multiple. The final price was appropriate for the inconvenience.