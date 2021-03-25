5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I previously purchased an NV2500 in July 2012, 3 moths later the van was wrecked. The van was initially assessed by the body shop and parts ordered however parts delay with super storm Sandy initially then after commencing the repairs additional damage was found. After 3 months with continued delays, the van being new was under scrutiny by the insurance company and eventually totaled. I had negative equity and minimal income for 3 months. I went to Tri-State Nissan explained the situation and they went to work and how! Russell M. went to work, located an EXACT replacement and all of this was during Christmas and New Year holidays. Two 4-hour trips were made the first was because the holding dealer of the van neglected to inform of an early closing and on the second trip it was January 1, about 9:00 PM when it arrived. January 2, the paper work was expeditiously prepared by Cathy F. in accounting while the vehicle was being detailed and by noon I had officially taken possession of the van. It only gets better; I still needed the shelving, ladder racks and optional equipment installed and remarkably Rusty made the calls and all begin to happen. January 3, 2012 shelving and racks installed, January 4, 2012 optional accessories installed and picked up on the 5th. January 7, 2012 I was back on the road and on y way to recovery. A special thank you is also in order to Mr. Stephen W. VP for his direct contributions and keeping abreast of the situation and rapid approvals of the process. All I can say is what a phenomenal team! Read more