Awesome service by Josh!
by 03/25/2021on
Made an appt for car service and asked for a ride to work and had my car dropped off at work when done! Josh made it all happen and even check to see if I needed some transmission maintenance but upon his research i did not! Thanks for saving me some money and timely friendly service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/25/2021on
I changed to Tristate a few years ago after many years with the original dealer. They have done excellent work and I trust them. Prices seem reasonable compared to other places I checked out but I am more focused on quality and trust. I really like the early bird hours so I can get my car done, wait for it and have the rest of the day to do other stuff. Waiting area is clean and WiFi is good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond service
by 03/25/2021on
I take my suv to Tri-State Nissan for regular maintenance and repairs. Martin Arellano is very knowledgable and goes above and beyond to help me. They definitely have my business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sunny Service!
by 03/04/2021on
Always greeted in friendly manner. Did not have to wait long for oil/filter change and rotation of tires. Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 09/29/2017on
Pretty disgusted with my Tri-State experience. Returned to the area from over 3 hrs away after being told by a salesman the price of the vehicle I was interested in could "easily" be reduced by a substantial amount. Came back, went for a test drive, then sat down at the table only to see this promise quickly forgotten. On top of that, my trade-in was hugely undervalued. Didn't even come close to the numbers they originally pitched. Huge waste of my time. -Andrew (USMC OIF 2003, 2004, 2008)
Tristate
by 06/26/2017on
I recently purchased a new Altima from Tristate. I came ready to do battle, armed with the Blue Book value on my trade, a low interest rate from my bank, and the promise of an even lower price than advertised online. I was greeted by Denise and quoted the lower price. She then introduced me to Eric, a very capable salesman who along with Mgr Troy gave me a better interest rate than my bank. I also received a fair trade-in price for my vehicle. Not much of a battle, much to my surprise it was a remarkably pleasant experience, so unlike some past car buying adventures I have endured. While awaiting the paperwork to be processed I took the opportunity to view the service department in operation. The intake area was very efficient and processed customers and their vehicles quickly. A look into the work area revealed a clean and well-ordered shop, which for many owners such as myself inspires confidence. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, all things having gone so smoothly I was eager to depart the dealership and take to the open road. In my haste to empty my old vehicle I inadvertently left a sum of cash I had hidden behind. Fortunately for me, Tristate has honest people in their employ, it was found by Chad as he began to process the Rogue for re-sale. I was promptly contacted by Denise and happily recovered my wayward cash. To make a long review even longer, I'm very satisfied and would recommend you give these guys a look if you're buying a vehicle.
Great Experience!
by 06/17/2017on
Denise called me right away after looking at cars online, and we headed right over! I was greeted by Daniel and he was absolutely amazing through the whole purchase. Awesome and speedy customer service, and walked away with a great car!
Great customer service. Rock on, Denise M!
by 06/09/2017on
Made an online info request in the middle of the night and was contaced by text and follow-up call first thing in the morning. My new fav sales gal, Denise Medina, confirmed details about the car by actually walking out to the lot and sitting in it. This was extremely helpful (and in my years of car shopping, rare) because the listing was inaccurate about a feature on which I am inflexible. Not only did Denise save me a couple hours of irritation and drive time, she didn't pressure me to come in and look anyway, didn't try to sell me something I don't want, and generally didn't waste my time. I really appreciate her straight-forward approach and how easy, efficient, and pleaseant it was to work with her. Definitely far exceeds my previous car salesperson experiences. After talking with her, I hung up the phone actually hoping she would find my exact car so I could buy it from her. Good karma.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Happy Customer!
by 06/08/2017on
I was intimidated to buy a car on my own for the first time but this experience was far different than I expected. I didn't intend to buy that day but just had questions. Everyone was so nice and answered every question I had without pressuring me. I had my toddler with me and Michelle in customer service gave him things to occupy him while looked at cars. I love my Versa and the payment is affordable for me. This was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very Pleased!
by 05/30/2013on
Tim D. was a great help to me. I wasn't quite sure what I wanted and he helped me in everyway possible to find the right car for my needs. From walking up to me out in the lot clear through the entire buying process, he was there to get answers to any questions that I had. I really appreciated his patentice and attention to detail. Brian N. was also a big help. I never felt pressured and he got me the deal that my wallet was looking for. This was my first new car buying experience and I will definitely be back when it is time to get another vehicle. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfaction!!!
by 05/20/2013on
I could not be more pleased with Tri-State Nissan! When visiting for a vehicle purchase or for service, I am treated like family and always have a great experience. The Tires For Life program is fantastic. Some folks complain because you are required to do your recommended maintenance at Nissan ... I love this because (1) I know that a certified Nissan mechanic is working on my vehicle and (2) I know that my vehicle will last as long as it should (if not longer!) because I'm taking care of it. And I never have to pay for new tires, to boot! Thank you Tri-State for making my experiences with your dealership so pleasant! :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, empty promise
by 03/22/2013on
As far as finding you a car at a price in your range, they are wonderful. Unfortunately that is where it stops. I bought a brand new vehicle in June of 2012, and in Feb of this year the rim bent after hitting a pothole. This is not covered under the warranty, no big deal, I can pay for the rim cause of the "tires for life guarantee". Wrong on that also. I was informed that roadside hazards are not covered. Basically the only thing that is covered is when the tread on your tires wear down to a level that will not pass a VA inspection. I also bought a used vehicle from Tri State, and used vehicles are not covered either. And don't forget all of the maintenance that they require you to have them perform that can cost upwards of $200.00, or that voids your free tires also. in my opinion this "tires for life" is crap and next time I will look elsewhere for my vehicle. Any dealer can get you a good price, and if the only extra that comes from going to Chevy, Ford, or Dodge is a couple free oil changes. I will take it, at least I will feel like I am getting something for my business, instead of some garbage promise.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best dealership in the area
by 03/18/2013on
This was by far the best experience that i have ever had when buying a new truck. All of the staff were easy to work with and went out of there way to make sure we were happy and that we got the truck that we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
DJ Li. at Tri-State Nissan
by 02/20/2013on
I know Mr. L. from outside Tri-State Nissan and know that he is a great person. So when I decided it was time for me to purchase a vehical I knew there was no better place to go than to him. He was very friendly and helpful. He has a Great Personality and I would, and have recommended him to many of my friends. I know that if the time comes again that I need a another vehical I will continue to deal with DJ. Thank you for you service and keep up the great work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above & Beyond
by 01/12/2013on
I have purchased new Chevrolet and Chrysler vehicles from Virginia to Florida with one exception a Kia in Fredericksburg VA and every time was treated like a second rate low life when it came to maintenance & service. After purchasing my Altima in 2007 the first service I was ready to battle shields drawn lets go and nothing. Went in maintenance completed in a timely fashion and done. Had to be a fluke but it wasn't and never has to this date. Women beware? Not on your life that concern was quickly diminished when my wife took the car in for service they have always been courteous, friendly, prompt and very professional. Matt, Chuck, Kevin and Tracey are tremendous and they are actually the reason I have continued my relations when I returned in 2011 for my purchase of a Sentra. Admittedly I was not that enthused with the original dealings of the Altima however through the continued service returns I observed the the sales team as well as the entire staff. I had service and maintenance performed there with my Astro Van as well. I am now a devoted Nissan owner with the addition of the NV2500 and have no desire to go anywhere else when you have a winning team such as this why would you?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Part of the Solution
by 01/12/2013on
I previously purchased an NV2500 in July 2012, 3 moths later the van was wrecked. The van was initially assessed by the body shop and parts ordered however parts delay with super storm Sandy initially then after commencing the repairs additional damage was found. After 3 months with continued delays, the van being new was under scrutiny by the insurance company and eventually totaled. I had negative equity and minimal income for 3 months. I went to Tri-State Nissan explained the situation and they went to work and how! Russell M. went to work, located an EXACT replacement and all of this was during Christmas and New Year holidays. Two 4-hour trips were made the first was because the holding dealer of the van neglected to inform of an early closing and on the second trip it was January 1, about 9:00 PM when it arrived. January 2, the paper work was expeditiously prepared by Cathy F. in accounting while the vehicle was being detailed and by noon I had officially taken possession of the van. It only gets better; I still needed the shelving, ladder racks and optional equipment installed and remarkably Rusty made the calls and all begin to happen. January 3, 2012 shelving and racks installed, January 4, 2012 optional accessories installed and picked up on the 5th. January 7, 2012 I was back on the road and on y way to recovery. A special thank you is also in order to Mr. Stephen W. VP for his direct contributions and keeping abreast of the situation and rapid approvals of the process. All I can say is what a phenomenal team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jamed Watkins, Sales Staff at Tri-state Nissan
by 12/28/2012on
James Watkins is the first salesperson that made buying a new car a pleasurable experience. He was very knowledgeable, friendly, helpful and went the extra mile to make sure we got the car we wanted. He continued to provide great service to us even after the sale was made. I would absolutely recommend you ask to work with him on any car purchase. We certainly will!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Armada!
by 11/02/2012on
I have been a Tri-State Nissan customer for years, sales and service. I recently traded my Maxima in for a new Armada. I love it! My experience with Tri-State was great, as it has been for years. I'm a long-standing customer, and I plan to be for years to come. I like the loyalty programs Tri-State has in place. It gives customers a reason to stay with the dealership. Sales and Finance experience was great for my latest purchase. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tri-State Nissan/Brian N. Top Notch Sales
by 10/07/2012on
Brian made sure he gave me the best deal possible on my new Nissan Versa HB. He also made sure that he found a way for me to afford the payments of a new vehicle. My whole experience was exceptional from the search for the car for me; the test drive; and the purchase. I would recommend Tri-State Nissan, as well as, Brian N. to my closest friends and my acquaintances. Thank you so much for such a wonderful experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!
by 07/17/2012on
Because I don't use daycare, I had my two year old daughter with me. Tri-State Nissan has a play area that kept her content the whole time while I went through the car buying and financing process. Awesome!! My salesman, Daniel Charles, was very responsive and friendly. Although I purchased an inexpensive used minivan, he still treated me as if I was purchasing three new cars that day. I've purchased 6 cars in the last 3 years. Of all those times Tri-State was by far my best experience. I'll be back for sure!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
awesome
by 06/22/2012on
i did some research and tri state was the only place that i found what i was looking for and the price range that i could afford. im very happy with everything. brian was great also to. will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Originally Joe Schroth founded George Washington Garage, later known as G.W. Motors, in 1948 selling Lincoln Mercury in downtown Winchester. Nissan (Datsun) was added in 1968. The dealership moved, into its current facility on Rt. 50 East in Winchester, Va. in 1978. John Marlow purchased G.W. Motors in 1983. In September of 2000, G.W. Motor officially changed its name to Tri-State Nissan with the elimination of the Lincoln-Mercury franchise.
