Doesn't meet standards of luxury car dealership
by 11/15/2020on
Very nice dealership before the sale, understanding of my extreme preference to be in loop at all aspects and text message as best method of communication. I have bought 4 new cars since 2017 for me and my family, and all transactions were done by text, before and after dealership visit. Title/tags issue developed problems. I was given late information that I needed to have emissions test performed, delaying tags. Dealership received replacement temp tags 3 days before expiration, neglected to inform me that they were available and they fed-exed them to me, at a time that was inconvenient. Only after 4 transfers via phone call (remember that I don't like to use telephone?), informed that they can just email me replacements.So, sales seemed good, but follow through not so much. I bought an older used car; I'd be very wary of acceptable follow up with purchase of expensive new car. Update 1: I just got informed, that somehow, they transferred tags from my 2nd car, which was not a part of the transaction and I never them any information. So now, I have 2 registrations on my Mercury, no legal tags on my 2nd car (resulting in not having the legal ability to use it), and all they can say is, "Wait a few days". And, the Sales Manager Matthew Young has the tone that it is my fault. Yeah, not meeting the standards of a luxury dealership.
Beware
by 12/31/2017on
My numerous dealings with auto dealers have taught me a golden rule: majority of these individuals are dishonest,but with enormous appetite for profit, who for this purpose are capable of lying, fooling their customers and take advantage of them to empty their customersâ wallets if they think their victims are naÃ¯ve. (Numerous uneducated customers even have no idea that these dishonest individuals are extorting from them three, four thousand dollars for a car!!! Before going to dealerships they need to watch the movie âThe Suckersâ which is an eye opener movie on auto dealersâ practices.) Don Beyer Volkswagen, Winchester, VA dealership is a crooked business like numerous othersâ¦ On December 30, 2017 I decided to help my daughter and her husband to buy Volkswagen Atlas SUV Launch, as both of them had no clue what kind of con artists they had to deal with. I did my detailed homework as usual and found out, that the car dealer true price for VW Atlas Launch was $28.873 (MSRP was $34.795) after which I called Don Beyer Volkswagen Winchester, VA and spoke to their employee Ms. Kelly. She confirmed me that the SUVâs price was $28.873 â which included all incentivesâ (for college grads, for military service to which our daughter and her husband were qualified.) I trusted the lady and with my wife, daughter, her husband and their 2 and 5 years old children braved the bitter cold, covered almost 85 miles (almost 170 miles in both ways) to reach the dealership to enjoy the new car buying. Securing our presence in their dealership Ms. Kelly, after emerging from her managerâs office suddenly asked us: âAre you a VW employee, if you are not we cannot sell you the SUV for $28.873. For none VW members the price for the SUV starts from $30.000 ?â That meant that after âluring us to their trapâ the dealership manager tried to âearnâ additional $1.127. We were taken aback from this kind of discourteous, boorish attitude. During our earlier tel. conversation Ms.Kelly has given us a quote on the price but never has told us that their dealership had included âVW employee discountâ into the$28.873 price and it is written nowhere. Therefore, the dealership not only did not keep its commitment to sell the car by agreed upon price, but it also tried to fool us at the last moment into believing that there was âVW employee incentive included in $28.873 priceâ, which is a sign of a crooked business practice. Imagine Maceyâs or Northstrom store chains advertise an expensive diamond price for the public but when customers try to buy the item these stores tell them that only their store employees have discount to buy it. Do you believe this kind of stupidity? I donât buy it, and I think nobody will buy it! Really a bait and switch tactics for a crooked dealerships! Customers beware of this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional Customer Service
by 08/09/2017on
Great over all experience in buying a car. I had requested information prior to going to dealership and they delivered. Upon arriving the approached the sales manager who sent quote. He showed me the vehicle's in which I was interested and spoke to me about others going on sale the following week. Upon finding a vehicle I like guided me to another sales person who was awesome as well. This individuals took me on a test drive in the vehicle and was great from start to finish. He was very courteous and respectful when trying to close the deal. The finance manger was very friendly as he presented me with extra options. He definitely was honest in stating which one should go with and made sense. Very easy to work and pleasure speaking too. One thing that stood out was that the sales manager stayed until the end of the evening after dealer was technically closed. This was a display of great leadership and showing how he valued his team member. Look forward to recommended others to look for a Volkswagon, Volvo, and soon Mazada @ Don Beyer. They clearly now how to do business. Thank you all very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Passat 40,000 Mile Service
by 07/27/2017on
The service was very comprehensive and took about 2 1/2 hours. The service advisor was very good and explained what was to be done, how much it would cost and in a reasonable time frame. Thanks again Christina and your service associates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/23/2017on
All required services due to a few recalls and the emission fix were performed. As it took a few days to complete these repairs, we were provided with a loaner car during that time. Although it is probably not the fault of VW, we are still waiting for the airbag recall to be performed. I believe that we have been waiting for that fix for well over one year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sam's Review
by 07/08/2017on
Kelly V. was helpful, professional, positive and efficient. We have purchased three VW's from her in the last year and a half and the results show or we would not keep coming back. She always makes sure the customer gets what they want and is extremely knowledgable in the details and tech details on all the models. I would recommend her to any friend or family looking for a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Glad I Came Here!
by 07/07/2017on
Had a problem with my parking brake and intake manifold. Tried to go to the Sterling dealership but they were booked for two weeks and charged for a loaner. Called Winchester and they were available the next morning and gave me a free loaner. Christina was very pleasant, helpful and professional. She explained clearly what the issues were and how to mitigate them. Explained that there was an option to fix the intake manifold that would be covered under extended warranty. "Stealerships" are notorious for overcharging and doing shoddy work, but that was not the case AT ALL.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 VW Golf TDI
by 07/05/2017on
I had a great experience working with Kelly Vafadar. Definitely a polite, attentive salesperson. Would recommend her to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great communication and service!
by 06/30/2017on
I have stuck with this dealer through some tough times and they've always come through for me. They finally have a dedicated VW person and she's a great addition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW Atlas
by 06/23/2017on
During my preliminary search to determine my price range, I was able to get feedback exclusively through email which helped me understand what I could afford. This alleviated the stress, normally experienced when entering a dealership, akin to entering a Doctors office or a jewelry store with your wife. Once I was able to feel comfortable with my price range, I finally came in, was greeted by my salesman and I was surprisingly at ease. My salesman, Jonathan Riley was a tremendous help. The Sales Manager worked his magic in order to get me to the price point that worked for me. I would say that it was a very good experience, probably the best in my years of purchasing a car. I would recommend the Beyer dealership highly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Dealership
by 06/14/2017on
The Dealership was very clean and well organized. The people were very helpful, not at all pushy. They answered my questions accurately and with a good knowledge of the car we were interested in. The additional costs (processing fee and registration fee0 were presented upfront so that I had an accurate bottom line number. No hidden costs or surprises. They did everything they could do to make us comfortable and to make it a pleasant experience. It is an Excellent Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Tight Deadline - resolve Check Engine Light
by 06/03/2017on
Light came on over a holiday weekend. Was scheduled to have the car on the track the following week. Called Beyer, Christina worked the schedule to be sure service needed was diagnosed with ample time to order parts, if needed, and get me to my track event. Beyer service did their part and fixed the problem in time for my track event. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience with Beyer VW
by 05/31/2017on
Buying a car from Beyer VW is the best way to go. Kelly has always gone out of her way to help us buying our cars and that's why we only buy cars from her
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good service
by 05/31/2017on
This dealer treated me like an old friend and it was the first time I was there. They gave me a loaner car and did everything they could to help me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a pleasure!
by 05/01/2017on
Had the best of many new car purchases today. Bought 2 of the 2015 TDIs just released for sale as new cars. Kelly was absolutely amazing in that the whole process took just a few hours and was smooth as silk. I had numbers I wanted to stick to for trade in and discounts and we reached very agreeable arrangements on both vehicles with no pressure at all. Whole staff is professional but also laid back. Today, a Sunday, and usually a day off, they were all in shorts and jeans and the feel was very cool. This dealership has the best vibe of any I have ever been in. All staff gets along and the place is tension free. Even the business manager was low pressure on finishing paperwork and looking at protection plans, extended warrantees. Had my kids with me and they were comfy and entertained in the waiting area which is exceptional for a situation like this on a nice day when they would ordinarily want to be out playing. Whole place speaks of honesty and transparency. After today, I will never shop elsewhere. Kelly was by far the best car salesperson I have ever dealt with and her prior expertise in service gives her an exceptional breadth of knowledge about the vehicles she sells, their maintenance and tech. Get your car here, you will be pleased as I am. It is a no BS zone and I, and probably you, appreciate that greatly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 04/21/2017on
We found the perfect vehicle here. During conversations and messages, we were told to come see the vehicle and your sales manager would work with the price to help us get to our number. After driving two hours from home to hopefully purchase this vehicle, we were told the most that could be taken off was $200. Yes, $200!!! If the price was not negotiable, then tell me that. Do not have us drive two hours out of our way only to have Galen tell us that the best he could do is take off $200. We were very disappointed that we took time off work to visit your dealership only to end up not coming home with the vehicle and a negotiated price. This shows very poor salesmanship!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Lofgren CC
by 04/12/2017on
Excellent experience. Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kelly Rocks!
by 04/06/2017on
Kelly Vafadar and the entire team at Beyer VW were a pleasure to work with. They understood and respected my situation when I arrived and worked to find a vehicle to fit my budget. This was the second vehicle I purchased at Beyer. I'm a VW guy, so I'm sure they will see me again! I love my Golf!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lovin my bug!
by 04/04/2017on
Kelly Vafadar put great personal effort in making sure I was a very happy customer! I love my new Beetle! Kelly has a great personality & was truly determined to get me the features that would make me happy at a price I could afford. She added her personal touch to my Beetle. We've become great friends & I sure hope to buy my next Beetle from her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealership
by 04/03/2017on
Bought a VW Golf here and have had it serviced here. Just had the 80 K service done. Always a good experience at Beyer VW in Winchester VA.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer-oriented
by 03/26/2017on
We needed to replace our 2013 VW Jetta Sportwagen which VW is buying back due to the emissions scandal. Our favorite salesperson, Kelly @ Beyer in Winchester, worked with us to ensure that we could purchase a suitable replacement in coordination with the buyback. We managed the complicated timing of the two transactions and will be picking up our new Golf Alltrack just as we drop off the old Jetta. It has been a pleasure to work with Beyer in Winchester ever since we bought the Jetta in 2013 and we look forward to seeing our friends there whenever the new car needs routine maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
