1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My numerous dealings with auto dealers have taught me a golden rule: majority of these individuals are dishonest,but with enormous appetite for profit, who for this purpose are capable of lying, fooling their customers and take advantage of them to empty their customersâ wallets if they think their victims are naÃ¯ve. (Numerous uneducated customers even have no idea that these dishonest individuals are extorting from them three, four thousand dollars for a car!!! Before going to dealerships they need to watch the movie âThe Suckersâ which is an eye opener movie on auto dealersâ practices.) Don Beyer Volkswagen, Winchester, VA dealership is a crooked business like numerous othersâ¦ On December 30, 2017 I decided to help my daughter and her husband to buy Volkswagen Atlas SUV Launch, as both of them had no clue what kind of con artists they had to deal with. I did my detailed homework as usual and found out, that the car dealer true price for VW Atlas Launch was $28.873 (MSRP was $34.795) after which I called Don Beyer Volkswagen Winchester, VA and spoke to their employee Ms. Kelly. She confirmed me that the SUVâs price was $28.873 â which included all incentivesâ (for college grads, for military service to which our daughter and her husband were qualified.) I trusted the lady and with my wife, daughter, her husband and their 2 and 5 years old children braved the bitter cold, covered almost 85 miles (almost 170 miles in both ways) to reach the dealership to enjoy the new car buying. Securing our presence in their dealership Ms. Kelly, after emerging from her managerâs office suddenly asked us: âAre you a VW employee, if you are not we cannot sell you the SUV for $28.873. For none VW members the price for the SUV starts from $30.000 ?â That meant that after âluring us to their trapâ the dealership manager tried to âearnâ additional $1.127. We were taken aback from this kind of discourteous, boorish attitude. During our earlier tel. conversation Ms.Kelly has given us a quote on the price but never has told us that their dealership had included âVW employee discountâ into the$28.873 price and it is written nowhere. Therefore, the dealership not only did not keep its commitment to sell the car by agreed upon price, but it also tried to fool us at the last moment into believing that there was âVW employee incentive included in $28.873 priceâ, which is a sign of a crooked business practice. Imagine Maceyâs or Northstrom store chains advertise an expensive diamond price for the public but when customers try to buy the item these stores tell them that only their store employees have discount to buy it. Do you believe this kind of stupidity? I donât buy it, and I think nobody will buy it! Really a bait and switch tactics for a crooked dealerships! Customers beware of this dealership! Read more