Originally Joe Schroth founded George Washington Garage, later known as G.W. Motors, in 1948 selling Lincoln Mercury in downtown Winchester. Nissan (Datsun) was added in 1968. The dealership moved, into its current facility on Rt. 50 East in Winchester, Va. in 1978. John Marlow purchased G.W. Motors in 1983. In September of 2000, G.W. Motor officially changed its name to Tri-State Nissan with the elimination of the Lincoln-Mercury franchise.