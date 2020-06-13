Tyler was easy to schedule with and gave consistent communication. Car was ready for us to test drive even though we were a half hour early. Dealer was using good social distancing and masking procedures. Felt very safe and clean. Nice bathrooms too. Tyler was very knowledgeable about CR-V hybrid we drove. He spent an hour giving us an intro session with car after purchase. Financing went fine and quick once we told them we didn’t want any add ones. Nice people and positive experience all around. Skip the DC and Northern VA mega dealers where they just want you to sign on the line. Our second Honda from Miller in a few years.
Another good experience at Miller Honda. Just an oil and fluid change. I am always treated respectfully there and given all information needed to make informed decisions. Kudos to Harold for being kind and supportive.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Always get top notch service but this time, for safety in this time of pandemic, I requested Miller pick up and deliver my vehicle. The procedure could not have gone smoother. Pick up on time, up-dates as needed and a no-problem return to the house.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my CR-V in for an oil change, tire rotation, etc.
I was really pleased with the time it took, plus everyone had a great attitude. I appreciate a great, friendly, and professional attitude.
I didn’t have a quote so I answered no to that question. I also hadn’t asked for one.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Tyler was easy to schedule with and gave consistent communication. Car was ready for us to test drive even though we were a half hour early. Dealer was using good social distancing and masking procedures. Felt very safe and clean. Nice bathrooms too. Tyler was very knowledgeable about CR-V hybrid we drove. He spent an hour giving us an intro session with car after purchase. Financing went fine and quick once we told them we didn’t want any add ones. Nice people and positive experience all around. Skip the DC and Northern VA mega dealers where they just want you to sign on the line. Our second Honda from Miller in a few years.
I had been thinking of purchasing a Honda Ridgeline for some time, but was waiting for the 2020 model. A recent recommendation had me checking out Miller Honda in Winchester, Virginia. The listed price on the Miller Honda website beat the price on other websites of nearby Honda dealers. I requested an online quote, which I received almost instantly from Theresa Henson, that was even lower than the website price. The Lifetime Power Train Warranty made the decision even easier. I took a test drive without a sale representative, which allowed me to go where I wanted to and to examine the truck more closely alone. The paperwork was very straight forward. I received a fair price for my trade-in. Troy in finance made the financing easy to understand and gave me options that worked for me. I chose to purchase the full Lifetime Service Contract, considering I like to keep a car as long as possible and one incident of electronic failure will pay for it. Theresa walked me through the complicated set up of all of the mechanical, electronic and sensor systems, including connecting my cell phone to Bluetooth and setting my home in the navigation system. I highly recommend Miller Honda in Winchester, Virginia and Theresa Henson for a great stress free purchase where you will leave feeling like you got the best deal possible on a great product.
Cassie and the rest of Miller Crosspointe were very helpful along this process. They counciled me to make a good decision without feeling pushy. They gave me a great deal on my trade and I ended up with a low mileage vehicle at a great price.
Miller Honda group salesmen Will C. was professional and displayed knowledgeable informative information if Honda cars.
He presented my offer and procured a car in a timely fashion.
Much thanks on a job well done.
I am someone who stresses over large purchases, however my experience with the saleman Alex, and Troy in Finance was stress free. There was no pressure, they explained options well, and it made it easy for me to decided on choices. I recommend people get loan pre approval like I did to make your transaction smooth, and I recommend you go in with what you want to buy already in mind and be willing to negotiate your choices for a smooth buying experience. We got an amazing price on a top of the line 2019 CRV touring, and this is the only place around that offers lifetime power train warranty, and you can't beat that. We would definitely buy from Miller again, as other family members have done in the past.