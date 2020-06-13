sales Rating

I had been thinking of purchasing a Honda Ridgeline for some time, but was waiting for the 2020 model. A recent recommendation had me checking out Miller Honda in Winchester, Virginia. The listed price on the Miller Honda website beat the price on other websites of nearby Honda dealers. I requested an online quote, which I received almost instantly from Theresa Henson, that was even lower than the website price. The Lifetime Power Train Warranty made the decision even easier. I took a test drive without a sale representative, which allowed me to go where I wanted to and to examine the truck more closely alone. The paperwork was very straight forward. I received a fair price for my trade-in. Troy in finance made the financing easy to understand and gave me options that worked for me. I chose to purchase the full Lifetime Service Contract, considering I like to keep a car as long as possible and one incident of electronic failure will pay for it. Theresa walked me through the complicated set up of all of the mechanical, electronic and sensor systems, including connecting my cell phone to Bluetooth and setting my home in the navigation system. I highly recommend Miller Honda in Winchester, Virginia and Theresa Henson for a great stress free purchase where you will leave feeling like you got the best deal possible on a great product. Read more