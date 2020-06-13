Miller Honda

3985 Valley Pike, Winchester, VA 22602
(855) 435-1485
Today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Miller Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
(51)
Recommend: Yes (49) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Straightforward buying experience

by Brett n Lisa on 06/13/2020

Tyler was easy to schedule with and gave consistent communication. Car was ready for us to test drive even though we were a half hour early. Dealer was using good social distancing and masking procedures. Felt very safe and clean. Nice bathrooms too. Tyler was very knowledgeable about CR-V hybrid we drove. He spent an hour giving us an intro session with car after purchase. Financing went fine and quick once we told them we didn’t want any add ones. Nice people and positive experience all around. Skip the DC and Northern VA mega dealers where they just want you to sign on the line. Our second Honda from Miller in a few years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
110 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Another good experience at Miller Honda.

by Miller Honda on 08/27/2020

Another good experience at Miller Honda. Just an oil and fluid change. I am always treated respectfully there and given all information needed to make informed decisions. Kudos to Harold for being kind and supportive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Valet service

by James on 08/25/2020

Always get top notch service but this time, for safety in this time of pandemic, I requested Miller pick up and deliver my vehicle. The procedure could not have gone smoother. Pick up on time, up-dates as needed and a no-problem return to the house.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Suzanne Montoney on 08/10/2020

They were able to fit me in without much notice. Excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

NO problems

by Luther Spaid on 07/15/2020

Waiting time reasonable. NO problems. Appreciate coupons.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Checked battery

by Castelar on 07/12/2020

Honest and fair

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service.

by K Litten on 06/14/2020

I took my CR-V in for an oil change, tire rotation, etc. I was really pleased with the time it took, plus everyone had a great attitude. I appreciate a great, friendly, and professional attitude. I didn’t have a quote so I answered no to that question. I also hadn’t asked for one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

service Rating

Great Service, Fast

by Kristopher on 03/07/2020

Miller Honda handles all your needs quickly and completely. I fully trust them with my automobile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Owner

by Carol on 02/19/2020

Excellent service. Staff attendant was professional and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Everything Perfect

by Bill on 02/17/2020

Service scheduled in advance and I was met right away. All services and repairs completed much quicker that I estimated. Very satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change tire rotation

by Anthony on 02/03/2020

Was able to drop my car off Friday night and they were able to change my oil and tire rotation. They got it done early and notified me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

What does this mean?

by EarlaWalton on 01/15/2020

very good service and very helpful service department

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by JeffM on 01/08/2020

I had been thinking of purchasing a Honda Ridgeline for some time, but was waiting for the 2020 model. A recent recommendation had me checking out Miller Honda in Winchester, Virginia. The listed price on the Miller Honda website beat the price on other websites of nearby Honda dealers. I requested an online quote, which I received almost instantly from Theresa Henson, that was even lower than the website price. The Lifetime Power Train Warranty made the decision even easier. I took a test drive without a sale representative, which allowed me to go where I wanted to and to examine the truck more closely alone. The paperwork was very straight forward. I received a fair price for my trade-in. Troy in finance made the financing easy to understand and gave me options that worked for me. I chose to purchase the full Lifetime Service Contract, considering I like to keep a car as long as possible and one incident of electronic failure will pay for it. Theresa walked me through the complicated set up of all of the mechanical, electronic and sensor systems, including connecting my cell phone to Bluetooth and setting my home in the navigation system. I highly recommend Miller Honda in Winchester, Virginia and Theresa Henson for a great stress free purchase where you will leave feeling like you got the best deal possible on a great product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Used Car Purchase

by David-Divine on 12/31/2019

Cassie and the rest of Miller Crosspointe were very helpful along this process. They counciled me to make a good decision without feeling pushy. They gave me a great deal on my trade and I ended up with a low mileage vehicle at a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great experience.

by Nes on 11/29/2019

Great experience, was taken care of in a timely manner and was informed very well before anything more occured. Didn't set an appointment and was still treated as I did. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Nancy on 11/09/2019

The work was completed efficiently. Harold Schneider, the service consultant, was friendly and helpful. I always have a good experience in the service department at Miller Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best sale ever & salesman.

by MarkCarter on 11/07/2019

Miller Honda group salesmen Will C. was professional and displayed knowledgeable informative information if Honda cars. He presented my offer and procured a car in a timely fashion. Much thanks on a job well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very happy

by NicolePolhamus on 11/02/2019

Very pleased with my new (to me) vehicle and the service I received from Jeremy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Faster, services

by Yrene on 10/26/2019

Services was very fast, customer services they are very polite

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Stressfree experience

by TerriLynnWright on 10/25/2019

I am someone who stresses over large purchases, however my experience with the saleman Alex, and Troy in Finance was stress free. There was no pressure, they explained options well, and it made it easy for me to decided on choices. I recommend people get loan pre approval like I did to make your transaction smooth, and I recommend you go in with what you want to buy already in mind and be willing to negotiate your choices for a smooth buying experience. We got an amazing price on a top of the line 2019 CRV touring, and this is the only place around that offers lifetime power train warranty, and you can't beat that. We would definitely buy from Miller again, as other family members have done in the past.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tire Rotation

by PatD on 10/24/2019

Friendly service reps. I didn't realize they don't automatically balance tires when they rotate them. I'm glad I asked when checking out. Everyone was very nice about taking my van back to balance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
