5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The team at Williamsburg Kia is hard to beat!! My husband and I had fantastic experience working with all of the staff at this dealership. Michael our sales representative was so helpful and made this process so stress free. We initially came to the dealership with what we knew were going to be barriers to get us in the vehicle we needed and he worked diligently with us to perfect every detail from the car, to the budget, to the financing! He was a low pressure but knowledgeable sales person who certainly went above and beyond to ensure we found the right car at the right price to fit our needs in a timely manner. Sean the finance manager was also extremely helpful and was able to beat my personal banks interest rate by 1% to ensure we got the very best deal on our new Jeep Cherokee Trail hawk. If you are in the market for a new or used vehicle I highly recommend visiting this dealership and Michael Dye. Read more