5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I first went to the dealership to test drive the new Dart just because I was interested in its performance, not with the intention of buying. After driving the car and hearing the specs on fuel economy and power etc, I was sold. After taking some time to decide color and other options I returned with the intention of ordering the car exactly how I wanted it. It was a surprise to us all that ordering the model I wanted was not an option at this time. Feeling a little discouraged David really put in the time to search the area for a car that I liked. They indeed found a car that met my desires almost perfectly. Being my first new car I had a ton of questions and never did one go unanswered. The entire team at Stafford of Warrenton really put in the extra time and effort especially David to ensure I was well informed and got the car I wanted. The car I wanted was delivered to another dealer and they arranged to have it picked up the day after it was delivered to the VA beach dealer and I had the car as soon as it was back to Safford. There was never I high pressure uncomfortable sales environment, it was simply a pleasure to buy a car here especially since they did everything not only to get me the car I wanted but also did everything to get it to me at the best possible price. Thanks guys for making my purchasing experience pleasant ! You guys Rock ! Read more