Hall Toyota Virginia Beach
1877 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hall Toyota Virginia Beach

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Amazing purchasing experience

by John on 03/18/2021

The team at Hall Toyota we professional, kind, zero felt sales pressure, very intelligent about the Toyota products and the after sales car continues to be outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Reviews
193 cars in stock
126 new66 used1 certified pre-owned
Toyota Highlander
Toyota Highlander
21 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Tacoma
Toyota Tacoma
15 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Offering Virginia drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Toyota Virginia Beach is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

