Tyler Edwards, car salesman at Hall Honda, was truly the reason we bought our car at Hall Honda. Although we were leaning towards a Honda CRV Hybrid, we had a number of questions and wanted to compare it to other vehicles we were interested in. Tyler was highly knowledgeable regarding all features of the CRV at all trim levels, as well as regarding details of the Hybrid technology. He answered any questions my wife and I had clearly and patiently. When I explained that we wanted a lighter color interior, Hall Honda went through the trouble of getting a car from a substantial distance that met our request.
When we took possession, Tyler walked us through the basic electronic settings and told us to come back if we had any questions regarding other settings.
We were also dealt with in a friendly but efficient and professional manner by Mr. B. Gray in Finance.
We love our car and had a very satisfactory sales experience at Hall Honda and would definitely recommend the dealership.
I waited two weeks after my car purchase in order to give an honest appraisal. Looking back I can definitely say that the entire experience was straight forward and drama free. This was in large part to the great service provided by Tyler Edwards, my Hall Honda Sales Consultant. Tyler was very friendly, honest, and accommodating with the entire car purchase experience, from the initial test drive to the final paperwork. There was none of the stereotypical "used car salesman" pitch that we all expect and dread. Tyler was professional and followed up on every question and detail that I brought to his attention. I'd also like to give kudos to Sales Manager John Bryant. We were very open with each other in negotiating a sales price and came to a quick agreement to where we both were happy with the transaction. All in all, I am very pleased with my experience and will look to use the services of Hall Honda for my future car purchases.
Tyler was very helpful with picking out our new Pilot. He spent time explaining the differences in the trim levels and showing us the different colors we were interested in. He was not pushy and helped with making car buying easy and enjoyable.
Tyler was very helpful and informative. He provided myself and my family with all the information we needed to choose the right vehicle. He was not pushy but laid out all the options and went the extra mile for us. His customer service was great. He handled every aspect of our purchase with a smile and was very patient. The rest of the staff that I had contact with was also great. They gave me a great deal with excellent customer service. I would totally refer anyone there again and again.
Tyler was very helpful, informative and made us feel comfortable during the process. I must say that this was my best car shopping experience ever. I will recommend Tyler and Hall Honda to family and friends
Tyler was a great salesman. There was no pressure of buying a can on the first and final time that we visited Hall Honda of VA Beach. Tyler was very helpful and he even entertained the kids while I was on the phone with the bank. Sales team is awesome to work with.
Beat Car shopping/purchasing experience I’ve ever had!
by Danielle Dzvonick on 01/29/2020
Tyler was an amazing salesman to work with! He took his time to answer every and all questions, didn’t pressure or make me feel rushed and made the car shopping and purchasing process easy and fun! I highly recommend Tyler and Hall Honda!
Please go to Tyler Edwards at Hall Honda, he was amazing and very patient with me. He taught me all of the features and helped me get the best deal for my Accord. He knew the differences between each trim and was able to find the right vehicle based on my requirements. I had to come back the next day to trade in my vehicle and they even washed my car again because in the matter of 24 hours, I had bird poo on my hood. They were awesome and offered to help even after my purchase.
What a great dealership! I have purchased quite a few cars from them and have always used Steve Schwartz and Papa Seck. They always go above and beyond for my family. They are fair and honest in their dealings and that is rare for any dealership. They are always professional and always patient and kind; they treat you as family. If you want a Honda at a fair price and to be treated with the utmost respect, see Steve and Papa. I can guaranteed you will not be disappointed!
What a great dealership! I have purchased quite a few cars from them and have always used Steve Schwartz and Papa Seck. They always go above and beyond for my family. They are fair and honest in their dealings and that is rare for any dealership. They are always professional and always patient and kind; they treat you as family. If you want a Honda at a fair price and to be treated with the utmost respect, see Steve and Papa. I can guaranteed you will not be disappointed!
I met Tyler Edwards while searching for used vehicle. He was very friendly, easy to work with and followed up promptly. I definitely would recommend Hall Honda and Tyler Edwards to anyone looking for a vehicle
After visiting all the local Honda dealers, we purposely bypassed a Honda dealership located only two miles from our home to deal with Hall Honda, some 24 miles away. As prior Hall Honda customers, they appreciated our return business and it showed in how they treated us. Tyler Edwards and his sales associates bent over backwards to ensure our satisfaction with our newest Honda Pilot vehicle purchase. Before, during, and after the sale, Tyler was great to work with. He was attentive to even the smallest of details and consistently went out of his way to ensure our total satisfaction. I would buy another Honda from Tyler Edwards and Hall Honda without hesitation.
Hall Honda Virginia Beach is your go-to dealership in the Virginia Beach, VA area. We offer an extensive inventory of brand new 2018 Honda models such as the 2018 Honda Civic as well as a large inventory of pre-owned Honda models. If you're interested in financing your future purchase, visit our Honda finance center and apply for Honda financing to get a head start.
If you're not in the market for a new vehicle, visit our knowledgeable Honda service center to learn the services we offer and schedule your Honda service appointment to get the best date and time that works for you. For more information contact Hall Honda Virginia Beach. We look forward to seeing you soon.
You are sure to find Hall Honda Virginia Beach conveniently located near you!
1 Comments