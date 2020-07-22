sales Rating

Tyler Edwards, car salesman at Hall Honda, was truly the reason we bought our car at Hall Honda. Although we were leaning towards a Honda CRV Hybrid, we had a number of questions and wanted to compare it to other vehicles we were interested in. Tyler was highly knowledgeable regarding all features of the CRV at all trim levels, as well as regarding details of the Hybrid technology. He answered any questions my wife and I had clearly and patiently. When I explained that we wanted a lighter color interior, Hall Honda went through the trouble of getting a car from a substantial distance that met our request. When we took possession, Tyler walked us through the basic electronic settings and told us to come back if we had any questions regarding other settings. We were also dealt with in a friendly but efficient and professional manner by Mr. B. Gray in Finance. We love our car and had a very satisfactory sales experience at Hall Honda and would definitely recommend the dealership. Read more