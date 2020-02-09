Checkered Flag Porsche

2865 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Porsche

4.9
Overall Rating
(82)
Recommend: Yes (81) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great service!

by Roger on 09/02/2020

Friendly, great communication, and easy to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

82 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

I'm not sure what this means.

by Janine on 09/02/2020

The staff was friendly and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Checkered Flag Porsche is the place to shop for the best experience.

by Allen on 08/27/2020

Salesman Tony Bronkema was the most helpful sales person we met after looking at Tesla, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Lexus and Acura, including Porsche at another location, and is rated the best among those we encountered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Seamless

by Rosemarie on 08/26/2020

The ease of bringing the car in. The continuous update from my Service Rep and the cleanliness of the building. Since I live in Kitty Hawk I plan on taking advantage of your pickup service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best Sales Experience Yet

by Joshua on 08/26/2020

The staff is extremely accommodating and patient. Both Darlene in Finance and Mike in Sales were extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and made the sales process easier than I could imagine. Thank you so much to both of them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service!

by Heather on 08/26/2020

Everyone was very friendly and knowledgeable. Not pushy and offered a hand when needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Acura

by Kathleen on 08/20/2020

Matt our dealer was very helpful and extremely knowledgeable about all the different cars. He was able to answer all of the questions I had. He was not pushy or fake. He was super friendly and easy to talk to. The woman who helped us with the last portion of buying the car was also extremely nice and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience with Audi Checkered Flag

by Jeff on 08/19/2020

The process of completing a sale during this time of covid was extremely easy and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Audi service

by Maury on 08/17/2020

Chris George is always accommodating when scheduling service. Pat O'Shea works on my two Audis and is very competent. Both very professional to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Robert & Ethel Windley

by Ethel on 08/13/2020

My husband and I enjoyed the interface with everyone especially Gary Copeland, our Sales Professional, and Karla our Financial Consultant. Our purchase was a used Lexus; nothing in comparison to the more expensive automobiles in your inventory. BUT Gary & Karla made us feel like we purchased the most expensive automobile on your lot. Thank you for your service and kindness. Robert & Ethel Windley

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Kind and Informative

by Jocelyn on 08/11/2020

Dennis was very informative. Every step Of the way, what would be done, cost, getting coverage from warranty at car max (where we bought car) he kept us up to date every step of way

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Jimmy on 08/05/2020

Dennis is very knowledgeable and is great to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Emily on 08/05/2020

Great communication from service advisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always a good experience

by Carole on 08/01/2020

Efficient and thorough Always a good job done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Clayton on 07/30/2020

Everyone was friendly, honest, and timely. Good customer service is hard to find. This experience was wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Hal on 07/26/2020

Dennis Laxa did an excellent job of keeping me informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by David on 07/24/2020

We used the valet service for the first time and I was very pleased with it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfied customer

by Velma on 07/11/2020

Ms Gabby took me by the hand and explained everything!!! Most of keeping me updated never wanting us to be there longer then needed very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very organized service department

by Wallace on 07/08/2020

The service advisor had everything ready, easy check in, was kept apprised of the progress, and notified when complete. When picking up the car all was in order, reviewed what was done, advised of projected upcoming needs, all only taking a few minutes. Very efficient process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job Chris!

by Mark on 07/07/2020

Service Advisor Chris is very good at keeping me informed as to the status of my vehicle, and is always professional and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Linda on 07/07/2020

Quality of workmanship, convenience, great people to work with are a few of the attributes I would relate for this service call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
