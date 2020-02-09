Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Porsche all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (82)
Recommend: Yes (

Friendly, great communication, and easy to deal with
sales Rating
Friendly, great communication, and easy to deal with
sales Rating
The staff was friendly and polite.
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Checkered Flag Porsche is the place to shop for the best experience.
Salesman Tony Bronkema was the most helpful sales person we met after looking at Tesla, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Lexus and Acura, including Porsche at another location, and is rated the best among those we encountered.
service Rating

on Rosemarie 08/26/2020
The ease of bringing the car in. The continuous update from my Service Rep and the cleanliness of the building. Since I live in Kitty Hawk I plan on taking advantage of your pickup service!
service Rating
The staff is extremely accommodating and patient. Both Darlene in Finance and Mike in Sales were extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and made the sales process easier than I could imagine. Thank you so much to both of them!
sales Rating
Everyone was very friendly and knowledgeable. Not pushy and offered a hand when needed.
sales Rating

on Kathleen 08/20/2020
Matt our dealer was very helpful and extremely knowledgeable about all the different cars. He was able to answer all of the questions I had. He was not pushy or fake. He was super friendly and easy to talk to. The woman who helped us with the last portion of buying the car was also extremely nice and helpful.
sales Rating Great Experience with Audi Checkered Flag
The process of completing a sale during this time of covid was extremely easy and efficient.
service Rating
Chris George is always accommodating when scheduling service. Pat O'Shea works on my two Audis and is very competent. Both very professional to work with.
sales Rating
My husband and I enjoyed the interface with everyone especially Gary Copeland, our Sales Professional, and Karla our Financial Consultant.
Our purchase was a used Lexus; nothing in comparison to the more expensive automobiles in your inventory. BUT Gary & Karla made us feel like we purchased the most expensive automobile on your lot.
Thank you for your service and kindness.
Robert & Ethel Windley
service Rating
Dennis was very informative. Every step
Of the way, what would be done, cost, getting coverage from warranty at car max (where we bought car) he kept us up to date every step of way
service Rating
Dennis is very knowledgeable and is great to work with
service Rating
Great communication from service advisor.
service Rating
Efficient and thorough
Always a good job done
service Rating
Everyone was friendly, honest, and timely. Good customer service is hard to find. This experience was wonderful.
service Rating
Dennis Laxa did an excellent job of keeping me informed.
service Rating
We used the valet service for the first time and I was very pleased with it.
service Rating
Ms Gabby took me by the hand and explained everything!!! Most of keeping me updated never wanting us to be there longer then needed very professional.
service Rating Very organized service department
The service advisor had everything ready, easy check in, was kept apprised of the progress, and notified when complete. When picking up the car all was in order, reviewed what was done, advised of projected upcoming needs, all only taking a few minutes. Very efficient process.
service Rating
Service Advisor Chris is very good at keeping me informed as to the status of my vehicle, and is always professional and polite.
service Rating
Quality of workmanship, convenience, great people to work with are a few of the attributes I would relate for this service call.
