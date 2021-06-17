Southern Kia - Lynnhaven
Customer Reviews of Southern Kia - Lynnhaven
Service
by 06/17/2021on
Recently had my car serviced at southern Kia. Neil Earles was both professional and a great mechanic . Because of him I will return again when service is needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEVER LEAVE YOUR CAR OVER NIGHT!!
by 11/16/2021on
It took 3 mths to get a part for my rear window driver passenger side..i had to call them to find out if it came in..made an appointment to bring my car on a Tuesday so i took my car on a Monday night! Low and behold the usual phone call..my engine light came on!! It wasn't on when i brought it in!!(I usually take a pic of my dashboard) fastfoward i spoke to the service manager tammy she had the nerve to tell me engine lights come on all the time! Look at all these keys on my board some of them have engine lights on..my response i don't drive, pay for, and not responsible for nobody's keys except mine!! You will not get 145.00 out of me for a diagnostic test because there's nothing wrong with my engine!!and when i leave here today i better not have a problem because i will get with everyone who has written a review about their check engine light coming on and file a lawsuit against Kia Optima Lynnhaven..fast-forward i drove 2 minutes to my personal mechanic and within 5 mins of getting a diagnostic test nothing nothing nothing is wrong with my car!!!! He turned the check engine light off!! Moral of the story read the reviews!! Go with your gut!! Take pics and videos of your car!! Try not to leave your car overnight to avoid a lie without you being there!! And most of all don't take your car to a dealership with bad service reviews!! They didn't get no extra money from me today..I won't ever take my car there!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/17/2021on
Recently had my car serviced at southern Kia. Neil Earles was both professional and a great mechanic . Because of him I will return again when service is needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible service experience
by 10/12/2018on
I had an appointment today the 12th of October for an oil change. The computers were down and I want to make sure I have an oppertunity to do a review. One of the advisors came and found me to tell me they had found a screw in my tire and when they removed it the tore went flat. I asked what the charge was to fix it. He told me a bit over $30 plus tax. I said please do mot do the repair as I have a warranty and can get it repaied for free. His responce was “You can’t afford $30?” This kinda sat wrong with me. Having worked in service before it is not ever appropriate to degradingly question the customer, and that is what I felt he did. I said just put on the spare and I will get the tire fixed. When me van was pulled out and given to me there was no spare on the vehicle. The service advisor came out and told me the oil change was free due to southern hospitality and i meeded to get the tire fixed right away and that they had put the screw back in the tire. So as I drove away from your delership i drove away on a tire that your service department put a screw in to hold the air. I am not sure if this is the normal level of workmanship but is is subpar and completely absurd. I have purcased all my new vehicles from souther dealerships based on the service department has always been AMAZING. While me oil was being changed i was looking at the new acadia as my wife wants to switch to an SUV. This experiance definetly cost your delership the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wasted our time
by 07/12/2018on
We went in looking for a new car to lease and explained our situation right of the bat and informed them we didn't want our credit report run if the deal could happen. (Bankruptcy Issues). After a while they said it was good to go, found the car we wanted, great price, signed some paperwork.. only to be told it couldn't happen. Oh and this was day 3 of our extravaganza. Not only did we waste day one of getting everything together, then we wasted day two of signing paperwork, then wasted day 3 of getting a temporary car so that the car we thought we were going to purchase could be detailed and painted due to scratches. They open at 0900 but for some reason were ALWAYS in a meeting until 945-10. So that was a wasted hour. Even when they did talk to us, they would disappear for an hour without informing us what was going on, and this is numerous times over the 3 days. None of the paperwork was ready when they said it would be. Horrible experience, will not return in the future. Should not have even been there 10 min. Went to another dealership with a new plan, in and out with no hassle. Go somewhere else.. for some reason this place was always empty.. now I see why
please do your research before....
by 10/09/2016on
It wasn't until I had to bring my optima in for warranty work and the awful experience at this dealership that I conducted a very in depth reserch on Kia and this dealership. I bought my car outright and regret buying this brand altogether and not that the car is an immediate problem but what it can turn into. As for this dealership, I've owned other new cars before but the service department here was unreal iI's crazy to think your car will never require warranty work, especially with the volume in which they're produced. I strongly advise looking at a dealers service reputation before buying from them or the brand. Please check with the BBB and the NHTS agency as well.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome
by 09/24/2016on
Everyone goes out of their way to be helpful and friendly. I think this is one of the best car dealers around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lynnhaven KIA
by 08/31/2016on
Fast efficient and friendly personnel I was in and out in under two hours took almost as long to drive there and back home
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Southern Buick GMC
by 08/09/2016on
Fast service. Lower price on parts and labor then Beach Ford. Repairs completed in less then a day. Service manager was very polite.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good customer service
by 08/07/2016on
The employees were very courteous. The service was performed in a timely manner. I was satisfied with the service I received.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
It's all about the service.
by 08/02/2016on
This has to be the best salesperson i have ever encountered. Mr. Woods went above and beyond any expectations i could possibly have. He should be the one to train every other person wishing to make a good impression on customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kia service
by 07/29/2016on
Like the fact that the service advisors always call to suggest additional work and don't just perform it without asking!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
very happy customer
by 07/07/2016on
friendlyness, fast paste, they made sure i understood what need to be done and what they did and i was very please with the service rep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mirror repair
by 06/03/2016on
problem was fixed - but they were not prepared to fix the problem even though they knew what part was needed in advance. in addition, my warranty was "no good" and I had to spend money out of pocket for what should have been covered under warranty
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Southern Kia Lynnhaven
by 06/01/2016on
I was well taken care of in every way. I asked many questions and everyone was patient answering them especially Bobbie. She was able to find the car I was interested in and help me with all my decisions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
ok
by 05/29/2016on
Arron reviewed the service history of my car. That showed what should be done and what had already been done recently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Felt I got a fair price and was treated very well
by 05/28/2016on
I felt like I got a fair price. My sales person Bobbie and the sales manager were extremely nice to work with. I would recommend this team to anyone buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Howard leroy
by 05/18/2016on
Professionalism and friendly service. They made sure my car 100% and that I was fully satisfied before leaving. The managers and staff are trained very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 05/17/2016on
The communication I had while my car was being serviced. I was called with recommendations with quotes. My car was cleaned while it was being serviced. Great work. I was satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 04/01/2016on
Aaron Perkins got my car serviced quickly and was able to meet the price quoted by other dealerships. Previously he got me into the shop early for a forgotten inspection just in time for my wife to take the car for a long trip.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Forte
by 03/31/2016on
Always friendly, knowledgeable, fast & on top of taking care of my car. I didn't know there were recalls but they took care of everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Southern Kia
by 03/23/2016on
Experience and knowledge of the service personnel. They explained everything in detail, provided and accurate quote and delivered the car when promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments