1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a new Altima with 18 miles on it(6 of which were from the test drive)on March 9. It was a long process, about a week, from the time I first went into the dealership until I signed the deal. I wasn't really in a rush and I wanted to make sure I didn't walk out with something I couldn't afford. The internet price on the car was around $23,000 so when I went in they offered me $22,000 but the payment was $10 higher than I wanted so I sent it back to the finance manager, Joel Bailey. They came back, saying they were able to get a lower interest rate thus lowering the monthly payment so I accepted. However, when I got home and looked over the paperwork I noticed that while the interest rate had been lowered the price of the car was $24,500. I was mad about it but realized I should have caught this when going over the deal with Joel. Fast forward to this week. I became privy to information relating to my car on March 27. I was told there had been prior repairs performed on the car. I contacted the dealership and was told to come on Thursday to speak to the manager. I was led into an office with a salesman and Arnell Johnson, sales manager. Arnell's first questions to me were to ask how I even found out about the prior damage (car being keyed on the left side) and could I tell it had been repaired. His tone suggested that I was never meant to know. He presented me with a document and requested me to sign it. It was dated March 9, stated I was acknowledging I had prior knowledge of the damage, which was listed as $3000, before I purchased the car and attached to an estimate for the work that was performed. It also stated that Hall would be released from any further liability related to the damage. Arnell tried to convince me that since there had been no mechanical damage to the car and Hall would guarantee their body and paint work that I had nothing to worry about. I replied by stating that if I would of had prior knowledge of the damage I wouldn't have purchased the car and their failure to disclose the information didn't allow me to make an informed decision. I asked him several time what other options I had and he just shrugged his shoulders and said he couldn't tell me what to do. After going around in this circle for ten minutes I refused to sign and informed him I would be seeking advice from someone versed in Va consumer protection laws. Although this is an ongoing issue I wanted to warn people before dealing with Hall. The failure to disclose prior body damage which took 40 labor hours to repair, over pricing a car from their advertised price and refusing to give a customer options to rectify the situation shows a lack of integrity with the staff at Hall Nissan. I would have been happy with any offer to make it right but I was only met with shoulder shrugs and blank stares. I feel like I have been taken advantage of during this process and I hope by reading my post at least one person will turn the other way before dealing with Hall Nissan. Read more