Hall Honda Virginia Beach

Hall Honda Virginia Beach
3516 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hall Honda Virginia Beach

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(250)
Recommend: Yes (54) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesman very professional

by LightskinKLA on 05/04/2022

I had a great experience with mr. Karl Collins…. Great salesman very professional got the job done ina timely manner made my kids comfortable and they enjoyed the experience aswell thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

250 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Michael cannon

by Michael cannon on 04/30/2022

This dealership has a wide variety of used verified cars and a fantastic staff to help you find a car right for you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Prince Jackson!

by Brittany on 04/23/2022

Prince Jackson was a great salesperson. I recommend you visit this location and ask for him! I am so thankful and happy with my purchase!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good service

by Kaneef on 03/31/2022

Marcus was very helpful with finding a car and gave good recommendations for insurance he was patient and generous gave water and snacks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Karl Collins at Hall Honda

by Karl Collins Hall Honda on 03/26/2022

We are so thankful to have worked with Karl the past few days. He was so kind and knowledgeable, made us feel at ease and helped secure a great deal. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Taelaflair on 03/19/2022

Marcus was great, very friendly and a wonderful person i advice anyone looking for a car come here they will help you out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Sherita on 03/18/2022

Karl, was a very, very, great dealer, he made me feel so welcoming there,he also put a good inpact in my my life with his positive spirit, I was served very well by him and me and my husband are staying with Honda for years and years to come, thank you Karl...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Karl Collins

by Adzo S on 03/16/2022

Karl was an amazing, inspiring and great seller that I will command you to speak with in search of your car . Thank you Karl 🙏🏿

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hall Honda Review

by Angel on 03/12/2022

Karl Collins is a great Salesman he showed me great hospitality and listened to every request that I wanted . His patience and guidance through my car buying experience was wonderful!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Karl Collins !

by Janel Eley on 03/04/2022

Karl Collins was an amazing person! He helped me with everything!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by zaniyah on 02/19/2022

My experience with Jay Edghill was amazing ! He was very patient and understanding and explaining everything to me perfectly !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ray Knows His Stuff

by Hayden on 02/11/2022

Ray in sales here at Hall Honda was extremely helpful in not only exploring options for a possible trade-in, but also gave great tips when it came to insurance and helped me pull up some good deals on a new insurance policy. I can not recommend Ray more for anyone who needs, really any kind of, help. Extremely knowledgeable and phenomenally helpful, 10/10!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

RAY THE MAN!

by Anthonie on 02/08/2022

Ray was extremely helpful and helped me trade my car in! Definitely recommend him as you’re dealer! He will help you and get you what you need and help you with prices you are comfortable with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ray was the best salesman

by Sherry on 02/07/2022

Ray was the best salesman I have ever met. He greeted me with a big warm welcoming smile even though he had on a mask. He had a crafty sales pitch. If I was in the market of purchasing another Honda, I would definitely call him first. He was friendly and answered all my questions. He is a wonderful sales person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Alex on 02/05/2022

I had a great experience purchasing my new car at Hall Honda. Ahmed is excellent and professional salesperson. I felt comfortable and confident during the entire process. Thank you so much for such a great experience!!! I will highly recommend Hall Honda to all my friend!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ray gave me great service during my visit

by Anthony on 02/04/2022

Ray gave me great service during my visit he offered to help me save money and gave me great advice on great deals. Very nice and respectable I would recommend his services to a friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Family Atmosphere

by tricia4shore on 02/04/2022

MARCUS BURRUSS See you as family. Welcome with love and care. Marcus made look at saleman different now. i can not thank him enough. For my 2015 .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sport

by chrisjgilliam on 02/04/2022

I recently purchased a 2015 Honda Accord Sport, my car buying experience at Hall was nothing but the best. I would highly recommend HALL for anyone looking to purchase a vehicle, and as you well know service after the sale. TWO THUMBS UP. My salesperson Marcus Burruss THE BEST hands down. Everything he said was true including Time spent @ the Dealership. THANKS TO HALL AND MARCUS

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best!

by Regina on 02/04/2022

Ahmed is great! He knows so much info about cars. Super polite and professional. I am so happy with my new car, all thanks to Ahmed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership in town!

by Alexandra Karenina on 02/04/2022

I bought my 2022 Honda Civic Sport from Hall Honda, and it won’t be my last for sure, they said it was gonna be there in a week, it was there in 3 days and that made me so happy ! Ahmed is the best you could possibly work with. We spent about 4h in the dealership because of some roadblocks but he and Fernando overcame them all while keeping a big smile on their faces throughout the process which I’ve never seen anywhere else before as this is my 4th car bought in the last 10 years. Thank you Ahmed and Fernando and the Hall team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best service!

by Alina on 02/04/2022

Ahmed helped me get out of the Nissan versa that I bought from a small dealership in Norfolk since I had a lot of issues with it. Ahmed contacted me about the dealership wanting to help me out, I took a leap of faith and he went above and beyond, literally to put me in my new 2019 Honda Accord that I love so much right now! Thank you so much, Ahmed! I highly recommend him as a professional salesperson who knows his job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

118 cars in stock
64 new53 used1 certified pre-owned
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
13 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
15 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
8 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

Offering Virginia drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Honda Virginia Beach is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

