Customer Reviews of Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Virginia Beach
Great new Jeep purchase
by 08/08/2019on
I went to Hall and bought a new Jeep Cherokee. It was overall a great experience. Shane was super helpful and led us through the purchase. Highly recommend Shane and Hall dealership.
TOMMY HANCOCK is the man!
by 02/12/2018on
After an accident which totaled my truck (purchased through Tommy Hancock at Hall), we took a trip to a local dealership near our new home (in Maryland). After waiting for some time, asking for help, then getting an hourly employee and not a salesman, we were given a less-than-desirable purchase offer. We knew we had to come home, so we drove 4 hours to see Tommy. We called him first, and he helped us shop online and over the phone for two vehicles. One to replace the truck, and one to upgrade my wife to a vehicle large enough to fit our entire family. When we arrived, Tommy had all the paperwork ready, a vehicle specialist waiting to give us a tour and test drive of both of our new vehicles, which were already detailed and had big red bows on the hoods. The entire process took less than a couple hours and we were on our way home. Thank you Hall for Tommy and his support crew. We will ALWAYS shop Hall first (as long as Tommy is there of course)!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 11/27/2016on
We just purchased a new vehicle here from Craig Wyne. He was very professional and did an excellent job in getting us the best deal possible in a timely manner. Would highly recommend this dealership when purchasing a vehicle. I've bought new at many different locations and each time it turns into an all day process. This time was by far the easiest and quickest experience we have had purchasing a new vehicle. Great Job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership around
by 09/03/2016on
On 7/30/16 I purchased my first brand new car a 2016 dodge dart. Patti was so helpful and did everything she could to get me in a new car,she has definitely secured my lifetime purchase relationship with Hall. When your in the market for a vehicle stop by Hall Chrysler Jeep on Virginia Beach Blvd and ask for Patti.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got what I came for
by 12/19/2015on
I spent probubly four hours with them working a deal and -got what I wanted for a price I wanted. They are more than willing to work with you to get yoiu to the number you need.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service, great people.
by 11/10/2015on
Today was amazing. We came in last night and spoke to Craig Wyne(salesman) about the car we wanted and today we finalized everything with D J Jordan(finance manager). They were both very courteous and got us into our new 2014 Ford Fusion SE without a fuss. Thank you gentleman for the great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 04/27/2015on
Purchased 2015 Jeep Wranger from salesman Dave Moore. Wonderful and fun experience! Thank you Dave for such Super Sonic Service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase experience
by 02/18/2015on
Over the years I have come to dislike (being nice) dealing with dealerships so I typically use a car buying service as to minimize the "pain". After using the car buying service, I still found myself visiting 2 dealerships (car buying service directed) of which the first dealership reminded me as to why I dislike them; however, the second dealership (Hall Auto -Dodge) surprised me. The sales rep as well as the Manager provided just the right amount of assistance (not too aggressive and not too passive) as we worked to find common ground on purchase. I really appreciated the staff's demeanor as well as their ability to "listen" during the brief negotiation phase eventually leading to me driving off the lot with truck of choice at the price that was completely acceptable. I hope they keep this same approach as to support my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best car buying experience ever!
by 01/09/2015on
I just purchased a 2013 Dodge Dart from Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and I cannot say enough about how pleased I was with the experience. The sales team went out of their way to make the purchase of my vehicle timely and efficient. The price was more than fair. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone who is in the market for new or quality used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Experience
by 12/15/2014on
I just purchased a 2014 Ram 1500 and was blown away with the ease and overall experience. I started my process with their online sales team and was seamlessly transitioned to their on site sales team on the day of my purchase. All members were professional, friendly and extremely knowledgeable of their areas of responsibility. The only hiccup, of my entire process, was shifting from sales to finance. The finance officer assigned to me initially showed up with incorrect pricing and paperwork; However, this was promptly corrected and everything went smooth for the remainder of my time there. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a professional, friendly, no hassle and no pressure car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Don't visit
by 08/08/2014on
August 8 2014 To Whom it May Concern: I am writing this e-mail to explain my experiences with the Jeep Company, as well as a Mile One Dealer (Hall Jeep in Virginia Beach VA.) My experience begins with my purchase of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee 4cyl Latitude. We purchased the vehicle, and took a trip to Atlanta, GA. We then went to Myrtle Beach, and the Jeep ran great. We then took the jeep which was three weeks old to Philadelphia with four kids, and on the way home, it broke down in Delaware. It was raining, and I was told I could get a rental car, but had to wait until 10:00 the next morning. This meant I would have to get the kids and myself 45 miles down the road in order to get a hotel. I was told there was something majorly wrong with the electrical system, and it would take some time to repair. My father drove up from Virginia to pick us up. The dealer, (Brandywine Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM) was unable to find the problem, so they contacted Jeep engineering. They did everything that Jeep said to do, and still nothing. They have now opened up a star case, and are supposed to have a field engineer come look at the vehicle. I was talking with the Chrysler corporate office, and told them that I did not feel safe in the $27,000 vehicle and, would like to get another Cherokee ( the exact same model and color). I was then informed that I had to go through the dealer. I went to the dealer, and after 1.5 hours , I was told it falls under corporate. So, I called corporate back, and they said that the dealer was lying. So, I then took the phone into the dealership (Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Virginia Beach), and the manager, Kris B, spoke to the Chrysler care rep. After the call, the manager told me that the rep wanted them to trade the vehicle straight across, and the only thing that I would be required to pay is the DMV fees. He said that the dealership could do it, but would not because then they would be stuck with an overpriced vehicle that has major problems, and they would not be able to sell it on the used car lot. So in the end, I am the one that is stuck with an overpriced vehicle with problems. I then contacted Chrysler care spoke to my case manager Mickey and tried to arrange a rental car i was told i would have to pay for it and then they would refund 35 Dollars a day or I would have to find away back to DE to pick up the rental car. I said this was unacceptable as I asked the first care rep on Friday night if declining the rental car for that night would change my ability to get a rental car she said there would be no problem with getting a rental car in virginia beach. I then asked to speak with his manager and I spoke to a lady named Lupe she was no help either I asked to speak to her manager and I was told that there is no one higher above her. I would like to caution any potential buyers to look in a different direction then a Chrysler product, and to NEVER deal with a Mile One Dealer. As neither one will stand up for the product they push, you may end up like me, with an overpriced vehicle with problems. Unhappy Jeep Customer, Joseph J Smith
Horrible Experience
by 07/15/2014on
Worked with the internet sales manager for two weeks, was given an "out-the-door" price for a vehicle I wanted, had a bank check and cash in hand to pay for it when it arrived, but when I got the call from another manager to let me know it was in, I was told "well, I'm just not going to sell it to you for that" as he raised his voice, arguing with me that it was MY misunderstanding, even though I had the stream of emails showing the conversation with the internet manager that had transpired (which he obviously hadn't read, since he had to keep stopping our conversation to go through the emails). I also had a trade-in vehicle which is in very good condition, but I was offered over $1000 less than what KBB values it at the LOWEST end of FAIR condition (that was sight unseen, but even so, it didn't give me a whole lot of confidence that I was going to get much more for it even if they "appraised" it, which is why I decided to sell it outright. I had listed it, and had people calling and scheduled to come look at it - thank goodness I didn't sell it, I would have been out of a vehicle and not had the $3000 + extra that they wanted from me).
Outstanding sales rep
by 01/01/2014on
I purchased my first Honda today but the deal almost didn't go through. I have mixed emotions about the dealership but Tiffany G. the sales rep made the buying experience wonderful, and stress free regardless of the dealerships short comings. She swiftly an happily corrected the issues regarding my new car and made the purchase personal from the moment I spoke with her on the phone. I will do business and refer friends ONLY because Tiffany G.'s customer service was pleasantly outstanding. She is by far the best sale rep I've had to encounter because she genuinely cared about my purchase and wanted to ensure that I was happy with whatever decision I made.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
worst car buying expeirence
by 06/15/2013on
The salesman tried to have me sign a buyers order after telling me it wasn't a buyers order, when it clearly was. He said he needed me to sign it and that it was a maintenance sheet saying that by me signing it will allow them to work on the car. haha what a LIE. I then tried to leave with my buyers order unsigned and he got the manager involved and the manager did not allow me to leave with my buyers order and got frustrated with me asking. I asked "is it a company policy to not allow to leave with an unsigned buyers order?" Knowing already the answer that it your legal right to leave with that buyers order unsigned and is a CRIMINAL ACT if they do not allow you leave with it. He said yes its company policy. That's all I needed to hear to take my business elsewhere. You do not want to do business with anyone who says "its company policy" to not allow you to leave with an unsigned buyers order. Truth is I have left plenty of dealerships with buyers orders unsigned and no questions asked by the salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Below standards
by 05/16/2013on
My family and I went to Hall's Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Va Beach and were quite displeased. We had a trade for a Grand Cherokee; they took my truck without my knowledge or permission to a Toyota dealership up the street to have it appraised. The best part of this is, is that i didn't even get to test drive a car while I was there, but they got a nice ride in my truck! Then Hall had the audacity to give me an appraisal almost at the lowest KKB value when my Tundra is a 2012 with less then 18k & in immaculate condition. On another note, they didn't even ask me to fill out the privacy act information paper work before they asked me for any of my personal information. I had high expectations from a franchise as well advertised as Hall, but the lack of communication, lack of information, and lack of professionalism was to great.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
THE DEAL FELL THROUGH OVER $12.00!
by 05/22/2012on
I have been in the south for about 7yrs now & I still can't figure out why these dealerships play with the numbers at the end of the deal. The last three days were a waste of my time, my wife and daughters time & my in-laws time! The sad part is, my in-laws have purchased 3 vehicles from them in the past. When customer says they need to be at a certain number for a payment due to there budget.... More than likely they excpect GAP insurance to be included in the payment that you show to them. Nobody doesnt buy NEW cars without gap insurance. If the local dealer cannot bundle in the price due to local state laws, when customer first tells you the payment they need to be at, it would be common sense to ask the customer if they are including GAP in that payment, so that they can include it in the proposal that the customer authorized. Soo... they take us out of our car on Sunday and put us in the truck. They transfer the tags as well and the stuff from the car to the truck. I leave Sunday with the payment of $415.00 quoted by he Sales Manager Todd. Was already more than what I wanted to pay. I told them between $380-$400, so I gave in to $415. They tell us to come back tomorrow to finalize the paper work because that day the banks are closed, no problem. So we come back the following afternoon. So about 5min after we get there, I am told by my sales person GLEN,(which is a GREAT SALESPERSON!)that they shortened the loan by 3 months and the payment went up $5.00 more a month. Now I am irritated but I gave in again! So now they got the truck getting detailed and fueled up for delivery, mind you my tags are already on it. They already burned 'x' amount of man hours on this deal! So about 45min later the finance manager comes to me and introduces himself (another great guy by the way) and shows me this sheet with additional options with 4 more different payments. I called it the [non-permissible content removed] sheet. them tryin to upsale you on paint protection and all this other garbage and ext warranty crap. Its a NEW truck. The FACTORY warranty works just fine. And the paint has a factory clear coat. So while looking at these upgraded packages, he kept saying they all include GAP insurance, so I am like, Is GAP ins. included in the payment that was quoted to me. He says with GAP ins. the payment will be $427.00. So it went from $380-$400, $415, $420 and the final number $427. So I say I want the truck with GAP ins for $415.00 a month or I want my car back. So they decided to lose the customer and they gave me my car back over $12 a month. In my eyes and many others, thats BAD bussiness!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
JGC 2012
by 12/26/2011on
I was very pleased with my recent purchase a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This was the second new vehicle I had bought from this dealership. I had researched the vehicle online and had a price quote. Mauri Wimbush was a very pleasant salesman who was very knowledgeable about the vehicle. The price was honored and i did not feel pressured. The dealership was under renovation and did not look the best and the parking was tight but the experience was overall a positive one. The vehicle is first class.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Virginia Beach Dodge
by 11/18/2011on
My wife & I was looking to update our "2003" Grand Caravan with the "2012" Seiing we had bought the van from Virginia Beach Dodge & was pleased with the service we recieved then we felt that we would go back. On the day that we had went to "look" at the New Grand Caravans we imediatley fell in love with the 2012 Dodge Journey. I feel that if we were to be bombarded by a sales associate the moment we got out of the van we may have never been drawn to our new car. Mauri Wimbush come up to us as we were looking @ the Dodge Journey & began his sales pitch that was very professional. He was dedicated in ensuring that we was getting the best deal possible. Micheal Brown also professional & curtious ensured that we had the lowest interest rate available. Again Virginia Beach Dodge had went above & beyond to ensure our satisfaction. There for I will continue to do business with them as long as I'm in the area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Offering Virginia drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Virginia Beach is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments