Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Virginia Beach

Enterprise Car Sales Virginia Beach

Visit dealer’s website 
3252 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Virginia Beach

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Newly used car sale from Enterprise

by ajohnsrn on 12/06/2017

I had a great experience at Enterprise Car Sales in Norfolk, Va. Jason and Greg helped me a lot. I will definitely be purchasing another vehicle from them soon

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Charger used car purchase Enterprise Used Car Rentals, Norfolk, VA

by PWS_10_2017 on 10/12/2017

While there were some difficulties that came up during the sale, Brian the manager, Ervin the assistant-manager and Gregg my salesperson did a great job in resolution.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deals to be had

by cbg1258 on 04/12/2016

Just got a "used" 2016 car from Enterprise Car Sales. Great experience for me. First bought one vehicle and quickly found it not to be what I wanted so I researched their site for another which I then requested in exchange three days later. Due to a transfer issue it took more than 7 days for the replacement car to arrive but my 7 day exchange window was extended until they could deliver. Very pleasant staff and a great car shopping experience. I have already recommended this agency to friends who have asked for a recommendation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ENTERPRISE CAR SALES NORFOLK VIRGINIA

by RidingPadre on 04/07/2016

Recent purchase from Enterprise Car Sales March 2016. Service was EXCELLENT, personal and personnel was professional. Worked with Jason Johnson on securing purchase of a used Ford Sport Trac The entire process was 5 STAR. They detailed the vehicle inside and out with state inspection and plates. The paperwork without a hitch. Recommend highly to those who need a secure vehicle with reasonable prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience

by physicsphun on 11/27/2015

I got the car I wanted and a great deal! They were friendly and even though they were busy, made time to see if I needed anything. I would have given them 5 stars except I had to go back to fill out more paperwork after the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
44 cars in stock
0 new44 used0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Corolla
Toyota Corolla
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for