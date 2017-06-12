Enterprise Car Sales Virginia Beach
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Virginia Beach
Newly used car sale from Enterprise
by 12/06/2017on
I had a great experience at Enterprise Car Sales in Norfolk, Va. Jason and Greg helped me a lot. I will definitely be purchasing another vehicle from them soon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Charger used car purchase Enterprise Used Car Rentals, Norfolk, VA
by 10/12/2017on
While there were some difficulties that came up during the sale, Brian the manager, Ervin the assistant-manager and Gregg my salesperson did a great job in resolution.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great deals to be had
by 04/12/2016on
Just got a "used" 2016 car from Enterprise Car Sales. Great experience for me. First bought one vehicle and quickly found it not to be what I wanted so I researched their site for another which I then requested in exchange three days later. Due to a transfer issue it took more than 7 days for the replacement car to arrive but my 7 day exchange window was extended until they could deliver. Very pleasant staff and a great car shopping experience. I have already recommended this agency to friends who have asked for a recommendation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ENTERPRISE CAR SALES NORFOLK VIRGINIA
by 04/07/2016on
Recent purchase from Enterprise Car Sales March 2016. Service was EXCELLENT, personal and personnel was professional. Worked with Jason Johnson on securing purchase of a used Ford Sport Trac The entire process was 5 STAR. They detailed the vehicle inside and out with state inspection and plates. The paperwork without a hitch. Recommend highly to those who need a secure vehicle with reasonable prices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
great experience
by 11/27/2015on
I got the car I wanted and a great deal! They were friendly and even though they were busy, made time to see if I needed anything. I would have given them 5 stars except I had to go back to fill out more paperwork after the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments