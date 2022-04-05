Checkered Flag Porsche
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Porsche
Amazing Place To Do A Car Deal
by 05/04/2022on
NO hassle There was only one offer presented to me and it was the off I took! Paid me what I had a offer from carman for my car and there wasn't such thing as a "market adjustment"
Checkered Flag continues to perform
by 05/11/2022on
The work was finished earlier than I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 05/02/2022on
The personal are knowledgeable and helpful. Also the atmosphere in the service area are great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Emergency service
by 05/02/2022on
Chris advised diagnosis of problem and estimated repair costs, then immediately suggested I contact my insurance company for possible coverage of repair. Chis and Tim worked with GEICO agent and with me to provide repair coverage and alternate transportation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 04/26/2022on
Chris from maintenance is the most attentive and professional person here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 04/25/2022on
It was quick and accommodating in most areas of the visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Expert technicians!
by 04/21/2022on
Professionalism and knowledge of all staff members.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
porsche
by 04/20/2022on
great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Five Stars
by 04/17/2022on
I came all the way from North Carolina four hours away to buy my first 2022 Q7, Steven Stone at Checkered Flag Porsche Audi was an amazing salesperson. His knowledge about all of the vehicles was fantastic and he made my shopping experience seamless! If youre looking to buy definitely ask for Steven! Thanks again! Loving my new ride.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New GT3
by 04/14/2022on
Building an awesome Porsche GT3 with expert advisors. The entire experience was a total pleasure. Building a Porsche and driving a Porsche are both extreme fun.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
911 Targa Service
by 04/14/2022on
Friendly, professional staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Audi A7 - Recommended 95,000 mi. service
by 04/12/2022on
Scheduled "walk-in" service was completed in a reasonable amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
EASY PROCESS
by 04/05/2022on
My sales person was great and explain everything in detail
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Custom ordering a 911
by 04/03/2022on
Barry is very knowledgeable and personable. He led me through the process of custom ordering a new 911 Turbo S. He also streamlined the paperwork process of buying a new car and would definitely recommend him to a friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
great job by Theresa
by 04/02/2022on
customer care and service iii received while my car issues were being handled
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT from start to finish!
by 04/01/2022on
It was a very pleasant experience from start to finish, thanks to Gary Copeland. Being from out of state and not being there to actually see and drive the car in person, Gary was my eyes and ears throughout the whole process and I couldn't be more happy with my purchase. Gary kept me updated continually. We talked almost everyday throughout and I felt like I was talking to my friend who sincerely had my best interest in mind. It was the best vehicle buying experience I have ever had. Thanks again! It doesn't get any better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buyer
by 03/30/2022on
The sales and account reps were very nice. The paperwork is always cumbersome but they made the transaction go by faster
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
First time experience with checkered flag Audi
by 03/24/2022on
My sales person, Natalie was very knowledgeable and personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Thank you for a great experience!
by 03/22/2022on
We went car shopping at Checkered Flag Porsche in Virginia Beach last Monday to look for a new Porsche SUV. We were greeted by Tony Bronkema, who made us feel comfortable at the showroom and showed us around and guided us through the available Porsche Macans there. This was our best car shopping experience ever. Tony was very informative and knowledgeable. It was a pleasure doing business with Tony. While we were shopping for the new (pre-owned) Macan S, we had our Boxster S in the shop for state inspection and oil change. The team there worked with us to safe us trips back and forth for the Boxster and the new Macan. Tony, Curtis, Mel, Philippe, Diego, and every one of the staff were absolutely wonderful. Thank you for a great experience.
Purchase of Audi SQ5
by 03/22/2022on
Excellent process with a relaxed atmosphere. Brad and Stan are a great credit to the company.
VB Audi service top notch
by 03/18/2022on
Service was performed within time advertised and recall items were also fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments