Checkered Flag Porsche

2865 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Porsche

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(340)
Recommend: Yes (301) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Place To Do A Car Deal

by Cameron on 05/04/2022

NO hassle There was only one offer presented to me and it was the off I took! Paid me what I had a offer from carman for my car and there wasn't such thing as a "market adjustment"

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

340 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Checkered Flag continues to perform

by Edmund on 05/11/2022

The work was finished earlier than I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Mark on 05/02/2022

The personal are knowledgeable and helpful. Also the atmosphere in the service area are great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Emergency service

by Susan on 05/02/2022

Chris advised diagnosis of problem and estimated repair costs, then immediately suggested I contact my insurance company for possible coverage of repair. Chis and Tim worked with GEICO agent and with me to provide repair coverage and alternate transportation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Adam on 04/26/2022

Chris from maintenance is the most attentive and professional person here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Sherry on 04/25/2022

It was quick and accommodating in most areas of the visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Expert technicians!

by Metro on 04/21/2022

Professionalism and knowledge of all staff members.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

porsche

by John on 04/20/2022

great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Five Stars

by Sanh on 04/17/2022

I came all the way from North Carolina four hours away to buy my first 2022 Q7, Steven Stone at Checkered Flag Porsche Audi was an amazing salesperson. His knowledge about all of the vehicles was fantastic and he made my shopping experience seamless! If youre looking to buy definitely ask for Steven! Thanks again! Loving my new ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New GT3

by TWG on 04/14/2022

Building an awesome Porsche GT3 with expert advisors. The entire experience was a total pleasure. Building a Porsche and driving a Porsche are both extreme fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

911 Targa Service

by Robert on 04/14/2022

Friendly, professional staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Audi A7 - Recommended 95,000 mi. service

by Scot on 04/12/2022

Scheduled "walk-in" service was completed in a reasonable amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EASY PROCESS

by Donald on 04/05/2022

My sales person was great and explain everything in detail

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Custom ordering a 911

by Christopher on 04/03/2022

Barry is very knowledgeable and personable. He led me through the process of custom ordering a new 911 Turbo S. He also streamlined the paperwork process of buying a new car and would definitely recommend him to a friend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great job by Theresa

by James on 04/02/2022

customer care and service iii received while my car issues were being handled

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT from start to finish!

by Robert on 04/01/2022

It was a very pleasant experience from start to finish, thanks to Gary Copeland. Being from out of state and not being there to actually see and drive the car in person, Gary was my eyes and ears throughout the whole process and I couldn't be more happy with my purchase. Gary kept me updated continually. We talked almost everyday throughout and I felt like I was talking to my friend who sincerely had my best interest in mind. It was the best vehicle buying experience I have ever had. Thanks again! It doesn't get any better!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer

by Maria on 03/30/2022

The sales and account reps were very nice. The paperwork is always cumbersome but they made the transaction go by faster

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time experience with checkered flag Audi

by Brook on 03/24/2022

My sales person, Natalie was very knowledgeable and personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you for a great experience!

by Diego on 03/22/2022

We went car shopping at Checkered Flag Porsche in Virginia Beach last Monday to look for a new Porsche SUV. We were greeted by Tony Bronkema, who made us feel comfortable at the showroom and showed us around and guided us through the available Porsche Macans there. This was our best car shopping experience ever. Tony was very informative and knowledgeable. It was a pleasure doing business with Tony. While we were shopping for the new (pre-owned) Macan S, we had our Boxster S in the shop for state inspection and oil change. The team there worked with us to safe us trips back and forth for the Boxster and the new Macan. Tony, Curtis, Mel, Philippe, Diego, and every one of the staff were absolutely wonderful. Thank you for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of Audi SQ5

by Joseph on 03/22/2022

Excellent process with a relaxed atmosphere. Brad and Stan are a great credit to the company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

VB Audi service top notch

by Michael on 03/18/2022

Service was performed within time advertised and recall items were also fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
7 cars in stock
0 new0 used7 certified pre-owned
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
