Checkered Flag BMW
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag BMW
Awesome process and very friendly
by 05/12/2022on
Will Bailey was awesome throughout our whole process! The transaction was so easy.
Service Experience
by 05/11/2022on
Prompt and courteous service. Nice clean waiting room. My car was vacuumed, washed and delivered to my satisfaction. I have no complaints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb Service!
by 05/04/2022on
Jake has great customer service. He kept me up to date the entire time. He took care of the discrepancy with my original quote. I also had the opportunity to observe him under pressure with the client before me. I was impressed by the way he handled the situation. This was my first time working with Jake and I am very pleased with his service. I also like the video that shows everything and the text message with the recommendations and costs. Very nice! I like the addition of regular drinks along with the water in the waiting room. I needed a little caffeine that day! I ended up having to get a loaner and that process was easy. Sara attended to me very well, she also has great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Accommodating service
by 04/30/2022on
Waiting area in the showroom is much better than in the service area. Reasonable price adjustment for service time that was much too long for service provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A class act!
by 04/28/2022on
Came in around 7pm on a Thursday after work and the team supported our salesperson, Corie, with moving three vehicles on the showroom floor to facilitate a test drive despite the late hour. Then, when we came back to finish the purchase on Saturday, the entire process was very polished and, actually, memorable. Checkered Flag BMW gets it right. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
EXCELLENT
by 04/26/2022on
Service Tech Will. Professional and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service!!!
by 04/25/2022on
My service advisor, Mike Lawson always has a great attitude and makes the service experience quick and painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth Sailing
by 04/25/2022on
Customer service and thoroughness of techs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 04/21/2022on
The gentleman who helped me , Will was his name and he was very friendly and helpful and had great customer service. The whole process of being there went smoothly and quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service required on my BMW
by 04/20/2022on
My service rep., Joe, was excellent! The service on my car was completed in the timeframe he stated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/17/2022on
It is always a pleasure coming to the Service Center. It took a bit of time, and a bit pricey, but my BMW is always well maintained.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall experience
by 04/15/2022on
Always liked it there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
X5 service
by 04/13/2022on
Courteous, and the service department stayed in touch with me throughout the process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Service
by 04/12/2022on
Mike was great, very professional. Got me a ride home and back and my car was done on time, as advertised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice experience
by 04/06/2022on
The salesperson Corie was professional, we created our car together, ordered, received it, close the deal quickly w/o any problems
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great dealer, easy process - hard to find one!
by 04/04/2022on
Sierra, my Sales Consultant was very nice through the whole process. Liked how she also handled the F&I process and wasn't pushy to upset service contracts or extended warranties.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
All in a days work
by 03/31/2022on
Professionism and very good service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Great Team.
by 03/29/2022on
The service by my service tech, Will Fernandez, was outstanding. He was extremely detailed and kept me abreast of the daily progress…. I would highly recommend Checkered Flag.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/28/2022on
Customer service was great. Mike did a great job!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seevice
by 03/28/2022on
Services were performed in a timely manner. Service advisor was pleasant and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Caviar and Champaign
by 03/27/2022on
I always get treated with a smile and professionalism, Customer service is service provider Mike Lawson is the best in the business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
