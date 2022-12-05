5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Jake has great customer service. He kept me up to date the entire time. He took care of the discrepancy with my original quote. I also had the opportunity to observe him under pressure with the client before me. I was impressed by the way he handled the situation. This was my first time working with Jake and I am very pleased with his service. I also like the video that shows everything and the text message with the recommendations and costs. Very nice! I like the addition of regular drinks along with the water in the waiting room. I needed a little caffeine that day! I ended up having to get a loaner and that process was easy. Sara attended to me very well, she also has great customer service. Read more