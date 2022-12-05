Skip to main content
Checkered Flag BMW

5225 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(1238)
Recommend: Yes (358) No (8)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome process and very friendly

by Patricia on 05/12/2022

Will Bailey was awesome throughout our whole process! The transaction was so easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1238 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Experience

by William on 05/11/2022

Prompt and courteous service. Nice clean waiting room. My car was vacuumed, washed and delivered to my satisfaction. I have no complaints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Superb Service!

by Kelly on 05/04/2022

Jake has great customer service. He kept me up to date the entire time. He took care of the discrepancy with my original quote. I also had the opportunity to observe him under pressure with the client before me. I was impressed by the way he handled the situation. This was my first time working with Jake and I am very pleased with his service. I also like the video that shows everything and the text message with the recommendations and costs. Very nice! I like the addition of regular drinks along with the water in the waiting room. I needed a little caffeine that day! I ended up having to get a loaner and that process was easy. Sara attended to me very well, she also has great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Accommodating service

by James on 04/30/2022

Waiting area in the showroom is much better than in the service area. Reasonable price adjustment for service time that was much too long for service provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A class act!

by Kris on 04/28/2022

Came in around 7pm on a Thursday after work and the team supported our salesperson, Corie, with moving three vehicles on the showroom floor to facilitate a test drive despite the late hour. Then, when we came back to finish the purchase on Saturday, the entire process was very polished and, actually, memorable. Checkered Flag BMW gets it right. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

EXCELLENT

by Customer on 04/26/2022

Service Tech Will. Professional and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service!!!

by Checkered_Flag_Customer on 04/25/2022

My service advisor, Mike Lawson always has a great attitude and makes the service experience quick and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Smooth Sailing

by Quentin on 04/25/2022

Customer service and thoroughness of techs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department

by Kelley on 04/21/2022

The gentleman who helped me , Will was his name and he was very friendly and helpful and had great customer service. The whole process of being there went smoothly and quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service required on my BMW

by Linda on 04/20/2022

My service rep., Joe, was excellent! The service on my car was completed in the timeframe he stated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by James on 04/17/2022

It is always a pleasure coming to the Service Center. It took a bit of time, and a bit pricey, but my BMW is always well maintained.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Overall experience

by James on 04/15/2022

Always liked it there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

X5 service

by Jeffrey on 04/13/2022

Courteous, and the service department stayed in touch with me throughout the process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Kevin on 04/12/2022

Mike was great, very professional. Got me a ride home and back and my car was done on time, as advertised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice experience

by Liliya on 04/06/2022

The salesperson Corie was professional, we created our car together, ordered, received it, close the deal quickly w/o any problems

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealer, easy process - hard to find one!

by Rafael on 04/04/2022

Sierra, my Sales Consultant was very nice through the whole process. Liked how she also handled the F&I process and wasn't pushy to upset service contracts or extended warranties.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

All in a days work

by Gloria on 03/31/2022

Professionism and very good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service, Great Team.

by Clint on 03/29/2022

The service by my service tech, Will Fernandez, was outstanding. He was extremely detailed and kept me abreast of the daily progress…. I would highly recommend Checkered Flag.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Angela on 03/28/2022

Customer service was great. Mike did a great job!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Seevice

by William on 03/28/2022

Services were performed in a timely manner. Service advisor was pleasant and informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Caviar and Champaign

by Joseph on 03/27/2022

I always get treated with a smile and professionalism, Customer service is service provider Mike Lawson is the best in the business!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

