Beach Ford Virginia Beach
Customer Reviews of Beach Ford Virginia Beach
Inspection
by 04/23/2021on
Gary was very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice, practical and dirty.
by 04/23/2021on
They've completed all the issues they promise to do. However, now my seating has a black grease stain after maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 04/12/2021on
My car needed an new BCM installed and the programming of a new key. The Service Advisor Ashley was a delight, very professional and efficient. The technician did a great job as well. In addition, I was given a few options that enabled me to save a bit of money, too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beach Ford
by 04/07/2021on
We always receive prompt and courteous attention when we visit the service department. Repairs are done expeditiously and with proven knowledge, never a need for a return trip. Beach Ford will retain my business for as long as I own my Ford and for any I may purchase in the future. Thanks to the service team and all that those that support and contribute to their professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job!
by 03/11/2021on
I put my car in for a repair and utilized their customer pickup/drop off. It was a great experience. Quick and easy scheduling of the ride using Lyft. No waiting for a ride like some other shops using inhouse services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/06/2021on
I brought the car in for the "Works" oil change service. The service department was very thorough and consistent in its service. The person who worked my appointment did check my account when I mentioned I had points, confirmed I had the points, and applied them towards the invoice. An additional problem I had was also identified and fixed while the car was in the service area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr
by 03/01/2021on
GREAT experience as always service rep. JANAE SMITH always does great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
one person job
by 02/25/2021on
Beach Ford Service Dept is professional, from start to finish, the techs do excellent work and my vehicles are always in top shape.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My failed attempt to purchase an f150
by 08/17/2018on
My disappointment should never have happened. I intentionally went online to look at used f150s. I saw one that may work, followed the prompt to forward an offer and I did. I promptly got an email and a phone call. In fact, I openly disclosed how much I had to spend since I was already preapproved and had the check in hand as well as being upside down with my trade in. My offer was ignored and encouraged to come in to check out the truck. I fell for it. Took the test drive, got my car appraised and then the hammer dropped. WE WERE NOT EVEN CLOSE!!! We were over 5k off. They went through the motions and brought in the sales manager. Amazingly, we got $500.00 closer! LOL. I felt set up for failure and that I had absolutely NO chance to get this truck. They tried to convince me to finance the difference or entire amount $5000 over my budget to buy this. They even had their finance manager email me the next day to see “how he can help.” LOL 2x. The disappointment is the “f” word for me and felt thoroughly disappointed!
Craig L. Hughes
by 07/16/2018on
Thank you Craig for working with us and making our dream of owning a FORD F150 come true. You're hard work and professionalism is admired. We couldn't have done it without you. Sincerely, Monique & Terry
Another stellar experience with Beach Ford Sales
by 07/12/2018on
My wife and I purchased a new Ford Escape from Beach Ford in Virginia Beach, VA on 7/11/2018. Our sales representative, Tony Perez was extremely personable and professional. He went above and beyond to be sure we found exactly the vehicle we were looking for. Once we decided on a vehicle he handled all of the paperwork, including transferring the registration and the insurance. From there Tony passed us off to Sandra Hennet, the settlement manager, to complete the purchase, warranty and maintenance paperwork. It was a pleasure to find that Sandra was every bit as personable and professional as Tony. Sandra took the time to make sure we understood all of our options at each step of the procedure, giving us the chance to pick the plans that worked best for us. This was our third purchase from Beach Ford and as with the first two this one was an outstanding experience.
Awesome Buying Experience
by 05/28/2018on
One week ago I stopped by Beach Ford to possibly purchase a new Ford Escape. My experience of walking into the dealership and meeting Sean Murray was the best experence ever. He helped me in every way possibly from explaining the standard features and the options of the Esape to the financing. He went out of his way to get me the car I was hoping for with the payments, interest rate and down payment I needed. Even after the sale, he said he would help me understand how to maximize the use of the “bells and whistles” I did not have in my previous vehicle. I would and have highly recommend Sean Murray and Beach Ford for any vehicle purchase to anyone looking for a great car buying experience. Thank you Sean and Beach Ford!!
Not a customer for life
by 05/22/2018on
I have bought 5 vehicles from this dealership in the last 20 years. This would be my sixth, however, no movement in the price and salesman tactics are not going to work. I should have earned a little more respect as a 5x customer. Ill go to another dealership and get better respect when buying my first car from them.
Salesman straight out lied
by 04/01/2018on
What a terrible experience my stepson has here on Friday. He took his 2005 Mustang in for service to determine why his check engine light was on, and the car wasn’t performing correctly. He spent 2 hours waiting for a diagnostic that he had an appointment for. They proceeded to tell him he needed $5000 of repairs for brakes and rotors, and suspension. In the meantime a salesperson was convincing him he might as well buy a new car, and as an employee of Stihl he would receive a significant discount. He makes just over $30k a year, and the salesperson was ready to sell him a $36k car. And also assured hum his insurance wouldn’t go up. So I went there with his mother to find out what was going on. The service department was basically holding him hostage because they couldn’t find the check engine light problem. Upon our arrival things sped up, and suddenly his ECU had a short and needed to be replaced for $1200. After finally getting out of there, his drivers side door wouldn’t open from the inside, only the outside. Like someone didn’t notice they broke it. When we got home I looked at the ECU unit to obtain it’s code. I noticed right away that one of the plugs into the ECU was hanging by a thread and not connected. I plugged it in firmly and latched it. I then got in the car with an obcd to find the trouble codes. Wouldn’t you know the check engine light was off when I started it to run the test. And the test showed a short to one of the 02 sensors. A $45 part. I would avoid this place at all costs.
Worst Dealership Ever
by 03/28/2018on
Our family bought a certified pre-owned 2016 Ford Expedition this past December. The vehicle had a clean CarFax report, with no accidents. This was the worst car buying experience we have ever had. The salesman and I agreed on a sale price over the phone. I put a deposit down via credit card over the phone, and agreed to drive 5 hours with my wife to purchase the vehicle the following week. Once there, the car buying experience took over 8 hours. The salesman had no idea what he was doing. At 8:30pm, we finally went into the finance manager's office for settlement only to have the dealership try to raise the price by an additional $4,000 on the car. The finance manager had turned off the cameras in the office, "for the protection of my personal information". Once I realized that happened, I became irate and walked out. The dealership then decided that they'd honor the price originally negotiated on the phone with the salesman. By this time, my wife and I could not make the 5-hour drive home and had to stop at our own expense to stay the night and continue the drive home the next morning. Just 5 miles from the dealership I noticed a slight "wind noise" from the driver's side door. I immediately phoned the dealership back, notifying them of the noise. The dealership said I could take the car to a local Ford dealership for service to repair the noise. Upon initial inspection, the Lincoln dealership I had taken it to replaced the rubber stripping around the door as an attempt to fix the problem. The noise was not fixed, and they recommended I take the car to the Ford dealership in the next town over to try and repair it there. Afterwards, I learned the sales manager phoned the Lincoln dealership and tried to not pay for the service at the Lincoln dealership because "they hadn't done the right job." After taking the vehicle to the Ford dealership, the service manager and general manager of the dealership noticed that the paint was not the factory paint around the doors, and they noticed the doors of the vehicle had been removed at one point. They both determined that the vehicle had been in a major accident, re-painted, re-finished, had the doors replaced, all while not being reported on the CarFax report. This information was not on the CarFax. While I knew that not all accidents might show up on a CarFax report, I did not know that Ford could, or would, give the status of a certified pre-owned Ford vehicle to a vehicle that had been in an accident. After asking the General Manager at Beach Ford about this, he said that his service department had no idea about this vehicle being in an accident, and stated that if this vehicle was in a major accident, they certainly would know and not give it the status of being a certified pre-owned vehicle. Yet, after three minutes of inspection by the dealership near my residence, they were able to discover this fact with certainty. The local Ford dealership near my residence spent over two weeks trying to repair the vehicle, but determined that the frame of the vehicle had been bent and the noise could not be fixed. I then got an e-mail from Beach Ford saying they spoke to the local dealership I had the vehicle serviced at, and, after speaking to them, I believe that all adjustments that can be made have been made. At this point we consider this issue to be resolved. So, now I have a vehicle that has over one-month of service records showing on the CarFax (because I did the right thing) stating there is a noise, which in-turn hurts the vehicle's re-sale value and trade-in value. And, in the end, the wind noise is still there. All I got in return was headaches, and time spent away from my work and my family dealing with the issue. This is the type of service you can expect from Beach Ford. Incompetence, lying, manipulation, time-wasting, you name it. The dealership is an absolute disgrace to Ford Motor Company, and I wouldn't trust one person you speak with there at any level. My recommendation would be to never do business here of any kind.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Feeling ripped off and lied to
by 03/09/2018on
On 1/30/18 at 0900 I dropped my 2013 F150 of because the engine fan had been coming on and running extremely loud and it had run hot the day before I brought it in. I received a call from Angela at 1611 to advise me that the tech was still looking at my vehicle and had not diagnosed it yet. I arrived around 1700 and was advised that the tech was still looking and that they should have an answer first thing in the morning. I asked if I could retrieve something from my vehicle and she said yes and started looking for the key. I advised that I did not need a key. When I walked to the back I found my vehicle parked on the side. I walked back to the service advisors area and inquired about the repair being covered by my extended warranty and left the information so they could be contacted. On 01/31/18 at 0930 Angela called to advise that the tech was still diagnosing my vehicle and inquired if I was adding fluid or had added fluid, which I advised no to both. Later that day at 1530 to say that the tech had discovered there was no fluid and that he discovered a leak coming from a part that was on back order(T-Connector). She stated that the part should be in by 02/14/18. I received a few calls from Angela updating me on the part. on 02/22/18 around 1126 Angela called to say that the part was in and I could pick up my vehicle around 5. I arrived to pick up my vehicle to discover that the work was not covered under the extended warranty, that it cost me $575.70, $351 for labor, $88.05 for a part that I found out today was changed because that is what y'all do when you change the hose that was leaking, not to mention that I waited 23 days without my vehicle for a part that I didn't need, 65.68 for one radiator hose, and $30.17 for a gallon of anti-freeze. I speak with the rep from my extended warranty plan to find out why my claim was denied and was told that hoses are not covered under my warranty and they where told that if was a hose leak. With all that I trying to come up with a reasonable explanation as to why my vehicle had to be driven 26 miles, the invoice had 67,030 miles going in and 67,031 coming out but the odometer had 67,056 when I got in it. Needless to say that I'm not very happy with this service appointment and feel I really got taken advantage of. If you want to talk I'm open to that but I will be forwarding this email as far up Ford Motor Company as I can get it to go. -- James M. Avery [contact information removed]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service Department
by 03/01/2018on
I have been using Beach Ford service for many, many years. I request Janae every single time no matter what service I need or what vehicle needs servicing. Janae is by far the absolute best. She is professional & friendly. Janae does whatever is needed to make a customer happy. I would recommend this service department and Janae as your service writer to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dont buy here
by 02/17/2018on
Dont waste your time buying anything here. Just bought a 2015 escape with a slipping transmission a messed up windsheild and plus a noise in the front end not even 3 days after buying. They claim the car is supposed to be that way but I know for a fact its not. They refuse to fix it or find out whats wrong even though its under warranty. This is my second purchase in the past 4 years and even my 2006 mustang i purchased had issues they refused to duplicate a concern.... Im truly dissapointed as much money my family and I have given this place.
Our Sales Person
by 01/16/2018on
Our Sales person Mark Vasiloff was very professional, attentive and patience. through the entire sales process when we purchase 2 vehicles. We would purchase again from the Mark and the dealership.
Unfair service costs and time
by 12/29/2017on
We just took our 2011 Ford Explorer in to find out why the camera is not working and to hopefully get it fixed. The first issue we had was the appointment we made was changed on us without notice and no reason why. The new date they created without consulting us was a bad time so we had to push even further to the right. When we delivered the vehicle they stated they would do a diagnostic on the camera and let us know. It took 6 hours for them to assess the camera needed replaced. The cost to replace the camera was $1125. They stated the camera was over $600 and labor was around $500 or so. I did a little research and found the camera on fordparts.com for $416 and watch a youtube video on how to replace it. It turns out it only requires the removal of 5 screws and the camera easily pops out and replaced. Took a total of 5 minutes to replace on the video. Why the $200 difference in cost of camera and why $500 for labor costs for 5 minutes of work and only removing 5 screws?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Service!
by 11/07/2017on
I was very happy with the service I received at Beach Ford! The staff was very welcoming and walked me through the entire process of what needed to be done to fix my car. Stephanie Gallagher and Walker went out of their way to make sure my car was ready on time! Thank you both so much! Lisa Z
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes