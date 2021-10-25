5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had THE most AMAZING experience here! Brian Mccormick is an absolute asset to this dealership/company. He made me feel completely at ease and relieved that I found the right dealership and vehicle for me! After spending the necessary time to listen to the features I needed in a vehicle due to my recent accident, he was sympathetic, understanding, and caring. He certainly went above and beyond for me! In my opinion, that is irreplaceable when it comes to making this type of life decision. Read more