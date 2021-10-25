Customer Reviews of Hall Toyota Virginia Beach
Brian Mccormick is your guy!
by 10/25/2021on
I had THE most AMAZING experience here! Brian Mccormick is an absolute asset to this dealership/company. He made me feel completely at ease and relieved that I found the right dealership and vehicle for me! After spending the necessary time to listen to the features I needed in a vehicle due to my recent accident, he was sympathetic, understanding, and caring. He certainly went above and beyond for me! In my opinion, that is irreplaceable when it comes to making this type of life decision.
Amazing purchasing experience
by 03/18/2021on
The team at Hall Toyota we professional, kind, zero felt sales pressure, very intelligent about the Toyota products and the after sales car continues to be outstanding.
