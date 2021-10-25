Skip to main content
Hall Toyota Virginia Beach

1877 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Today 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday
07:30 AM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday
07:30 AM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday
07:30 AM - 09:00 PM
Thursday
07:30 AM - 09:00 PM
Friday
07:30 AM - 09:00 PM
Saturday
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hall Toyota Virginia Beach

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brian Mccormick is your guy!

by Sbelge on 10/25/2021

I had THE most AMAZING experience here! Brian Mccormick is an absolute asset to this dealership/company. He made me feel completely at ease and relieved that I found the right dealership and vehicle for me! After spending the necessary time to listen to the features I needed in a vehicle due to my recent accident, he was sympathetic, understanding, and caring. He certainly went above and beyond for me! In my opinion, that is irreplaceable when it comes to making this type of life decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing purchasing experience

by John on 03/18/2021

The team at Hall Toyota we professional, kind, zero felt sales pressure, very intelligent about the Toyota products and the after sales car continues to be outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership

Offering Virginia drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Toyota Virginia Beach is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

