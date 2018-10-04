Customer Reviews of Hall Nissan Virginia Beach
A FLAWLESS WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE
by 04/10/2018on
I live in upstate NY a 12 hour drive to VA but I was looking for a specific vehicle which I found at Hall Nissan in Virginia Beach through Autotrader and I emailed Hall regarding the vehicle because I was unable to call. I immediately got a response from Ed about the vehicle, I had asked him for more photos so he jumped right on it and asked Tricia to work on it, with in minutes I had a personalized video emailed to me from Tricia. I emailed Ed letting him know I wanted the vehicle and would be there the following day he graciously let me know that they would hold the vehicle and would await our arrival. Our plans changed and instead of driving we flew into Norfolk and we were greeted by Diana who came to pick us up so we didn't have to rent a vehicle or take a taxi to get to the dealership. We had a very pleasant ride to the Hall Nissan where we were once again greeted with friendly faces and open arms from all the staff. Everyone could not believe we came that far for this vehicle but the reason for that is we could not imagine going anywhere else even if I found the same vehicle closer, it was like we were already part of the Hall family. Diana, Tricia, Ed and Paul made our purchase go very smooth and pleasant. Our short time at Hall was flawless and a very wonderful experience was coming to a close but before got on the road for our 12 hour drive home in our New used Nissan Pathfinder Platinum vehicle we were once again surprised by the hospitality and presented with a goody bag full of snacks for our very long ride home. Thank you Diana Almaraz, Tricia Shidal-Dalke, Ed Pelczarski, Paul M. Troche When we are in the market again we will definitely make Hall Nissan our first choice but we will also make a vacation out of our road trip. I cannot say enough wonderful things about the family at Hall Nissan, you all have made our purchase a truly memorable experience and will always remember you!!! Best Terri & Kevin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 01/22/2018on
I purchased my 2017 Nissan Maxima here and I must say that I had a great time working with Eddie P. I spoke to him about my specific situation prior and he delivered on his promise to get me the best deal possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great car buying experience!
by 06/25/2017on
Spent an entire hot and miserable Saturday looking for a new car, should have just started at Hall Nissan and saved ourselves the hassle at the other dealerships. Myron is an easy going salesman who actually listened to us and helped us get into the car of our dreams! Myron is the best salesperson we have ever dealt with, he was not pushy and he didn't rush us or make us feel uncomfortable. He listened to what we wanted, he was very knowledgeable and helped us through the whole process quickly and painlessly. When we stopped by to pick up our new tags Myron was just a personable and kind as he was when we first met him. I absolutely recommend Myron and Hall Nissan to anyone looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 04/28/2017on
Anthony Brewer made buying my Rogue easy. He listened to what I wanted and showed me a great assortment of Rogue's to meet my needs. Anthony was knowledgeable and easy to deal with. I would recommend him to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 04/19/2017on
Highly recommend Wesley Burt salesman and Joel Bailey finance guy when you purchase your next Nissan. Wesley walked me through the entire purchase explaining all the minute details about the car. Joel found me a rebate that lowered the cost of the car and found me a great finance package. Thanks guys you made it easy and enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fantastic experience!
by 04/13/2017on
Best car buying experience. Zachariah Perkins was very helpful and answered all my questions. Chris Sherrod was great to work with as well. If you need a car I highly recommend Hall Nissan Virginia Beach.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Hall Nissan with Anthony!
by 03/20/2017on
SO! I had the most wonderful sales experience at Hall Nissan VB with Anthony Brewer. I recommend him ONE THOUSAND TIMES if you're looking for a new or even used car. If you want someone to take time and understand what you want and need in a vehicle, he's definitely the guy to go to! (Even if you have not so great credit, there's a program for that!) I had went a few different places to get a car and either they had HORRIBLE customer service or they just couldn't get me the vehicle I wanted at a price I was comfortable with. So I figured that Nissan may be a good place to try. OMG when I tell you that Anthony gave me such a different outlook on car dealers! He was extremely patient, attentive, knowledgeable, and DETERMINED to get me the best deal he possibly could. I was honestly scared to even attempt to buy a new car and he really alleviated all my fears. The sales managers and finance managers were great! They helped get me in and out in a timely manner. At the end of it all I was very comfortable with making a purchase and completely satisfied with the service Anthony provided. That was a huge accomplishment for me and they made it all possible. If you or anyone you know needs a car, he will not disappoint you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service!
by 01/25/2017on
Chris Meyer from Hall Nissan Virginia Beach, was absolutely outstanding with helping our family recieve a 2015 Nissan Murano. It was a blessing to finally purchase the car we have been so patient for with the help of Chris and the rest of the Nissan staff. Very professional down to earth and understanding of our past situation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hall Nissan & Hall Acura Sold Me A Lemon $7,000 repairs after 2 weeks ownin
by 02/19/2016on
Hall Nissan of Virginia Beach's has agreed to take care of the issues with my vehicle in full. When Hall Acura's Service Manager of Virginia beach contacted me saying they would fix everything except the front and rear struts ($3,600 +), I was forced to take further action. I was contacted by the general manager of Hall Nissan of Virginia Beach on Saturday regarding my post. He left a voice mail saying that once Hall Acura has completed working on some of the issues, they will be bringing my vehicle over to Hall Nissan to Fix the front and back struts. I am hoping they do the right thing and fix everything. I will be taking my MDX to another certified Acura shop to go over all the repairs that were done on my vehicle to make sure they were completed and done correctly. If everything is copacetic I will write a great review for them stating there was problems with my vehicle after purchase and they took care of everything, and i would recommend them to anyone. I plan on purchasing a newer vehicle within the next 2 years. If they make this right I will be their customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2013 Nissan Altima
by 07/28/2014on
I was highly impressed with Efrem H and Eric P at Hall Nissan to the point that I purchased a 2013 Nissan Altima on July 12th. They both took the time to answer all of my questions and you bet I had plenty of questions. Great customer service was the reason I bought at Hall. Keep it up guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
(still) waiting
by 01/27/2014on
Ever seen a comedy movie or hear a horror story about a used car lot? It's funny until it happens to you. Stay tuned for more details as the news develops. Tig
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Easy Fast Purchase
by 12/25/2013on
We purchased a New Nissan from Hall Nissan Virginia Beach. We started by looking online first got plenty of info so when we got to the store we were in and out quickly. Staff was knowledgeable process was simple. I love my new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Manager!
by 09/16/2013on
Very easy to work with especially sales manager Joe C.!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
BUYERS BEWARE OF THIS PLACE [non-permissible content removed]
by 08/25/2013on
Worst experience of my life they do not care anything about you, you see 6 diff sales people and they all trying to suck you dry. This why are country is so bad to live in because of this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Pathfinder
by 08/17/2013on
Was able to get the car that I wanted even though it was located at a different dealer. The price was fair and I got a good trade value on my trade in
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love my New Car!
by 08/15/2013on
I recently purchased my 2013 Nissan Pathfinder from Michael H. I found Michael to be very knowledgeable and went the extra mile to help me find the car I was looking for. He did everything he could to make sure the whole experience went quickly and smoothly. I would definelty recommend Hall Nissan VA Beach to my Friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bob & Rita Love HALL NISSAN
by 05/16/2013on
We purchased a 2013 Nissan Altima SL 2.5 Pearl White and LOVE IT! This dealership actually worked with us to purchase this vehicle, unlike checked something. Our salesman was great and very patient, we got more than we expected. Thanks Hall Nissan * Bonney road
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated [non-permissible content removed]
by 05/02/2012on
I went to this dealer last week with every intention on buying a new 370Z. I waited in the showroom for 25 min and not one salesman approached me!! They looked my way and never said a thing to me! A couple were sitting at their desks laughing it up. If anybody employee there would have at least ackowledged my being there i would have been ok. Not even that.... I went to another dealer and they were more than happy to have my business. I would NOT recommend these guys to anybody!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
MISLEAD?
by 04/22/2012on
We made a visit to Hall Nissan on 4/13/12 to look at a '12 Maxima. We saw one we liked. I explained to the salesman many times along with the manager Arnell Johnson, that everything was pending on how much down payment I was going to have and that wouldn't known until 4/16/12? We wrote a check for $500.00 to HOLD the car until 4/16/12. Mr. Johnson took the check and went to get us a receipt for it, we noticed it took him a while to return with it? We got the receipt and we left. I tried to send Mr. Johnson emails over the weekend asking him to send me some hard numbers, he sent me estimates and told me over the phone that he couldn't get me hard numbers until he could run my credit, although I was pre-approved through Nissan before going to the lot. I sent him an email on 4/14/12 explaining that we didn't have that warm and cozy feeling with them and that the Nissan dealers didn't have any problem presenting me numbers without running my credit? and that we were going to think about it and call on 4/16/12 with a decision. On 1/15/12 I made a deal with another dealer, I called my saleman asking to get my deposit back? he stated that it was non-refundable? and he didn't know what to do and had Mr. Johnson call me about it. I explained to him that we bought elsewhere and wanted the deposit back. He pretty much said sorry for my luck. We tried to put a stop payment on the check on 4/15/12 and come to find out, they processed the check on 4/13/12? after it was made rea clear to the saleman and to Mr. Johnson, that the check was to HOLD only, if we knew they would process the check it would have never been written! I think it's pretty sad that they would process it when it was made clear that we were looking at others dealers as well and no decision was going to made that night. The whole deal was a hold until I knew of my down payment and they knew it as well. We should have looked at the receipt right then? I f I would have, I would have asked for it back right then and walked right out the door! I don't see how they sleep at night.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No disclosure of prior damage on new car
by 03/31/2012on
I purchased a new Altima with 18 miles on it(6 of which were from the test drive)on March 9. It was a long process, about a week, from the time I first went into the dealership until I signed the deal. I wasn't really in a rush and I wanted to make sure I didn't walk out with something I couldn't afford. The internet price on the car was around $23,000 so when I went in they offered me $22,000 but the payment was $10 higher than I wanted so I sent it back to the finance manager, Joel Bailey. They came back, saying they were able to get a lower interest rate thus lowering the monthly payment so I accepted. However, when I got home and looked over the paperwork I noticed that while the interest rate had been lowered the price of the car was $24,500. I was mad about it but realized I should have caught this when going over the deal with Joel. Fast forward to this week. I became privy to information relating to my car on March 27. I was told there had been prior repairs performed on the car. I contacted the dealership and was told to come on Thursday to speak to the manager. I was led into an office with a salesman and Arnell Johnson, sales manager. Arnell's first questions to me were to ask how I even found out about the prior damage (car being keyed on the left side) and could I tell it had been repaired. His tone suggested that I was never meant to know. He presented me with a document and requested me to sign it. It was dated March 9, stated I was acknowledging I had prior knowledge of the damage, which was listed as $3000, before I purchased the car and attached to an estimate for the work that was performed. It also stated that Hall would be released from any further liability related to the damage. Arnell tried to convince me that since there had been no mechanical damage to the car and Hall would guarantee their body and paint work that I had nothing to worry about. I replied by stating that if I would of had prior knowledge of the damage I wouldn't have purchased the car and their failure to disclose the information didn't allow me to make an informed decision. I asked him several time what other options I had and he just shrugged his shoulders and said he couldn't tell me what to do. After going around in this circle for ten minutes I refused to sign and informed him I would be seeking advice from someone versed in Va consumer protection laws. Although this is an ongoing issue I wanted to warn people before dealing with Hall. The failure to disclose prior body damage which took 40 labor hours to repair, over pricing a car from their advertised price and refusing to give a customer options to rectify the situation shows a lack of integrity with the staff at Hall Nissan. I would have been happy with any offer to make it right but I was only met with shoulder shrugs and blank stares. I feel like I have been taken advantage of during this process and I hope by reading my post at least one person will turn the other way before dealing with Hall Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my car
by 03/27/2012on
Love my car, but never the buying experience. My salesman was great, although when we first met I was afraid he would be too pushy. Not so, thankfully. The whole experience seemed to include alot of time sitting alone waiting for paperwork to arrive. The finance manager was a little snippy when I decided not to buy the extended warranty and other extras.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Offering Virginia drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Nissan Virginia Beach is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
