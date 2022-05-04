Checkered Flag Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Volkswagen
Navigation system question.
by 04/05/2022on
The car ordered / requested arrived weeks earlier than expected, was very happy with early delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding service
by 04/01/2022on
Gabby was very informative, very accommodating and pleasant to work with on my new vehicle purchase. I would recommend her in the future
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Tire service
by 04/01/2022on
Quick service under time restraints.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
VW Jetta
by 03/27/2022on
I loved everything about my visit to VW Checked Flag in VB. Derek was more than amazing to work with. He gave me peace of mind the whole way with his communication and hospitality.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service
by 03/26/2022on
As usual, service advisors Roland & Derek were extremely courteous and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
inspections
by 03/25/2022on
They were quick with my inspection
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
VW Beetle Service and Repair
by 03/23/2022on
The service advisor Derek was very prompt on updating me on the status of the repairs and what was on order. I felt very informed. When I picked up the car, he kindly went through the service ticket and explained what was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car experience
by 03/13/2022on
When I came into the dealership I was really nervous about looking at vehicles, my mother had met Brandon because he helped her get her car, I was excited to meet him. When my brother asked him if we can see the inside of the vehicle, he was on top of it! Very polite, and talked to me about the car. Being very nervous on getting my second car, i had really bad anxiety on everything but later down the road I came back and Brandon explained everything to me while Mike was helping me get a lower % rate, cause that was my biggest fear. And well they both accomplished it! They made me very happy, I’m enjoying my new car and I will be sending all friends over to this location! Thank you both for everything! You guys really made my day, and helped me so much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pleasant Experience
by 03/07/2022on
Good support and good personalities.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience purchasing a Jetta
by 03/06/2022on
Gabby Alfieri was a pleasure to work with. She stayed in contact during my search for a vehicle and was very accommodating. She’s knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. Impressed with the overall ease in purchasing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
In early out quickly!
by 03/06/2022on
In and out; No long delay, customer service is great, the waiting area is nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Stellar
by 02/22/2022on
seamless experience service advisor read my order in advance and addressed all issues shuttle transport was a nice amenity
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
What I expected
by 02/15/2022on
Quick easy and on time and FREE
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership!
by 02/11/2022on
My service advisor went above and beyond to make sure I had a ride to a local mall to wait for my car to be serviced, and told me up front how long to expect to wait. The waiting room is clean and comfortable, and the work was completed quickly. I drove 90 minutes for service because I'm always satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Courteous Customer Service
by 01/31/2022on
Courteous customer service. The VW team kept me updated throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 01/25/2022on
Friendly, knowledgeable, and no pressure service. Highly appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service review
by 01/22/2022on
I like the on line appointment option. Service desk people are efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience Once AGAIN @ Checkered Flag VW!
by 01/19/2022on
Abby is great...thorough and courteous.....the dealership is clean and the "historical" VW's are a great treat to see in the showroom
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Service!
by 01/15/2022on
Abby is amazing. She provided us with a loaner car, she told us it would take 2 weeks for parts to come in and for the warranty work to be completed. She was spot on. I worked for 5 years at an independent VW/ Audi dealer. One of the best in the country for honesty and great service. I am usually skeptical about new car dealers. Checkerd Flag VW has to be one of the top VW dealers in the country for service. You are lucky to have Abby working for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Will be back! Amazing job Checkered Flag Volkswagen!!! Thank you so much 😄
by 01/07/2022on
Everyone was kind and friendly. Derek kept me up to date on EVERYTHING along with costs. AMAZING job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Linda is awesome
by 01/01/2022on
Linda Hummell was a pleasure to deal with and went out of her way to complete the transaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
