5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I came into the dealership I was really nervous about looking at vehicles, my mother had met Brandon because he helped her get her car, I was excited to meet him. When my brother asked him if we can see the inside of the vehicle, he was on top of it! Very polite, and talked to me about the car. Being very nervous on getting my second car, i had really bad anxiety on everything but later down the road I came back and Brandon explained everything to me while Mike was helping me get a lower % rate, cause that was my biggest fear. And well they both accomplished it! They made me very happy, I’m enjoying my new car and I will be sending all friends over to this location! Thank you both for everything! You guys really made my day, and helped me so much Read more