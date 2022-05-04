5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went car shopping at Checkered Flag Porsche in Virginia Beach last Monday to look for a new Porsche SUV. We were greeted by Tony Bronkema, who made us feel comfortable at the showroom and showed us around and guided us through the available Porsche Macans there. This was our best car shopping experience ever. Tony was very informative and knowledgeable. It was a pleasure doing business with Tony. While we were shopping for the new (pre-owned) Macan S, we had our Boxster S in the shop for state inspection and oil change. The team there worked with us to safe us trips back and forth for the Boxster and the new Macan. Tony, Curtis, Mel, Philippe, Diego, and every one of the staff were absolutely wonderful. Thank you for a great experience. Read more