Checkered Flag Porsche
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Porsche
EASY PROCESS
by 04/05/2022on
My sales person was great and explain everything in detail
EASY PROCESS
by 04/05/2022on
My sales person was great and explain everything in detail
Custom ordering a 911
by 04/03/2022on
Barry is very knowledgeable and personable. He led me through the process of custom ordering a new 911 Turbo S. He also streamlined the paperwork process of buying a new car and would definitely recommend him to a friend.
great job by Theresa
by 04/02/2022on
customer care and service iii received while my car issues were being handled
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT from start to finish!
by 04/01/2022on
It was a very pleasant experience from start to finish, thanks to Gary Copeland. Being from out of state and not being there to actually see and drive the car in person, Gary was my eyes and ears throughout the whole process and I couldn't be more happy with my purchase. Gary kept me updated continually. We talked almost everyday throughout and I felt like I was talking to my friend who sincerely had my best interest in mind. It was the best vehicle buying experience I have ever had. Thanks again! It doesn't get any better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buyer
by 03/30/2022on
The sales and account reps were very nice. The paperwork is always cumbersome but they made the transaction go by faster
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
First time experience with checkered flag Audi
by 03/24/2022on
My sales person, Natalie was very knowledgeable and personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Thank you for a great experience!
by 03/22/2022on
We went car shopping at Checkered Flag Porsche in Virginia Beach last Monday to look for a new Porsche SUV. We were greeted by Tony Bronkema, who made us feel comfortable at the showroom and showed us around and guided us through the available Porsche Macans there. This was our best car shopping experience ever. Tony was very informative and knowledgeable. It was a pleasure doing business with Tony. While we were shopping for the new (pre-owned) Macan S, we had our Boxster S in the shop for state inspection and oil change. The team there worked with us to safe us trips back and forth for the Boxster and the new Macan. Tony, Curtis, Mel, Philippe, Diego, and every one of the staff were absolutely wonderful. Thank you for a great experience.
Purchase of Audi SQ5
by 03/22/2022on
Excellent process with a relaxed atmosphere. Brad and Stan are a great credit to the company.
VB Audi service top notch
by 03/18/2022on
Service was performed within time advertised and recall items were also fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We will be coming to your showroom for the years ahead
by 03/17/2022on
I just wanted to take a minute to rate my recent experience at Checkered Flag AUDI. As you can see, I gave it five stars. This was a very smooth process from beginning to end. More specifically, I would like to praise our sales representative, Steve Stone. Not only was he extremely professional, but also friendly and honest. We bought my car at AUDI but also purchased another vehicle at Checkered Flag VW because Steve supported us finding the perfect car for our son. Focusing on our needs and not just the profit of selling a car, he proofed to be exactly the salesperson we were looking for. We will be coming to your showroom for the years ahead
Glad to have trustworthy dealer
by 03/17/2022on
Staff is always friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Visit
by 03/15/2022on
Quick and very dependable service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto Service
by 03/14/2022on
Scheduling the appointment and explanation of services to be provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 Star Car Buying Experience
by 03/10/2022on
The experience was great from start to finish. I was referred to Mike by a friend who bought a car from him last year. From the moment I placed the order, Mike was there to answer any questions I had. The process took 9 months, but every time I texted Mike for an update, he would respond timely. When the car finally came in, he and the finance department worked with me to do everything over the phone since I don't live in the area. Picking up the car was just as easy of a process. I signed a few papers and Mike walked me through everything in the car. The process was seamless, and I can't thank Mike enough for helping me get into my dream car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Support
by 03/08/2022on
Mr. House worked with me remotely since I was still in Japan when I found this vehicle. He was very helpful and understanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good service at Checkered Flag
by 03/03/2022on
It was good
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service! Mike was awesome!
by 03/02/2022on
Overall the experience was great! Mike was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we were interested in and without being pushy, helped guide us in our choosing of options. While the wait time was not something controllable due to the worldwide shortages, Mike was available every time I requested an update on the vehicle's progress. Once the vehicle cleared the port, arrival at the dealership was quick and pickup was very smooth and quick! Looking forward to having fun in my new SQ8!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
One year service
by 03/01/2022on
Friendly staff and quick service They took extra time to help me learn more things about my car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Terrific service
by 03/01/2022on
Over the past 7 years I have had my cars serviced at Checkered Flag and every visit has been timely and as promised. the Service Advisors are very knowledgeable and courteous--it is a terrific service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Audi Yearly Service
by 03/01/2022on
Valet service is very helpful, service completed as expected. Updates received and appreciated. Every person I was in contact with was helpful and polite.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Maintained the standard of excellence
by 02/28/2022on
Extreme ease of experience. Brad and Stan were accommodating and expedient. The sale was mostly virtual, and they had all the documents ready to go on the day of pickup. I was in and out quickly and safely!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments