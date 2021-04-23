1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our family bought a certified pre-owned 2016 Ford Expedition this past December. The vehicle had a clean CarFax report, with no accidents. This was the worst car buying experience we have ever had. The salesman and I agreed on a sale price over the phone. I put a deposit down via credit card over the phone, and agreed to drive 5 hours with my wife to purchase the vehicle the following week. Once there, the car buying experience took over 8 hours. The salesman had no idea what he was doing. At 8:30pm, we finally went into the finance manager's office for settlement only to have the dealership try to raise the price by an additional $4,000 on the car. The finance manager had turned off the cameras in the office, "for the protection of my personal information". Once I realized that happened, I became irate and walked out. The dealership then decided that they'd honor the price originally negotiated on the phone with the salesman. By this time, my wife and I could not make the 5-hour drive home and had to stop at our own expense to stay the night and continue the drive home the next morning. Just 5 miles from the dealership I noticed a slight "wind noise" from the driver's side door. I immediately phoned the dealership back, notifying them of the noise. The dealership said I could take the car to a local Ford dealership for service to repair the noise. Upon initial inspection, the Lincoln dealership I had taken it to replaced the rubber stripping around the door as an attempt to fix the problem. The noise was not fixed, and they recommended I take the car to the Ford dealership in the next town over to try and repair it there. Afterwards, I learned the sales manager phoned the Lincoln dealership and tried to not pay for the service at the Lincoln dealership because "they hadn't done the right job." After taking the vehicle to the Ford dealership, the service manager and general manager of the dealership noticed that the paint was not the factory paint around the doors, and they noticed the doors of the vehicle had been removed at one point. They both determined that the vehicle had been in a major accident, re-painted, re-finished, had the doors replaced, all while not being reported on the CarFax report. This information was not on the CarFax. While I knew that not all accidents might show up on a CarFax report, I did not know that Ford could, or would, give the status of a certified pre-owned Ford vehicle to a vehicle that had been in an accident. After asking the General Manager at Beach Ford about this, he said that his service department had no idea about this vehicle being in an accident, and stated that if this vehicle was in a major accident, they certainly would know and not give it the status of being a certified pre-owned vehicle. Yet, after three minutes of inspection by the dealership near my residence, they were able to discover this fact with certainty. The local Ford dealership near my residence spent over two weeks trying to repair the vehicle, but determined that the frame of the vehicle had been bent and the noise could not be fixed. I then got an e-mail from Beach Ford saying they spoke to the local dealership I had the vehicle serviced at, and, after speaking to them, I believe that all adjustments that can be made have been made. At this point we consider this issue to be resolved. So, now I have a vehicle that has over one-month of service records showing on the CarFax (because I did the right thing) stating there is a noise, which in-turn hurts the vehicle's re-sale value and trade-in value. And, in the end, the wind noise is still there. All I got in return was headaches, and time spent away from my work and my family dealing with the issue. This is the type of service you can expect from Beach Ford. Incompetence, lying, manipulation, time-wasting, you name it. The dealership is an absolute disgrace to Ford Motor Company, and I wouldn't trust one person you speak with there at any level. My recommendation would be to never do business here of any kind. Read more