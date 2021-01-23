5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Don Beyer Volvo has a treasure of a sales person! Her name is Karen Weinberg and she is one heck of a sales woman, she dealt with my hyper personality superbly! She spent a solid 6 hours patiently selling me a car, moreover, she was there way past closing time programming my phone and explaining every single detail & feature of the car. Of course, this is a car sales persons job, although it has never been my experience, at least nothing to this extent, and I have purchased many cars in my lifetime. (I have to laugh imagining the frustration of others who work there, waiting to do the tags & paperwork when Karen sells a car!) The lengthy time she spent with me was excellent, a customer win-win, which I now understand goes way back in D/B Volvo's history. Okay, I happened to be getting my BMW serviced across the street, it was a beautiful day, & after cruising the BMW lot, I decided to kill time heading over to Don Beyer Volvo, (no intention of actually buying.) Previously I owned a Volvo S60 and have missed it since the day I sold it to a friend in need of a reliable car. I love Volvo's because they drive & ride fantastic, are killer driving in snow (the F/W drive tears through it like nothing) they are built like a tank, and are reliable, solid, unpretentious luxury vehicles. I enjoy my BMW (although I despise the term "Beemer") which sounds so uppity & makes me cringe when I hear it. I am not the type who likes drawing attention to myself by the car I drive. HOWEVER, the black S60 is beautiful, sporty, sexy, and unquestionably draws attention on its own, along with amazing gas mileage, on REGULAR gas. I am not sure how a 5 cylinder pulls off the mileage it does with the power of a beast, but I love it. I drove several cars with Karen, wanting to see & feel the change's since my last Volvo, consequently, as my past S60, it drove like butter, what else can I say? When Karen explained the "Certified" advantages of this 2013 that had just came of a lease, It was the icing on the cake. The person that leased it kept the car immaculate, with not as much as a door ding or scratch on it. Still though, I was intent on "thinking on it". Then Karen came across the recently discounted price, which made it less in cost than all the 2012's on the lot, and it had significantly less mileage, my lucky day; she said go for it & I did! What a machine, I love driving it even more than the "ultimate driving machine". The S60 is so much car for the money, + 5 years of worry-free warranty protection makes me a more than satisfied customer! PS. I do own another Volvo, a beautiful 1964 PV544 3 speed that is rust free, drives great, and really does turn heads, it's my play car and a tribute to Volvo's longevity & roots as the original "safety" car. It even has factory installed seat/shoulder belts that I believe were pretty rare on cars in 1964! Read more