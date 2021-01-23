Don Beyer Volvo Cars of Dulles
BEYER BEWARE!!!
by 01/23/2021on
In November 2020, I purchased a vehicle that Beyer Volvo Dulles listed online. I was told it was in excellent condition with no damage and needing no work. I trusted what I was told and the pictures in the listing. I purchased the car and paid to have it shipped from Virginia to NJ. When the vehicle was delivered I was shocked to see significant pain damage, the cargo area was pulled apart and the brake job that was supposedly done was only the pads being changed. I found a work order, that was apparently ignored, in the glove box. I immediately tried to contact the salesman, but he didn't return calls. It's now been 2 months, and after speaking with several people at Beyer, I was sent a touch-up pen. I got 2 estimates for the paint repair that were $1150 & $1350.My communication is being ignored. This is by far my worst car buying experience I'm now stuck with a car that was grossly misrepresented, and in need of $1300 in body work. I've put 5 miles on the car since November DO NOT TRUST BEYER VOLVO DULLES WITH AN ONLINE PURCHASE BEYER BEWARE!
by 08/13/2018on
Great dealer service, but like all dealer's it's not cheap. You trade $$ for trust, I think for major things it's worth the trade. Ted, my Service Rep, did a great job. He communicated well and kept me up to date. The loaner is also a very BIG pluss
Replacing lost key fob
by 01/11/2017on
everything was very smooth and flexible to meet my unusual situation requirements.
Outstanding Volvo Service
by 01/06/2017on
Service on my 2012 S80 was truly outstanding. Don Beyer Dulles always does an outstanding job. They are very thorough and make sure everything is complete as promised I always enjoy having my car serviced by Don Beyer
Volvo XC60
by 12/29/2016on
the experience with Don Beyer was a positive one. The sales rep, manager and finance person all treated us with respect and acted in a very professional manner. They helped close the transaction in a timely manner, were very knowledgeable about the vehicle features and performance.
Don Beyer Volvo Rocks
by 10/02/2016on
I visited lots of dealerships to see if I should switch from Volvo and realized quickly why I chose Don Beyer Volvo Dulles three cars ago! So back I went again - and Julie (my salesperson) didn't let me down! She was easy going, supportive and just wanted me to find what made me happy! It was extremely pleasant experience! I would recommend Julie at Dulles location.
Car purchase at Don Beyer of Dulles
by 09/28/2016on
A very pleasant experience. Very professional and complete. Would recommend them to anyone buying a car.
Always satisfied
by 08/23/2016on
I brought my car in on August 17th for its 40000 mile checkup. I usually take my grandson for a walk because the work is done that fast. Ted called to tell me I needed new tires that I will get in the next couple of weeks. I also needed my air conditioner fluid flushed out , Ted said. And they did that quickly so I could be on my way. I trust this dealership and know Ted will always be honest in what I need!
Great mid-size SUV
by 08/18/2016on
Bought a XC60 T6; great car, great buying experience.
Great People; Great Service
by 08/10/2016on
Service agents were all efficient, friendly, and helpful! Great service in spite pf having to pay soo much for a battery! Great job!
very good sales experience
by 08/07/2016on
The sales person (Weinberg) was very responsive and helpful. The sales manager (Kesterson) worked very hard to find the right model for us. The financial transaction went smoothly.
Service
by 04/12/2016on
Every time I walk in to your Volvo dealership I know I will be treated with respect. Everyone is very nice and knowledgeable. I used to get a loaner, but now I get a cup of coffee and relax while waiting for my car to be serviced. Thank you
Always excellent service
by 12/30/2015on
Have been going to Don Beyer for many years and the service has always been good. I am on my 9th Volvo wagon.
Detailing Service
by 12/24/2015on
Outstanding customer service as always. They did a great job detailing my car outside and inside and I would highly recommend them for all services
Outstanding experience - worried about new car
by 12/02/2015on
We were helped by Stewart and Karen who were both truly outstanding. The process felt easy and relaxed and we would recommend Don Beyer to anyone. Our main concern is that the new XC90, suffered a very serious software glitch that rendered the car inoperable after just a few days driving. That makes me highly nervous because it is the car my wife drives and that night it broke down in a relatively dark and lonely area. It has had some other issues that I need to have checked out but so far, i reserve my judgement on the car and at this time would not recommend it to any fiends or family. That is sad because we genuinely like the car but feel it may be half baked. Once again though the folks at the dealership handed the issue superbly - which does not quite make up for the glitches but gives me some solace. If the problems persist, I'll obviously have to consider next steps but hop Volvo I'll figure out the gremlins and fix them.
2010 Volvo S40
by 11/20/2015on
The service I received was excellent. I felt that the price was too high though. I still plan to bring my vehicle back as needed.
Outstanding Experience!
by 08/14/2015on
Don Beyer Volvo has a treasure of a sales person! Her name is Karen Weinberg and she is one heck of a sales woman, she dealt with my hyper personality superbly! She spent a solid 6 hours patiently selling me a car, moreover, she was there way past closing time programming my phone and explaining every single detail & feature of the car. Of course, this is a car sales persons job, although it has never been my experience, at least nothing to this extent, and I have purchased many cars in my lifetime. (I have to laugh imagining the frustration of others who work there, waiting to do the tags & paperwork when Karen sells a car!) The lengthy time she spent with me was excellent, a customer win-win, which I now understand goes way back in D/B Volvo's history. Okay, I happened to be getting my BMW serviced across the street, it was a beautiful day, & after cruising the BMW lot, I decided to kill time heading over to Don Beyer Volvo, (no intention of actually buying.) Previously I owned a Volvo S60 and have missed it since the day I sold it to a friend in need of a reliable car. I love Volvo's because they drive & ride fantastic, are killer driving in snow (the F/W drive tears through it like nothing) they are built like a tank, and are reliable, solid, unpretentious luxury vehicles. I enjoy my BMW (although I despise the term "Beemer") which sounds so uppity & makes me cringe when I hear it. I am not the type who likes drawing attention to myself by the car I drive. HOWEVER, the black S60 is beautiful, sporty, sexy, and unquestionably draws attention on its own, along with amazing gas mileage, on REGULAR gas. I am not sure how a 5 cylinder pulls off the mileage it does with the power of a beast, but I love it. I drove several cars with Karen, wanting to see & feel the change's since my last Volvo, consequently, as my past S60, it drove like butter, what else can I say? When Karen explained the "Certified" advantages of this 2013 that had just came of a lease, It was the icing on the cake. The person that leased it kept the car immaculate, with not as much as a door ding or scratch on it. Still though, I was intent on "thinking on it". Then Karen came across the recently discounted price, which made it less in cost than all the 2012's on the lot, and it had significantly less mileage, my lucky day; she said go for it & I did! What a machine, I love driving it even more than the "ultimate driving machine". The S60 is so much car for the money, + 5 years of worry-free warranty protection makes me a more than satisfied customer! PS. I do own another Volvo, a beautiful 1964 PV544 3 speed that is rust free, drives great, and really does turn heads, it's my play car and a tribute to Volvo's longevity & roots as the original "safety" car. It even has factory installed seat/shoulder belts that I believe were pretty rare on cars in 1964!
Great Experience!
by 05/14/2015on
We had a great experience from top to bottom. All our questions were answered and Ron did a great job explaining the ins and outs of the car we purchased. If there was something that he didn't know off the top of his head, he went to his associates and found the answer. Even the associates that were not dealing with us were super friendly. Then Kevin dealt with us during the paperwork and explained all our options that we can add to the car. Again, Kevin was easy to talk to and was able to explain the additional warranties and what they entailed. Overall a great experience!
My next car will be a Volvo again
by 04/16/2015on
I liked the fact that my expectations of cost and potential cost were set up front. I came away feeling that my car problem was important to the service manager and he was watching out for me. Great experience. Will bring the car here for routine maintenance in the future as well.
Regular schedule service
by 03/14/2015on
I took my 2012 XC60 into the dealership for my regular schedule maintenance and was very satisfied with the service provided. The car fell like new in the first few weeks after the service. The staffs were great, helpful, and friendly. Keep up the good work.
Volvo XC60
by 02/07/2015on
I bought a used 2010 XC60 from this dealership. Overall it was great experience, pleasant and courteous people, quick to respond to your needs. Thank you for the smooth transaction!
