Brown's Dulles Nissan
Customer Reviews of Brown's Dulles Nissan
Awesome salesman
by 11/14/2021on
I had a very good sales experience here. Chris Way was awesome! Answered all me questions, a very smooth sales experience. I highly recommend him and Browns Nissan on your next vehicle purchase.
Always knowledgeable, friendly and efficient
by 02/05/2022on
Service Service Reps, are Always knowledgeable, Friendly and Efficient. Their prices are Reasonasble and, with your service, you get a Car wash before Leaving.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Matt
by 02/03/2021on
Matt as usual was extremely polite and helpful. I always try to get Matt or Andrew. Since the change in the service department it's been a lot smoother.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!!
by 01/29/2021on
Keith provided awesome, no pressure service yesterday when I brought my car in for an oil change. He explained why certain actions where recommended and didn't push me to do anything. I usually deal with Andrew (who is also awesome) when he is not with another customer; I'm glad Keith was able to assist me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent & efficient customer service
by 08/29/2020on
Excellent customer service (responsive, efficient); work was performed in a timely matter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/14/2020on
Overall great experience. Spoke to a gentleman named Oscar Gonzalez. He was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and thorough service!
by 06/24/2020on
I traveled from West VA to Brown’s Nissan in Sterling , VA, it was well worth the drive! The staff was extremely cautious due to C19 but yet provided professional, thorough and service with which I am highly satisfied!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Services
by 03/27/2020on
Customer Service was outstanding. He went above and beyond to support me as a customer. He made all efforts to ensure that I had all the information I needed to make the proper decision. He was quick at generating a quote so that I could make a decision on what the service I wanted. He made the whole process easy and ensured that the work that I was getting done was done properly and in a timely fashion (transmission fluid due to seal issue is fixed). Overall, I was very impressed with the customer service I received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Experience
by 03/11/2020on
Service was excellent from booking appointment to delivery. Everything went very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Job!
by 02/29/2020on
Jason did a fantastic keeping me informed. The technician did outstanding work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 02/01/2020on
Same day appointment, excellent price, no long wait, not pushy with additional to-do list, polite service staff. Like working with this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change service
by 01/26/2020on
Service was able to accommodates me for oil change on a short notice. Very comfortable waiting room and the service technician was very polite and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service department
by 01/24/2020on
Service writer went above and beyond.. described everything that was being done and had me in and out quicker than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Maintenance
by 01/15/2020on
Andrew Mummert always gives me the best of service and I trust his recommendations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
S cramer
by 01/10/2020on
Always courteous and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!
by 01/10/2020on
Fast, efficient, polite!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Browns Nissan
by 01/06/2020on
Andrew is the best Service Manager you have. His excellent customer service skills and technical knowledge surpasses all the other managers I have worked with at your location. Stellar professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 12/28/2019on
Andrew was awesome in taking care of us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 12/17/2019on
Service department friendly and knowledgeable.Explained what was needed for the miles,finished quickly.Car tidy @ pickup,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeated Satisfied Customer
by 12/16/2019on
The Service Rep, Parts Manager and Service Director stayed professional with all the curveballs thrown their way. Thank you to a great team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flexible and very nice to work with
by 12/08/2019on
The flexibility and kindness of the team. Matt Knupp was very helpful and attentive. I cannot recall the mechanic I spoke to, but he was helpful and communicative to help us trouble shoot the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
