Brown's Dulles Nissan

45155 Towlern Pl, Sterling, VA 20166
Today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brown's Dulles Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(204)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome salesman

by Jonathan and Nancy Barton on 11/14/2021

I had a very good sales experience here. Chris Way was awesome! Answered all me questions, a very smooth sales experience. I highly recommend him and Browns Nissan on your next vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

204 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always knowledgeable, friendly and efficient

by Chuck S on 02/05/2022

Service Service Reps, are Always knowledgeable, Friendly and Efficient. Their prices are Reasonasble and, with your service, you get a Car wash before Leaving.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Matt

by Vanessa on 02/03/2021

Matt as usual was extremely polite and helpful. I always try to get Matt or Andrew. Since the change in the service department it's been a lot smoother.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!!

by Terrific Service on 01/29/2021

Keith provided awesome, no pressure service yesterday when I brought my car in for an oil change. He explained why certain actions where recommended and didn't push me to do anything. I usually deal with Andrew (who is also awesome) when he is not with another customer; I'm glad Keith was able to assist me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent & efficient customer service

by Stephanie B on 08/29/2020

Excellent customer service (responsive, efficient); work was performed in a timely matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Will Strozier on 08/14/2020

Overall great experience. Spoke to a gentleman named Oscar Gonzalez. He was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional and thorough service!

by Browns Nissan Service Dept on 06/24/2020

I traveled from West VA to Brown’s Nissan in Sterling , VA, it was well worth the drive! The staff was extremely cautious due to C19 but yet provided professional, thorough and service with which I am highly satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Services

by VV on 03/27/2020

Customer Service was outstanding. He went above and beyond to support me as a customer. He made all efforts to ensure that I had all the information I needed to make the proper decision. He was quick at generating a quote so that I could make a decision on what the service I wanted. He made the whole process easy and ensured that the work that I was getting done was done properly and in a timely fashion (transmission fluid due to seal issue is fixed). Overall, I was very impressed with the customer service I received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing Experience

by Rizwan on 03/11/2020

Service was excellent from booking appointment to delivery. Everything went very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Job!

by Michael on 02/29/2020

Jason did a fantastic keeping me informed. The technician did outstanding work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service!

by Betty on 02/01/2020

Same day appointment, excellent price, no long wait, not pushy with additional to-do list, polite service staff. Like working with this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change service

by Eldio on 01/26/2020

Service was able to accommodates me for oil change on a short notice. Very comfortable waiting room and the service technician was very polite and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service department

by Scott on 01/24/2020

Service writer went above and beyond.. described everything that was being done and had me in and out quicker than expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine Maintenance

by Linda on 01/15/2020

Andrew Mummert always gives me the best of service and I trust his recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

S cramer

by Susan on 01/10/2020

Always courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent!

by Erin on 01/10/2020

Fast, efficient, polite!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Browns Nissan

by Gary on 01/06/2020

Andrew is the best Service Manager you have. His excellent customer service skills and technical knowledge surpasses all the other managers I have worked with at your location. Stellar professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Lavonne on 12/28/2019

Andrew was awesome in taking care of us

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department

by Laurie on 12/17/2019

Service department friendly and knowledgeable.Explained what was needed for the miles,finished quickly.Car tidy @ pickup,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repeated Satisfied Customer

by John_Dec2019 on 12/16/2019

The Service Rep, Parts Manager and Service Director stayed professional with all the curveballs thrown their way. Thank you to a great team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Flexible and very nice to work with

by Laura on 12/08/2019

The flexibility and kindness of the team. Matt Knupp was very helpful and attentive. I cannot recall the mechanic I spoke to, but he was helpful and communicative to help us trouble shoot the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
