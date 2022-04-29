5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a great experience working with Mac! I found a very specific BMW 5 series I was looking for and Mac reached out to me after I sent in an inquiry within hours. He sent me photos and answered all my questions before I even headed into the dealership to test drive it. He was also great in helping me get a fair amount for my trade in, far more than another dealership had offered. The sales process was fast and efficient and Mac ensured my phone and driver profiles were all set up and customized for me before I left the dealership which was a huge help. All in all, I had a great sales experience working with Mac at the team at BMW of Sterling. Read more