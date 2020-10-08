service Rating

This service location has completely lost me as a customer. I took my mini in for a, 'diagnostic check'. They convinced me to have a full $170 assessment done - which they guaranteed they would figure out why my MINI was experiencing its issue. I was also vaguely told that in the event they could not determine the issue, I would not be required to pay for the assessment. After an hour or so they told me that they didn't know what the issue was. In order to keep their pockets full, and have me pay the assessment fee they speculated that though they didn't know. Speculations were that it could have been the spark plugs, and wires, but couldn't be verified. Still, I was urged to repair those items and they would list it as, "a process of elimination." They couldn't give me any guarantees that the issue would be resolved after getting these repairs. So I had it done elsewhere for a much cheaper price. I had all spark plugs, wires, and gaskets replaced. Afterwards I noticed that the problem still persisted. I called Mini of Sterling and told them my predicament, and asked if they could rectify this situation, do what I payed for, and actually figure out why my car is having the issue. I was told they would call me back. Since then I have not received a call back from mini, nor can I get any answer from their service department. Every call I make I'm told that they are 'busy', or that 'there's no one available'. I definitely love my car, but this is the third time in a year this location has done this. I will not be getting any future services done at Mini of Sterling. I find that my faith in their customer service/satisfaction has fully diminished. Read more