My husband purchased a Countryman after a nation-wide search for the exact color, style & features. The dealership showrooms, huge selection, financing dept & mgmt team are first rate. Our salesman, a true gentleman, Mr. Abraham Evans, is professional, courteous, patient & extremely knowledgeable. We left not only with our dream car but knowing that we are now part of the MINI of Sterling VA family team. I highly recommend this dealership & Mr. Abraham Evans.
After spending more time than I would have liked at three other local dealerships, I stopped by Mini of Sterling on a whim, having only sat in Mini prior to this visit. I was blown away by both the product (2015 Mini Cooper Hardtop S) and the knowledgeable and friendly staff. Omar Omland was my salesperson and Yad Ali was the manager that I primarily dealt with. Both were very professional and it made for a great car buying experience. Even after the sale they assisted me with questions and other minor issues.
I highly recommend this dealership!
I recently purchased a 2016 Mini Cooper from salesman Theo Patterson . I live out of state and needed to have my car shipped . My purchase was done over the phone and all documents and contracts were overnighted .
Theo was really patient with me in answering my many questions and was eager to assist me in any way possible. It was really nice to work with such a positive and polite salesman and Theo was a refreshing change from the salesmen I have had in the past. I really appreciated that. I highly recommend this dealership and be sure to ask for Theo !
I had a great salesman to work with at Sterling Mini. He was very professional and well versed on the auto I wanted to buy for my wife’s birthday gift. This was a very nice pre own vehicle which looked and drove like a new one.
Adam Argueta never applied any sales pressure on us to buy the auto, in fact we test drove it several times before we purchased it. This was the BEST experience we ever had while buying an automobile.
I feel we have made a friend with a great salesman and a dealership we can trust.
I just recently purchased a 2016 Mini Cooper S convertible from Adam Argueta, I must say I love my car and this dealership! Adam took the time and extreme care to explain everything my wife and I needed to know about my new purchase, the options, and what the dealership had to offer! Adam went the extra mile to keep my wife and I happy! Kudos to the entire Sterling Team!
We have been looking at purchasing a mini fro a while & Abe made the process as painless as possible. I hate going to dealerships but being @ this dealership was a very pleasant experience. Abe made an incredible effort to help us get the best deal possible. If you are looking for a salesman that truly is going to be kind to you & caring then he is the guy you are looking for. This is our second purchase with this dealership & this salesman. Looking forward to dealing with them again in the future.
I had a very good experience at Mini of Sterling, mainly due to the very helpful salesman, Adam Argueta. He explained and demonstrated everything I would need to know about the car I was buying and even after I had the car at home was prompt in answering the questions I had. I found him to be knowledgeable, courteous and professional. Highly recommended.
I went to this dealership to look at a used car for our daughter. Abraham Evans was very professional, friendly and listened to my concerns. We did purchase the car I inquired about. He worked with us on a fair negotiation. Abraham even had a huge red bow put on it since the day of purchase was our daughter's birthday!! He also called the original owner to get the second key. Abraham replaced all the mats and gave us touch up paint too. He couldn't of been any nicer! Would work with him again!
My husband and I had a wonderful experience with the recent purchase of my Mini. We worked with Adam, and he was extremely knowledgeable and patient with a very low-pressure sales approach, so we were very happy to work with him. This is my first purchase of a Mini, and I have been extremely happy so far. Thanks Adam and team!
I had a great experience at Mini of Sterling, the sales man Adam Argueta answered all my questions, he accelerated all the paperwork because my husband was in a rush to go back to work, and Adam also took us so nicely across the street for us to wait in a cleaner establishment due to the construction that the Mini is currently doing on one side of the building.
We are so very thankful to him and to all the people involved with the transaction.
I recommend to all future buyers to go there if you want to buy a car, and if you happen to be served by Adam Argueta it will be even better.
Outstanding dealership and very helpful staff. If your in need of a new or used vehicle contact Mr. Yad Ali and he is wonderful. The best salesman I have ever worked with in my experience of buying cars. He not only assisted me through the whole process but cares about his clients.
Adam was amazing in helping me purchase a new car from out of state. He made the process very simple and answered all my questions. They were able do things (such as register my car in my home state) that other dealers that I spoke with were struggling with. I would highly recommend conducting business with Mini of Sterling!
We went to MINI of Sterling to look at a 2017 MINI Cooper S Convertible and have our trade-in appraised. We had visited our local MINI dealership in Annapolis, but they were not interested in dealing on price and low-balled us on the trade-in price.
Omar and Jim at MINI of Sterling were fantastic. They offered us almost $4,000 off the MSRP and tripled the amount of our trade-in over what we were offered in Annapolis.
Then, they stayed 2 hours after closing to finish the purchase and prep the car for us to take home that night.
Because of traffic and weather we had to travel almost 2 hours from Annapolis, but it was well worth trip. We highly recommend MINI of Sterling to everyone.
Last year my husband and I walked into Mini of Alexandria. We were approached by a gentleman and I said I wanted to test drive a Countryman. Instantly, he turned to my husband and asked what specs he was looking for. FAIL.....So, when I walked into Mini of Sterling...i tried it again....I met Yad....and asked the exact same thing.....he looked me straight in the eyes and welcomed me to the showroom and asked if I had any particular car in mind that I had been looking at! HUZZZAH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Class.
I cannot tell you how amazing this entire interaction was. From the Manager of the dealership, who introduced himself straight away...to the finance representative Hash, who was willing to share a moment of his own time to chat about our families! Just a pleasant experience from start to finish. And, the beat goes on...Yad followed up with a phonecall and email to see if I was still as giddy as I was the day I bought our Mini JCW and to see if we needed anything else!!! What a genuinely lovely man. I see no need to go to any other dealership...ever again. Truly a place that I will look forward to calling "My MINI Dealership" from now on. It's easy to be loyal to people as gracious and good as this team. OUTSTANDING!!!!!......................................
CLASS.
Recently, I purchased a new Mini Cooper S 4dr Sedan from BMW/Mini of Sterling, VA. WoW, talk about a pleasant experience but I had to occasion to meet and greet with the Owner, Mr. Tom Morehead (1sr Class person, very personable), his Son Tony and Brother Carl. All true gentlemen and great professionals. My sales person Mr. Adam Argueta was the consummate professional and made my experience seamless. Unlike most dealerships where you spend 3-4 hours looking at cars, doing paperwork and finalizing the sale,; the streamlined process implemented at Mini of Sterling made this purchase experience one to remember. Hats off to Mr. Morehead, Tony, Carl and Adam for a fantastic experience. I highly recommend BMW/Mini of Sterling; prices are great, 5 star facilities and awesome cast! Dr. George & Teresa Thomas
This service location has completely lost me as a customer. I took my mini in for a, 'diagnostic check'. They convinced me to have a full $170 assessment done - which they guaranteed they would figure out why my MINI was experiencing its issue. I was also vaguely told that in the event they could not determine the issue, I would not be required to pay for the assessment.
After an hour or so they told me that they didn't know what the issue was. In order to keep their pockets full, and have me pay the assessment fee they speculated that though they didn't know. Speculations were that it could have been the spark plugs, and wires, but couldn't be verified. Still, I was urged to repair those items and they would list it as, "a process of elimination."
They couldn't give me any guarantees that the issue would be resolved after getting these repairs. So I had it done elsewhere for a much cheaper price. I had all spark plugs, wires, and gaskets replaced. Afterwards I noticed that the problem still persisted. I called Mini of Sterling and told them my predicament, and asked if they could rectify this situation, do what I payed for, and actually figure out why my car is having the issue. I was told they would call me back.
Since then I have not received a call back from mini, nor can I get any answer from their service department. Every call I make I'm told that they are 'busy', or that 'there's no one available'.
I definitely love my car, but this is the third time in a year this location has done this. I will not be getting any future services done at Mini of Sterling. I find that my faith in their customer service/satisfaction has fully diminished.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The best experience I ever had with buying a new car. I did buy a few new cars over the years and this is by far the best feel, even after leaving the dealership. They go all the way and then some extra. There's also no pressure whatsoever.
And the car? Should have bought it years ago, fantastic!
Excellent experience with the service dept at this dealership for almost 10 yrs and 3 leased miniCoopers. Recent service reps Jim Betts and Eduador Bendeck were fabulous, really followed thru on the jobs.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
