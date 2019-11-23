Customer Reviews of Brown's Dulles Nissan all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.8 Overall Rating (81)
Recommend: Yes (
80) No ( 1)
The finance guy arranged a no-money-down sale. I was very appreciative of that.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on Stephanie B 08/29/2020
Excellent customer service (responsive, efficient); work was performed in a timely matter.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Will Strozier 08/14/2020
Overall great experience. Spoke to a gentleman named Oscar Gonzalez. He was very helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and thorough service!
by
on Browns Nissan Service Dept 06/24/2020
I traveled from West VA to Brown’s Nissan in Sterling , VA, it was well worth the drive! The staff was extremely cautious due to C19 but yet provided professional, thorough and service with which I am highly satisfied!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service was outstanding. He went above and beyond to support me as a customer. He made all efforts to ensure that I had all the information I needed to make the proper decision. He was quick at generating a quote so that I could make a decision on what the service I wanted. He made the whole process easy and ensured that the work that I was getting done was done properly and in a timely fashion (transmission fluid due to seal issue is fixed). Overall, I was very impressed with the customer service I received.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service was excellent from booking appointment to delivery. Everything went very well.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jason did a fantastic keeping me informed. The technician did outstanding work!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Same day appointment, excellent price, no long wait, not pushy with additional to-do list, polite service staff. Like working with this dealership.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service was able to accommodates me for oil change on a short notice.
Very comfortable waiting room and the service technician was very polite and helpful.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service writer went above and beyond.. described everything that was being done and had me in and out quicker than expected.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andrew Mummert always gives me the best of service and I trust his recommendations.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always courteous and professional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, efficient, polite!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andrew is the best Service Manager you have. His excellent customer service skills and technical knowledge surpasses all the other managers I have worked with at your location. Stellar professional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andrew was awesome in taking care of us
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department friendly and knowledgeable.Explained what was needed for the miles,finished quickly.Car tidy @ pickup,
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeated Satisfied Customer
by
on John_Dec2019 12/16/2019
The Service Rep, Parts Manager and Service Director stayed professional with all the curveballs thrown their way. Thank you to a great team.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flexible and very nice to work with
The flexibility and kindness of the team. Matt Knupp was very helpful and attentive. I cannot recall the mechanic I spoke to, but he was helpful and communicative to help us trouble shoot the problem.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very informative advisor and no hidden fees.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service in a timely manner
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on Satisified_Customer 11/17/2019
The Nissan Dealership General Manager/Sales Manager and Finance manager did a great job helping me to resolve an issue regarding the Platinum Extended Warranty, which led me to purchasing the Platinum Extended Warranty. Furthermore, the oil change was completed in a timely manner.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
