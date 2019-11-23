Brown's Dulles Nissan

45155 Towlern Pl, Sterling, VA 20166
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brown's Dulles Nissan

4.8
Overall Rating
(81)
Recommend: Yes (80) No (1)
sales Rating

Awesome service

by David on 11/23/2019

The finance guy arranged a no-money-down sale. I was very appreciative of that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

199 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent & efficient customer service

by Stephanie B on 08/29/2020

Excellent customer service (responsive, efficient); work was performed in a timely matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Will Strozier on 08/14/2020

Overall great experience. Spoke to a gentleman named Oscar Gonzalez. He was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Professional and thorough service!

by Browns Nissan Service Dept on 06/24/2020

I traveled from West VA to Brown’s Nissan in Sterling , VA, it was well worth the drive! The staff was extremely cautious due to C19 but yet provided professional, thorough and service with which I am highly satisfied!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Customer Services

by VV on 03/27/2020

Customer Service was outstanding. He went above and beyond to support me as a customer. He made all efforts to ensure that I had all the information I needed to make the proper decision. He was quick at generating a quote so that I could make a decision on what the service I wanted. He made the whole process easy and ensured that the work that I was getting done was done properly and in a timely fashion (transmission fluid due to seal issue is fixed). Overall, I was very impressed with the customer service I received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Amazing Experience

by Rizwan on 03/11/2020

Service was excellent from booking appointment to delivery. Everything went very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding Job!

by Michael on 02/29/2020

Jason did a fantastic keeping me informed. The technician did outstanding work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service!

by Betty on 02/01/2020

Same day appointment, excellent price, no long wait, not pushy with additional to-do list, polite service staff. Like working with this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change service

by Eldio on 01/26/2020

Service was able to accommodates me for oil change on a short notice. Very comfortable waiting room and the service technician was very polite and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service department

by Scott on 01/24/2020

Service writer went above and beyond.. described everything that was being done and had me in and out quicker than expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Routine Maintenance

by Linda on 01/15/2020

Andrew Mummert always gives me the best of service and I trust his recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

S cramer

by Susan on 01/10/2020

Always courteous and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent!

by Erin on 01/10/2020

Fast, efficient, polite!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Browns Nissan

by Gary on 01/06/2020

Andrew is the best Service Manager you have. His excellent customer service skills and technical knowledge surpasses all the other managers I have worked with at your location. Stellar professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Lavonne on 12/28/2019

Andrew was awesome in taking care of us

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Department

by Laurie on 12/17/2019

Service department friendly and knowledgeable.Explained what was needed for the miles,finished quickly.Car tidy @ pickup,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Repeated Satisfied Customer

by John_Dec2019 on 12/16/2019

The Service Rep, Parts Manager and Service Director stayed professional with all the curveballs thrown their way. Thank you to a great team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Flexible and very nice to work with

by Laura on 12/08/2019

The flexibility and kindness of the team. Matt Knupp was very helpful and attentive. I cannot recall the mechanic I spoke to, but he was helpful and communicative to help us trouble shoot the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Rosalio on 12/07/2019

Very informative advisor and no hidden fees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service attention

by Roger on 11/30/2019

Friendly service in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisified_Customer

by Satisified_Customer on 11/17/2019

The Nissan Dealership General Manager/Sales Manager and Finance manager did a great job helping me to resolve an issue regarding the Platinum Extended Warranty, which led me to purchasing the Platinum Extended Warranty. Furthermore, the oil change was completed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

