5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was our 2nd experience purchasing a BMW with Kamal. I have to say we've never had a more professional, personal and pleasant experience in purchasing any vehicle. Kamal goes out of his way to ensure the experience is one that will keep you coming back. After purchasing the vehicle, Kamal's relationship with you does not end there, he will support any follow on questions, requests or even appointment scheduling for follow up visits to the service department. Mr. Banhoummad is one of a kind!!! Read more