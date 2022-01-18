BMW of Sterling
Customer Reviews of BMW of Sterling
Girish Ramachandran went above and beyond.
by 01/18/2022on
Girish was very pleasant and a pleasure to work with. He was patient as I changed my car's options for the 100th time When the car arrived with black wheels, he was able to arrange a swap with someone whose all black BMW came with Silver. Three happy people.
Maintenance
by 07/14/2021on
An excellent maintenance department, particularly with scheduling concerns.
Creative Approach to meeting my Requirements
by 06/07/2021on
My second lease through Aiman Wahba and his financial front office. I will return to this dealership for my next car (this is my seventh BMW).
Great Service Experience!
by 05/12/2021on
Eric Brown provided outstanding support and care for my vehicle and made sure I was kept informed and up to date. He responded well to suggestions and made positive recommendations for my car's continued great performance. I always enjoy working with him! Eric has a wonderful customer service ethic, and he ensures the job is done right. I look forward to working together with him again in the future. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best client advisor at BMW Sterling
by 02/07/2021on
Kamal is the best client-advisor hands down at BMW Sterling. He is very honest, straight forward and works with the client with respect and expediency. Not only did I buy a car from him, I referred my friend who bought an identical car two days after I did. I have been visiting this dealership for years, I never met someone as good and honest as Kamal Benhoummad.
Fabulous and excellent customer services and what a driving machine BMW
by 02/01/2021on
Exceeds my expectations and excellent customer services. Very quality work and Sean made me feel blessed to have him and BMW Sterling to take card of my car needs. It is so enjoy and piece of mind to be cared by Sean and his team and BMW Sterling . I also bought a new car in 01/18/2021. Love BMW car and the dealer BMW Sterling and its staffs and management team. Trust and stress free to buy car from them. BMW car is super driving machine and so so smooth
Kamal is stellar
by 12/30/2020on
This was our 2nd experience purchasing a BMW with Kamal. I have to say we've never had a more professional, personal and pleasant experience in purchasing any vehicle. Kamal goes out of his way to ensure the experience is one that will keep you coming back. After purchasing the vehicle, Kamal's relationship with you does not end there, he will support any follow on questions, requests or even appointment scheduling for follow up visits to the service department. Mr. Banhoummad is one of a kind!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes