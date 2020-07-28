sales Rating

I've been a BMW driver for about 3 years now and have been to numerous BMW dealerships. In my experience, all BMW dealerships hold themselves to the highest standards, but somehow Sterling has set themselves far apart from their counterparts. Whether it's walking into service or the showroom everyone recognizes me and remembers my name from previous engagements. It makes me feel very welcome and part of a family of BMW aficionados. Everyone is super friendly and is genuinely interested in what you have to say, whether it's just small talk or business. I've been going to Sterling for about 1 year now and I don't think any dealership can compare in quality, customer service, and professionalism. I would like to specifically mention: Robert Graves, for his exceptional professionalism, knowledge, and salesmanship to get me into my brand new BMW M4, the ultimate driving machine. Beaver Ho, for setting THE standard for all service providers with his professionalism and personal interest in ensuring I get the best quality and care. Ash Soroushi, for making the finance process a breeze with how professional and knowledgeable he was. Extremely easy to understand every detail of the contract. Matthew Tillman, for his expertise in the sales process. Read more