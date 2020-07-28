I would like to express my sincere gratitude for getting to work with Neils Ribeiro. Neils had been working with me for a couple weeks now keeping me updated about a particular used M3 in stock. I came in Friday to work out a deal. This was my first experience with BMW and purchasing a premium vehicle.
Neils provided exceptional professionalism during our interaction Friday, while still being personable, even during a health crisis, and that is much appreciated. Neils made the entire experience a positive one and because of the exemplary service Mr. Ribeiro provided, I will return in the future to work out another deal.
Sean was awesome! From the moment I drove my into the bay until the work was complete, he was highly professional, very personable, and sincerely involved in the care of my car. Without a doubt, the best Service Advisor I've ever worked with. 5+ Stars!!!
Great Personalized Attention and Efficient Service
by Grandpa 4X on 02/26/2020
I was extremely pleased with your personal attention to my needs when I arranged to bring our 2019 X3 in to have the rear-view camera recall issue addressed. Since we live more that 30 miles from the dealership, it makes it somewhat problematic for us to bring the car in for service, especially if it will take more than an hour or two. Your providing me with a loaner car, allowing me to go a meeting a few miles away from the dealership, during the 3-4 hours that you needed to have the car to install the required software update, was very much appreciated, as it allowed me to accomplish something useful during that time period. Once again, my interaction with the people at BMW of Sterling was above and beyond in terms of the personal attention and consideration provided to me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
It was a very good service experience. Although I ended up spending more than expected, the add-ons were valid concerns (new battery and alignment/balancing). And, for the first time, I was taken back into the service bays to discuss maintenance needs with the service technician. No regrets, it was money well spent, and my 2013 BMW is running and driving just fine.
Definitely one of the friendliest advisers I have met and I have dealt with many in my days. Was very informative and gave me extra options about an extended warranty. Will definitely be dealing with Moses again when I have my next visit.
Robin is just amazing. She is definitely a 10 star as a service advisor. BMW of Sterling should be absolutely thrilled to have some one of her caliber working for them. She never dropped a beat in keeping me informed of what was happening with my vehicle, she made sure I had a loaner, she returned calls when messages were left. Parts had to be ordered & she was always on top of everything. She arranged to have my car returned to me at my home when it was complete. It is just one more service BMW of Sterling and Robin did for me. Thank you again Robin for being so kind and caring.
All the people that I dealt with including but in limited too: Jessica Eller, Service Manager; Sean Spicher, Service Advisor; Kamal Benhoummad, Senior Sales Advisor; Chris Hicks, the young man who returned my car to me; and so many others made this just an unbelievable great experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Kamal is amazing. This is my 2nd BMW purchased with the assistance of Kamal. Without a doubt he was there to answer all my questions, allowed me to test drive different models that I was interested & worked with me to be sure that I found what I really wanted. I took about 2 months plus to make that final decision; Kamal waited and worked with me. He knew that I was very detailed and analyzed everything before I made that final decision. He was always very patient and kind. He always followed up with me. When it came to the delivery, WOW! What a super way to pick up the car. I got my Christmas gift early and I am so glad. Thank you, Kamal, for being there for me. I will definitely recommend him to anyone that may be looking to purchase a BMW.
Mustapha provided excellent service and made the entire process very simple. He not only made sure that I was taken care of but he also made each call personable and asked how I was doing each day along with only giving me relevant updates and not leading me on with broad descriptions of the work. His outstanding service has once again shown me that choosing BMW was the right choice for us.
I recently acquired my first lease from Sterling BMW and it was by far my best car buying experience. This is my second BMW and this experience was the total opposite (in a good way) compared to my first purchase. The staff was knowledgeable, friendly, and patient. The facilities are immaculate. I have since gone back for all my servicing and never have I felt like someone was trying to upsell me like in other dealerships. I'd recommend Sterling BMW to any and everyone.
I've been a BMW driver for about 3 years now and have been to numerous BMW dealerships. In my experience, all BMW dealerships hold themselves to the highest standards, but somehow Sterling has set themselves far apart from their counterparts.
Whether it's walking into service or the showroom everyone recognizes me and remembers my name from previous engagements. It makes me feel very welcome and part of a family of BMW aficionados. Everyone is super friendly and is genuinely interested in what you have to say, whether it's just small talk or business.
I've been going to Sterling for about 1 year now and I don't think any dealership can compare in quality, customer service, and professionalism.
I would like to specifically mention:
Robert Graves, for his exceptional professionalism, knowledge, and salesmanship to get me into my brand new BMW M4, the ultimate driving machine.
Beaver Ho, for setting THE standard for all service providers with his professionalism and personal interest in ensuring I get the best quality and care.
Ash Soroushi, for making the finance process a breeze with how professional and knowledgeable he was. Extremely easy to understand every detail of the contract.
Matthew Tillman, for his expertise in the sales process.
I recently took my 328i to Sterling BMW for service and received great treatment. Shout out to my sales guy Timothy Woods, the head of the service department Brian Latimer and my service technician Mike for taking care of me. They made sure I was in and out quickly, explained the service to me and made sure I had everything I needed. I also love the facilities there too. The lounge is great. It has TV and WiFi: everything I need to get work done while I work.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
As usual, Beaver Ho took great care in providing superior and professional service for my vehicle. I was never left wondering what was going on or what else my car may need. Everything was discussed up front with little left to chance. I haven't dealt with the sales side yet, but when I do it will be because of the superior people working in the service department.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Just purchased a 2018 BMW i3 from BMW of Sterling, and I must say this was the most refreshing Auto purchase I have ever had! Andrii was knowledgable, and very professional. Also must thank David Comfort who did was just "straight shooter", no-nonsense guy. Both Andrii and David were responsible for this most amiable and expedient purchase of my 2018 BMW i3 :)
Had an excellent experience buying a pre-owned BMW 2-series. Worked with Matt Tillman, who was helpful and knowledgeable, and put in a lot of time and effort to get the vehicle and deal I wanted. Highly recommended.
