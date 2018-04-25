Charlie Obaugh Kia of Staunton
Chelsea
04/25/2018
They were more then willing to work with me. I have purchased two vehicles from them. I would send anyone to them.
Barnes deal
04/10/2018
People were nice! Professional. Matt S. Came through for us! You had a good selection of vehicles. Everyone else came together to help me make it happen in one day!
Lived the experience and the Optima!
04/09/2018
The honest, straight-forward approach. I was made to feel welcome. All the employees made me feel like a valued customer.
Ladybug
04/08/2018
Carolyn rocks she was so polite and listened to me. I think she went above and beyond to make sure that I was satisfied with my new car purchase.
Customer for life!
04/07/2018
The main reason why bought a car from Charlie Obaugh was because of Christian. I live in Broadway but it was worth the drive to come to Staunton. Christian has sold me 4 cars in the past from Steven Kia. I enjoy doing business with him every time that I'm in the market. I have a huge family so I'll be coming back for more in the near future.
Friendly staff
04/01/2018
From the time we got there till the time we left josh and Matt made us fill at home. They both were very helpful all the way around they took their time and answered every question we had for them.
Speedy Service
03/31/2018
I knew exactly what I wanted on the website by checking in and out in less than 1 hour. Everything was a breeze with Christians help.
I got approved!
03/31/2018
I didnt think I was going to get approved for my first car but Christian made it happen for me.
Flawless process
03/31/2018
Christian and the whole staff were very pleasant to do business with. It was a flawless process. I will recommend my family and friends.
Survey
03/24/2018
Had a pleasant experience. Our salesman Christian was very helpful and made the experience easy and enjoyable. Will definitely recommend this dealership to my friends and family,
Booger Green Soul
03/24/2018
We loved everything. Everyone was so nice and helpful. You put us in waht we wanted!!!! Was fast at getting things done. made us feel important the whole time we was there.. THANK YOU!!!
Survey
03/24/2018
Awesome customer service! I appreciated the staff who were so willing to help me find a car that supported my needs. Jake, Adam, and Christian were very accommodating.
Matt and Barbara
03/19/2018
The people are very pleasant very helpful and they did amazing job and I would highly recommend them to anyone that's looking for a vehicle
GMC Canyon 2018
03/18/2018
Questions were answered fully and quickly. Dealer reps were very responsive. Mark Brooks and Pete Dedecker were very helpful. The dealer helped provide a list of options and accessories.
Excellent
03/17/2018
Excellent service and a no pressure buying environment. They will help you out in any way that they can and answer all your questions honestly.
Awesome job
03/15/2018
They got me approved within the Limited amount of time that I had they were all Very kind i would definitely recommend them
These guys are great!!!!
03/08/2018
I went in there expecting the worst outcome but Matt did everything he could to get me in my first new car!!! It was great!
Fantabulous Service!!!
03/07/2018
Our sales person Ms. Beth Clemmer took her time and kept working for us and giving us hope that we could make a new car work within our budget.
AMAZING
03/06/2018
Matt was super knowledgeable when it came to all the questions I had as a first time car buyer. As soon as I walked in I told him the issues I was having with the bank and how much I could afford and he helped me get what I wanted with a price I could live with. Best experience I could've hoped for.
Charlie Obaugh
03/06/2018
Everyone went above and beyond to help me out. Big thanks to T, Glenn, and Eric for helping me out. This is our fourth vehicle from Charlie Obaugh Auto group and everyone time it is a pleasure.
Mrs
03/05/2018
nice , and staff knows what they are talking about, willing to help in anything that I needed , and was open longer to help with my job
