Charlie Obaugh Kia of Staunton

410 Lee Jackson Hwy, Staunton, VA 24401
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Charlie Obaugh Kia of Staunton

31 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 stars

Chelsea

by Chelsea18 on 04/25/2018

They were more then willing to work with me. I have purchased two vehicles from them. I would send anyone to them.

5 out of 5 stars

Barnes deal

by AndrewB12 on 04/10/2018

People were nice! Professional. Matt S. Came through for us! You had a good selection of vehicles. Everyone else came together to help me make it happen in one day!

5 out of 5 stars

Lived the experience and the Optima!

by David_24401 on 04/09/2018

The honest, straight-forward approach. I was made to feel welcome. All the employees made me feel like a valued customer.

5 out of 5 stars

Ladybug

by 1ladybug4me on 04/08/2018

Carolyn rocks she was so polite and listened to me. I think she went above and beyond to make sure that I was satisfied with my new car purchase.

5 out of 5 stars

Customer for life!

by Footballdad56 on 04/07/2018

The main reason why bought a car from Charlie Obaugh was because of Christian. I live in Broadway but it was worth the drive to come to Staunton. Christian has sold me 4 cars in the past from Steven Kia. I enjoy doing business with him every time that I'm in the market. I have a huge family so I'll be coming back for more in the near future.

5 out of 5 stars

Friendly staff

by Kathybrad12 on 04/01/2018

From the time we got there till the time we left josh and Matt made us fill at home. They both were very helpful all the way around they took their time and answered every question we had for them.

5 out of 5 stars

Speedy Service

by Laylaskitty2 on 03/31/2018

I knew exactly what I wanted on the website by checking in and out in less than 1 hour. Everything was a breeze with Christians help.

5 out of 5 stars

I got approved!

by Gsummers on 03/31/2018

I didnt think I was going to get approved for my first car but Christian made it happen for me.

5 out of 5 stars

Flawless process

by Jlinville on 03/31/2018

Christian and the whole staff were very pleasant to do business with. It was a flawless process. I will recommend my family and friends.

5 out of 5 stars

Survey

by CurtisPParr on 03/24/2018

Had a pleasant experience. Our salesman Christian was very helpful and made the experience easy and enjoyable. Will definitely recommend this dealership to my friends and family,

5 out of 5 stars

Booger Green Soul

by AmandanSkeet on 03/24/2018

We loved everything. Everyone was so nice and helpful. You put us in waht we wanted!!!! Was fast at getting things done. made us feel important the whole time we was there.. THANK YOU!!!

5 out of 5 stars

Survey

by Patience12 on 03/24/2018

Awesome customer service! I appreciated the staff who were so willing to help me find a car that supported my needs. Jake, Adam, and Christian were very accommodating.

5 out of 5 stars

Matt and Barbara

by McCloskey88 on 03/19/2018

The people are very pleasant very helpful and they did amazing job and I would highly recommend them to anyone that's looking for a vehicle

5 out of 5 stars

GMC Canyon 2018

by JohnCanyon2018 on 03/18/2018

Questions were answered fully and quickly. Dealer reps were very responsive. Mark Brooks and Pete Dedecker were very helpful. The dealer helped provide a list of options and accessories.

5 out of 5 stars

Excellent

by David_f94 on 03/17/2018

Excellent service and a no pressure buying environment. They will help you out in any way that they can and answer all your questions honestly.

5 out of 5 stars

Awesome job

by Abanks89 on 03/15/2018

They got me approved within the Limited amount of time that I had they were all Very kind i would definitely recommend them

5 out of 5 stars

These guys are great!!!!

by lalmarode on 03/08/2018

I went in there expecting the worst outcome but Matt did everything he could to get me in my first new car!!! It was great!

5 out of 5 stars

Fantabulous Service!!!

by UrbanPhD on 03/07/2018

Our sales person Ms. Beth Clemmer took her time and kept working for us and giving us hope that we could make a new car work within our budget.

5 out of 5 stars

AMAZING

by Ashlenedwa on 03/06/2018

Matt was super knowledgeable when it came to all the questions I had as a first time car buyer. As soon as I walked in I told him the issues I was having with the bank and how much I could afford and he helped me get what I wanted with a price I could live with. Best experience I could've hoped for.

5 out of 5 stars

Charlie Obaugh

by jshuntersridge on 03/06/2018

Everyone went above and beyond to help me out. Big thanks to T, Glenn, and Eric for helping me out. This is our fourth vehicle from Charlie Obaugh Auto group and everyone time it is a pleasure.

5 out of 5 stars

Mrs

by 3kidsforme on 03/05/2018

nice , and staff knows what they are talking about, willing to help in anything that I needed , and was open longer to help with my job

