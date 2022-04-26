3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were able to come to an agreement on the right price in a few hours. However the vehicle was described to be on transit to the dealership but they did not mention that it was coming by drive from another dealership in another state. That i figured after the deal was signed! The vehicle came with 300 miles on it! With out protection on the bumper, fenders or any other part of the body. It was 76k vehicle! Read more