Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Springfield
Customer Reviews of Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Springfield
Good experience
by 04/26/2022on
Better than previous car buying/leasing experiences. It took only two and half hours from test drive to leaving the place driving my new Jeep. Sales and finance staff were very patience and didn’t push for expensive options.
Great service
by 05/04/2022on
I like they were prompt and resolved the issue with my vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 04/26/2022on
Better than previous car buying/leasing experiences. It took only two and half hours from test drive to leaving the place driving my new Jeep. Sales and finance staff were very patience and didn’t push for expensive options.
Helpful
by 03/31/2022on
Safford of Springfield will help you with your goal. Patience with changing your options while assisting with options onsite, with family of dealerships, and other. Second vehicle in one year- very pleased with service.
Service
by 02/16/2022on
Service was fine. I originally took the Jeep in for regular maintenance and the mechanic noticed the radiator was leaking. They were able to get a new radiator & replace it by the end of the day. So glad the mechanic did his/her due diligence & found the leak! Staff was friendly & attentive!
Service
by 12/24/2021on
Service was good! But service adviser are unfriendly!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I always get top notch service here at Safford
by 12/21/2021on
This is hands down the best dealership for service I have ever come across. Left the previous dealership where I bought the Jeep to come here for service and have not regretted it. I will be buying from here when the time comes for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inspection
by 10/18/2021on
Took Jeep in for annual inspection with one known issue. Two other recommendations were brought up that didn’t impact inspection. Appreciate being given the information in the manner given. Will return to address soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In and out very quickly
by 10/14/2021on
Appreciated the speed of the service and the price check for future service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Crisis Averted
by 08/19/2021on
Safford service department is outstanding. Had problems on the road, and only had a short time for repairs. Steve got me in on, repaired and back out again. The whole team if great! Thanks all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 07/26/2021on
Thank you for taking care of my ram Garret is helpful and full of knowledge awesome service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Straight forward deal.
by 07/21/2021on
We were able to come to an agreement on the right price in a few hours. However the vehicle was described to be on transit to the dealership but they did not mention that it was coming by drive from another dealership in another state. That i figured after the deal was signed! The vehicle came with 300 miles on it! With out protection on the bumper, fenders or any other part of the body. It was 76k vehicle!
Service
by 06/17/2021on
I really appreciate how Daniel takes care of the service for 2019 Jeep. He Show top quality customer Service, and this is the reason why I bring you guys my business.
Great service team
by 06/04/2021on
We have been using Safford Dodge for over 5 years. They are reliable and do a great job taking care of all of our service needs. Always polite, and dealership has a clean, comfortable waiting area.
Excellent Service
by 06/03/2021on
Customer service is excellent. ServiceTechnicians are professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/09/2021on
Great prices, great work and was ready when promised. Couldn't ask for more. John Blaine
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Service
by 05/06/2021on
Excellent customer service and reasonable pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/26/2021on
Advisors were courteous and service was fast and competent
Professional Sales Rep
by 03/31/2021on
It was a pleasure to do business with Mr. Mahmoud very professional sales rep!
Simply Oustanding!
by 03/31/2021on
Received outstanding customer service. At all times I got treated with the outmost respect!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't waste your time
by 12/27/2018on
Dealer made a lot of price promises over the phone and by email. Got to the dealership and they reneged on every single one. And they lowballed on the trade. Stay far away, not trustworthy at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Friendly workers
by 05/29/2016on
My wife and I recently bought a new Jeep Patriot for our daughter. Our salesperson, Ted Tyler, was very helpful through the whole process. He sat with us until we agreed on a reasonable price for the car. Everyone at the dealership was very helpful through the whole process.