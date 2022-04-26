Skip to main content
Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Springfield

7611 Loisdale Rd, Springfield, VA 22150
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Springfield

4.6
Overall Rating
4.63 out of 5 stars(28)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by GusJeep on 04/26/2022

Better than previous car buying/leasing experiences. It took only two and half hours from test drive to leaving the place driving my new Jeep. Sales and finance staff were very patience and didn’t push for expensive options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
28 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Andrew Oxendine on 05/04/2022

I like they were prompt and resolved the issue with my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful

by A Craig on 03/31/2022

Safford of Springfield will help you with your goal. Patience with changing your options while assisting with options onsite, with family of dealerships, and other. Second vehicle in one year- very pleased with service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Linda on 02/16/2022

Service was fine. I originally took the Jeep in for regular maintenance and the mechanic noticed the radiator was leaking. They were able to get a new radiator & replace it by the end of the day. So glad the mechanic did his/her due diligence & found the leak! Staff was friendly & attentive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Jpeee on 12/24/2021

Service was good! But service adviser are unfriendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I always get top notch service here at Safford

by John on 12/21/2021

This is hands down the best dealership for service I have ever come across. Left the previous dealership where I bought the Jeep to come here for service and have not regretted it. I will be buying from here when the time comes for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Inspection

by Binsprgfld on 10/18/2021

Took Jeep in for annual inspection with one known issue. Two other recommendations were brought up that didn’t impact inspection. Appreciate being given the information in the manner given. Will return to address soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

In and out very quickly

by Bt on 10/14/2021

Appreciated the speed of the service and the price check for future service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car Crisis Averted

by Out of State Rob on 08/19/2021

Safford service department is outstanding. Had problems on the road, and only had a short time for repairs. Steve got me in on, repaired and back out again. The whole team if great! Thanks all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome service

by Jeffrey Bonham on 07/26/2021

Thank you for taking care of my ram Garret is helpful and full of knowledge awesome service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Straight forward deal.

by Bratoto on 07/21/2021

We were able to come to an agreement on the right price in a few hours. However the vehicle was described to be on transit to the dealership but they did not mention that it was coming by drive from another dealership in another state. That i figured after the deal was signed! The vehicle came with 300 miles on it! With out protection on the bumper, fenders or any other part of the body. It was 76k vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Daniel Vega on 06/17/2021

I really appreciate how Daniel takes care of the service for 2019 Jeep. He Show top quality customer Service, and this is the reason why I bring you guys my business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service team

by KB on 06/04/2021

We have been using Safford Dodge for over 5 years. They are reliable and do a great job taking care of all of our service needs. Always polite, and dealership has a clean, comfortable waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Michael on 06/03/2021

Customer service is excellent. ServiceTechnicians are professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by John on 05/09/2021

Great prices, great work and was ready when promised. Couldn't ask for more. John Blaine

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep Service

by JRN on 05/06/2021

Excellent customer service and reasonable pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Charles Jenkins on 04/26/2021

Advisors were courteous and service was fast and competent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional Sales Rep

by Ramon on 03/31/2021

It was a pleasure to do business with Mr. Mahmoud very professional sales rep!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Simply Oustanding!

by Ramon on 03/31/2021

Received outstanding customer service. At all times I got treated with the outmost respect!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don't waste your time

by SaavyBuyer on 12/27/2018

Dealer made a lot of price promises over the phone and by email. Got to the dealership and they reneged on every single one. And they lowballed on the trade. Stay far away, not trustworthy at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly workers

by customer128 on 05/29/2016

My wife and I recently bought a new Jeep Patriot for our daughter. Our salesperson, Ted Tyler, was very helpful through the whole process. He sat with us until we agreed on a reasonable price for the car. Everyone at the dealership was very helpful through the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
38 cars in stock
0 new28 used10 certified pre-owned
