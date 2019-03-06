Pinkerton Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
925 N Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Pinkerton Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Suburban repair

by MacMcDuff on 06/03/2019

The folks in the Service department are always friendly and helpful. They are also responsive to questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
4 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Suburban repair

by MacMcDuff on 06/03/2019

The folks in the Service department are always friendly and helpful. They are also responsive to questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

i couldn't ask for more

by mrmike1024 on 06/10/2016

they went above and beyond, fast and friendly service people, clean waiting room, and even a free car wash! sounds good to me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

These guys are the BEST!

by sdshoosier on 04/06/2016

This is a wonderful dealership. Their service staff is incredible. Everytime I make an appointment for service they are on time and prompt about getting me in and out. They have the BEST waiting room in the entire Roanoke, VA valley. The staff is always friendly and there charges are quite reasonable. I didn't buy my car from them, but the next time I am in the market they will get first choice to earn my business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

A Very Poor Experience

by adammcm on 10/10/2010

I bought my Nissan Sentra from Pinkerton Chevrolet with the extended warranty. Prior to my wife driving to Connecticut today, I had our daughter bring it to Pinkerton Chevrolet in Salem for an oil change and inspection. My wife made an appointment for 9 AM. When she made the appointment, Randy assured her it would only take an hour. When our daughter brought the car in, it took two hours, she watched several cars come in get work done, and go out while she sat there. When she got home there was oil dripping throughout the engine compartment. So much was spilled it splattered on the outside, of the passenger's side fender. Mike Adams told her a complete inspection was done. He was so focused on pushing new tires on her, (even after she told him it was not her car); he did not notice, The brake lights were not working. Too bad, Roanoke City Police noticed when they pulled her over. I would grade today's experience with Pinkerton Chevrolet a D-. It would have been an F but they did manage to get some oil in the engine. I called and left a message for Mr. Adams, explained how my wife's trip had to be canceled. I will have to wait two days till Monday morning to see how they intend to make this right. Adam McMahon Roanoke VA

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes