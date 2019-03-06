Suburban repair
06/03/2019
The folks in the Service department are always friendly and helpful. They are also responsive to questions.
06/10/2016
i couldn't ask for more
06/10/2016
they went above and beyond, fast and friendly service people, clean waiting room, and even a free car wash! sounds good to me
These guys are the BEST!
04/06/2016
This is a wonderful dealership. Their service staff is incredible. Everytime I make an appointment for service they are on time and prompt about getting me in and out. They have the BEST waiting room in the entire Roanoke, VA valley. The staff is always friendly and there charges are quite reasonable. I didn't buy my car from them, but the next time I am in the market they will get first choice to earn my business.
A Very Poor Experience
10/10/2010
I bought my Nissan Sentra from Pinkerton Chevrolet with the extended warranty. Prior to my wife driving to Connecticut today, I had our daughter bring it to Pinkerton Chevrolet in Salem for an oil change and inspection. My wife made an appointment for 9 AM. When she made the appointment, Randy assured her it would only take an hour. When our daughter brought the car in, it took two hours, she watched several cars come in get work done, and go out while she sat there. When she got home there was oil dripping throughout the engine compartment. So much was spilled it splattered on the outside, of the passenger's side fender. Mike Adams told her a complete inspection was done. He was so focused on pushing new tires on her, (even after she told him it was not her car); he did not notice, The brake lights were not working. Too bad, Roanoke City Police noticed when they pulled her over. I would grade today's experience with Pinkerton Chevrolet a D-. It would have been an F but they did manage to get some oil in the engine. I called and left a message for Mr. Adams, explained how my wife's trip had to be canceled. I will have to wait two days till Monday morning to see how they intend to make this right. Adam McMahon Roanoke VA