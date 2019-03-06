service Rating

I bought my Nissan Sentra from Pinkerton Chevrolet with the extended warranty. Prior to my wife driving to Connecticut today, I had our daughter bring it to Pinkerton Chevrolet in Salem for an oil change and inspection. My wife made an appointment for 9 AM. When she made the appointment, Randy assured her it would only take an hour. When our daughter brought the car in, it took two hours, she watched several cars come in get work done, and go out while she sat there. When she got home there was oil dripping throughout the engine compartment. So much was spilled it splattered on the outside, of the passenger's side fender. Mike Adams told her a complete inspection was done. He was so focused on pushing new tires on her, (even after she told him it was not her car); he did not notice, The brake lights were not working. Too bad, Roanoke City Police noticed when they pulled her over. I would grade today's experience with Pinkerton Chevrolet a D-. It would have been an F but they did manage to get some oil in the engine. I called and left a message for Mr. Adams, explained how my wife's trip had to be canceled. I will have to wait two days till Monday morning to see how they intend to make this right. Adam McMahon Roanoke VA Read more