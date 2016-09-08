First Team Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of First Team Volkswagen
Very slow business process
by 08/09/2016on
The price we paid was fair and everyone was very friendly. The actual purchase of the car took about five hours after we agreed on price and terms spread out over three visits.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I would recommend this dealership
by 08/04/2016on
George was very knowledgeable - and I felt less pressure than other dealerships. There was a good selection and nice atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Passat
by 07/30/2016on
Rick Burke was very helpful in telling about features of the Passat I purchased. Pleasant personality, easy to talk to him. I would come back to First Team to buy another car in the future.
newcar
by 07/05/2016on
I got the car I wanted at a good price and no hassles. Rick Burke,my salesman with my last car also,took care of everything making buying my car very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 04/15/2016on
I had a WONDERFUL experience and walked away the proud owner of a new Jetta. Jason Garner is an AMAZING salesman and made the experience even better! He went above and beyond. I will definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a car! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1st Team Rocks!!!!
by 09/10/2015on
Linda did everything to take care of me. I appreciated her candor and humor. The paperwork was painless as well. Then, Juan was amazing as always!! I trust him completely to handle everything for me. He even found a lower rate for me after I'd initially signed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First Team VW
by 09/20/2011on
This was a very good experience. Salesman answered all my questions and buying/financing process went very quickly. No hard sell involved. Finance office even gave me invaluable advice on how to get my money back on a maintenance contract (for my former car) from a different dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments