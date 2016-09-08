Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. First Team Volkswagen

First Team Volkswagen

Visit dealer’s website 
6900 Peters Creek Rd NW, Roanoke, VA 24019
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of First Team Volkswagen

7 sales Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very slow business process

by VWDaveS1234 on 08/09/2016

The price we paid was fair and everyone was very friendly. The actual purchase of the car took about five hours after we agreed on price and terms spread out over three visits.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

I would recommend this dealership

by MeaghanVW on 08/04/2016

George was very knowledgeable - and I felt less pressure than other dealerships. There was a good selection and nice atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Passat

by Susan4729 on 07/30/2016

Rick Burke was very helpful in telling about features of the Passat I purchased. Pleasant personality, easy to talk to him. I would come back to First Team to buy another car in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

newcar

by Danny2016 on 07/05/2016

I got the car I wanted at a good price and no hassles. Rick Burke,my salesman with my last car also,took care of everything making buying my car very easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by KarNorton on 04/15/2016

I had a WONDERFUL experience and walked away the proud owner of a new Jetta. Jason Garner is an AMAZING salesman and made the experience even better! He went above and beyond. I will definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a car! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st Team Rocks!!!!

by blgusler on 09/10/2015

Linda did everything to take care of me. I appreciated her candor and humor. The paperwork was painless as well. Then, Juan was amazing as always!! I trust him completely to handle everything for me. He even found a lower rate for me after I'd initially signed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Team VW

by bpr on 09/20/2011

This was a very good experience. Salesman answered all my questions and buying/financing process went very quickly. No hard sell involved. Finance office even gave me invaluable advice on how to get my money back on a maintenance contract (for my former car) from a different dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for