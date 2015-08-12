Enterprise Car Sales Roanoke
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Roanoke
Poor - did not listen to what I wanted
by 12/08/2015on
From the start there were issues, not listening to the customer... Said it would only take 20 minutes, took 2 hours, still did not complete the process, I was late to work, Finally ready, I wrote a $4,000 check for down payment, only then was told "we cannot take personal checks" - why did they not tell me that from the very first? Another day,s delay.... Then the F & I guy wanted to sell me a $2500 warranty - I said "no, as it would increase my payments $50/month" He then presented this outrageous scenario of how much one visit to a dealer could cost $1600. A "scare" tactic... Again, I decided not to buy. Then, he said "well we can do a 3 year contract for $1500", so I agreed - The problem is an ethical one - if they can't hook you with the 5 year, they try a 3 year, etc. The customer knows as it is plain to see you have been "taken" as these options should be presented at first for you to choose rather than playing you in order to make their commission from the sale of the warranty Very unethical... I immediately took the Enterprise sticker and tag off of the car, am surely not going to advertise for them - suggest tryng Avis instead.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Friendly Coustomer Service
by 11/18/2015on
The staff at the Enterprise Center were very helpful and completely knowledgeable of the business they run. They treated me as an individual and gave me the opportunity to ask any and all questions that I had. They did not pressure me with sales pitches or nonsense. I would recommend this office to any of my friends and family that are in the market for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, wonderful experience
by 11/13/2015on
We bought our van from Enterprise Car Sales. They were so easy to work with and they went the extra mile to satisfy us. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/16/2014on
I was looking for a used car with low miles and in great shape. The staff at this location was fantastic. They went out of there way to find exactly what I was looking for and even drove a vehicle from another location for me to look at. I will definitely go back. Thanks Jacob!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments