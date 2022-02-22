5 out of 5 stars service Rating

My regular maintenance appointment at McGeorge Mercedes Benz was a very nice experience. I appreciate the use of a loaner car so I can go about my regular routine while my car is in the shop. The technicians are right there to help you from drop off to pick up, and even helped me move my belongings from my car to the loaner car and then back again. The service is excellent in all regards! Read more