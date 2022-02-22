Mercedes-Benz of Richmond
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Richmond
S580
by 02/22/2022on
Great experience purchasing our new S580. Our sales person was great as were looking others in the dealership.
Great Service
by 05/04/2022on
Patrick managed my service yesterday and did a great job. He was super friendly, engaging, quick with the paperwork and understood that customer service is the number one job. Everyone at the dealership was great and they are top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GLS 450
by 03/26/2022on
Salesman was very helpful, not pushy and understood that I was not a novice at Mercedes Benz.
Owner
by 03/15/2022on
Excellent
Dead Battery Service
by 02/10/2022on
I dropped off the car the day before its scheduled service. They got it in early and had the battery replaced the same day. I have always had positive service experiences at Mercedes-Benz of Richmond.
ALWAYS SATISFIED
by 02/04/2022on
I have been dealing with this Company for many years. My Service Tech, Steven Hunnewell, was very informative and understood all of my concerns.
Efficient
by 02/03/2022on
Prompt service and fixed the problem.
xx
by 01/22/2022on
great service
Excellent customer service
by 10/09/2021on
Service advisor was very attentive and professional. Communication was effective between texts and phone calls. Loaner car program is top selling point, though often have to delay service for two weeks to obtain a loaner.
Excellent Service!
by 10/07/2021on
Excellent service! They are quick, honest and transparent with the servicing of my Mercedes!
Worth it
by 08/13/2021on
We travelled a good distance to have our vehicle serviced here. The experience was super. Everyone seems down to earth. Even though a few mistakes were made, the staff here worked together to make everything right. I am refreshed in knowing that good business and people still exist. Kudos to Justin Gray!
B Service
by 08/06/2021on
Steve Hunewell is my guy, he is absolutely great! When ever I text him, he responds with a direct answer. I enjoy taking my S550 in for service knowing that Steve will take care of my vehicle or with transportation. In and out with no hesitation. He provides very professional service.
My Sales Rep is better than yours
by 05/26/2021on
Cheryl Bowman is the best. This is the first time I have dealt with a sales rep that actually listened, took time to answer all my questions, and had lots of patience after I changed my mind at least 3 times. You are truly treated with luxury.
Owner
by 05/16/2021on
Mercedes of Richmond is very good. They do what they promise to do. No one does it better, or as good.
B Service
by 03/21/2021on
Great service on time
Completely Satisfied
by 03/10/2021on
Kervin Ridgely and the staff exceeded all expectations from my initial visit to my purchase.
Brake Service
by 02/03/2021on
The service professionalism was excellent very impressed.
Quality of Service
by 01/18/2021on
The quality of service provided was excellent!! I have not had any complaints on what was provided. The facility is always clean (sterile) and relaxing. All of the service providers were very friendly and very helpful.
A
by 01/08/2021on
I received excellent service and was treated like a long time Mercedes owner should be! HLJ
Wonderful experience
by 01/05/2021on
We are always pleased with the service at McGeorge Mercedes! Friendly people and great work!
Regular maintenance
by 12/30/2020on
My regular maintenance appointment at McGeorge Mercedes Benz was a very nice experience. I appreciate the use of a loaner car so I can go about my regular routine while my car is in the shop. The technicians are right there to help you from drop off to pick up, and even helped me move my belongings from my car to the loaner car and then back again. The service is excellent in all regards!
