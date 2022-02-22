Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mercedes-Benz of Richmond

Mercedes-Benz of Richmond

Visit dealer’s website 
8225 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Richmond

4.9
Overall Rating
4.89 out of 5 stars(121)
Recommend: Yes (38) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

S580

by Jackie on 02/22/2022

Great experience purchasing our new S580. Our sales person was great as were looking others in the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
121 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Leigh Ann on 05/04/2022

Patrick managed my service yesterday and did a great job. He was super friendly, engaging, quick with the paperwork and understood that customer service is the number one job. Everyone at the dealership was great and they are top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

GLS 450

by RodneyLesineSr on 03/26/2022

Salesman was very helpful, not pushy and understood that I was not a novice at Mercedes Benz.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Shea on 03/15/2022

Excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

S580

by Jackie on 02/22/2022

Great experience purchasing our new S580. Our sales person was great as were looking others in the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dead Battery Service

by Satisfied Customer on 02/10/2022

I dropped off the car the day before its scheduled service. They got it in early and had the battery replaced the same day. I have always had positive service experiences at Mercedes-Benz of Richmond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

ALWAYS SATISFIED

by DGP on 02/04/2022

I have been dealing with this Company for many years. My Service Tech, Steven Hunnewell, was very informative and understood all of my concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient

by John Click on 02/03/2022

Prompt service and fixed the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

xx

by phillip brashear on 01/22/2022

great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent customer service

by VaNative on 10/09/2021

Service advisor was very attentive and professional. Communication was effective between texts and phone calls. Loaner car program is top selling point, though often have to delay service for two weeks to obtain a loaner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service!

by Julie G on 10/07/2021

Excellent service! They are quick, honest and transparent with the servicing of my Mercedes!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Worth it

by JayD on 08/13/2021

We travelled a good distance to have our vehicle serviced here. The experience was super. Everyone seems down to earth. Even though a few mistakes were made, the staff here worked together to make everything right. I am refreshed in knowing that good business and people still exist. Kudos to Justin Gray!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

B Service

by Charles Rufus on 08/06/2021

Steve Hunewell is my guy, he is absolutely great! When ever I text him, he responds with a direct answer. I enjoy taking my S550 in for service knowing that Steve will take care of my vehicle or with transportation. In and out with no hesitation. He provides very professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Sales Rep is better than yours

by Danielle Koger on 05/26/2021

Cheryl Bowman is the best. This is the first time I have dealt with a sales rep that actually listened, took time to answer all my questions, and had lots of patience after I changed my mind at least 3 times. You are truly treated with luxury.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Charles on 05/16/2021

Mercedes of Richmond is very good. They do what they promise to do. No one does it better, or as good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

B Service

by Pwh on 03/21/2021

Great service on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Completely Satisfied

by PC Branch on 03/10/2021

Kervin Ridgely and the staff exceeded all expectations from my initial visit to my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brake Service

by Rufus Charles on 02/03/2021

The service professionalism was excellent very impressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality of Service

by Jason H 1121 on 01/18/2021

The quality of service provided was excellent!! I have not had any complaints on what was provided. The facility is always clean (sterile) and relaxing. All of the service providers were very friendly and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A

by Harold Johnson on 01/08/2021

I received excellent service and was treated like a long time Mercedes owner should be! HLJ

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful experience

by SueKay Kent on 01/05/2021

We are always pleased with the service at McGeorge Mercedes! Friendly people and great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Regular maintenance

by Liz Siebers on 12/30/2020

My regular maintenance appointment at McGeorge Mercedes Benz was a very nice experience. I appreciate the use of a loaner car so I can go about my regular routine while my car is in the shop. The technicians are right there to help you from drop off to pick up, and even helped me move my belongings from my car to the loaner car and then back again. The service is excellent in all regards!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
103 cars in stock
0 new73 used30 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
0 new|4 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
0 new|6 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
0 new|4 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Since 1960, Mercedes-Benz of Richmond has served central Virginia, remaining a locally owned and operated, full-service Mercedes-Benz dealership attracting customers from Richmond, Glen Allen, Goochland, Henrico, Hanover, Mechanicsville, New Kent, King William, and beyond. The McGeorge family ownership resonates through all aspects of the dealership experience, from our personable sales staff and factory-trained and certified technicians to our expert finance team. We provide excellence across the board and establish lifelong relationships with our customers.

At Mercedes-Benz of Richmond, you’ll be able to test drive some of the finest luxury vehicles currently on the market. Alongside our inventory of world-class new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, we’re proud to maintain a used car selection that guarantees quality and affordability.

What shoppers are searching for