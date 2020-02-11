Priority Ford
Customer Reviews of Priority Ford
F150
by 11/02/2020on
Priority Ford went above and beyond the call when it came time for me to purchase a vehicle. Everyone involved was a pleasure to interact with, professional, and helpful. In comparisons to my previous vehicle purchase, this one was far more enjoyable as a customer. I will/would highly recommend Prioirty Ford to anyone in the market for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick lane service
by 03/31/2022on
made an appointment for service, 1.5 hours passed before my car was moved . probably will not go back to Priority Ford again. very frustrated!!!! the sign reads Quick Lane probably should be changed to Slow Lane
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bill McReynolds review of Priority Ford Service
by 05/03/2021on
In a word - Wonderful! Used the key drop-off feature late in the afternoon. And my 2021 Transit Connect was scheduled with an appointment for it's 10K service check the next day. The entire thing was easy, secure and very confidence inspiring. I had questions when I picked up the vehicle. The staff had all of the answers. This is a very professional, courteous and well, FRIENDLY place to take your car in for service. Very refreshing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
fast service
by 04/18/2021on
It was time for state inspection they got it done with no issues
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quilliam
by 02/22/2021on
The environment was very professional and so was the staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms Delaney
by 06/16/2020on
Lauren was amazing and her professionalism is why i will highly recommend my friends and why i’ll return..’thanks’ Lauren
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience at Priority Ford
by 04/28/2020on
Thank you Priority Ford for a stress-free car buying experience. My family's vehicle needs did not cease with the coronavirus pandemic. We still needed a reliable vehicle. The dealership was clean, the staff friendly and accommodating. Our sales champion, Mr Geth, was personable and professional. We got a great rate, better than our bank. Thank you Priority for meeting every one of our vehicle needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service rep and service
by 01/19/2020on
Truck work done on time and service completed correctly. The only complaint is the customer waiting areas. The business lounge had a desk that was not usable due to it being pushed up against the wall and supplies being stacked around it. It also didn't have a tv in it. The other waiting room had a tv but it was broken on my two visits getting my truck serviced. I've been to other Priority dealerships and their waiting rooms were much nicer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F 250 diesel
by 01/09/2020on
As always, my F 250 diesel got outstanding service. It is outstanding because in over 100 K miles, the truck has been trouble free which is why I am rating the commercial truck facility at Priority Ford with five stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Hyundai Elantra purchase
by 12/31/2019on
My father bought a car last year from Priority and recommended them. The salesman Nathan Brown was friendly and answered our questions without being pushy or trying to upsell us into a car we didn't want or couldn't afford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Called first thing in the AM and they took my car as soon as I got there.
by 09/09/2019on
My Honda needed it's first oil change and state inspection. I had another dealer appointment, but a Hurricane Dorian was heading to North to our area, Hampton Roads. I called first thing after opening and was told if I hurried there they could take my car and do the needed oil change and state inspection. I used their complimentary ride service to return home as they worked on the car. After two hours, my wife and I rode back to pick up the car. Great service and timing to complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ron Spadafora 2017!Explorer
by 08/14/2019on
Courteous service at check in, easy scheduling, turn around faster than than expected. Easy day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 06/25/2019on
Had wiper blades replaced, and a rain guard replaced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 05/13/2019on
Service was quick and very friendly! NO problems, no frustration. Thanks, Priority!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Airbag recall service
by 03/13/2019on
I scheduled an appointment for an airbag recall. They took me in and were pleasant to me and offered me a ride home while the repair was made.When repair was completed, they had a shuttle pick me up and bring me back.I was very pleased.Thanks to all who helped an inconvenience,become a little easier to overcome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Swelled lug nuts?
by 03/11/2019on
I was told that my tires could not be rotated unless I. paid $187 to replace swelled lug nuts.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Satisfied"
by 11/09/2018on
I took my SUV to have it inspected, and they did it so quick, I didn't get a chance to finish my cup of coffee. I love Priority Ford!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine oil change
by 10/09/2018on
Staff was professional & kept me informed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/04/2018on
I had a great experience. The sales Tech was very knowledgeable and provided valuable feedback on my vehicle. Would definitely recommend to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Inspection Day
by 03/04/2018on
I brought my car in for state safety inspection, was greeted quickly and was instructed to bring my car in the intake bay. My service advisor started processing my car and noticed a recall advisory on my airbags, and informed me that I should be getting the letter, which I have, My car was taken in and the inspection was done while I waited. Excellent customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience:
by 12/13/2017on
I had a very enjoyable car buying experience at Priority Ford on Military Highway in Norfolk. I have already recommended you to my neighbor, and would highly recommend you to anyone I know!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes