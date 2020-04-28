Priority Ford

7520 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23518
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Priority Ford

4.6
Overall Rating
(13)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent Experience at Priority Ford

by soldierzgirl on 04/28/2020

Thank you Priority Ford for a stress-free car buying experience. My family's vehicle needs did not cease with the coronavirus pandemic. We still needed a reliable vehicle. The dealership was clean, the staff friendly and accommodating. Our sales champion, Mr Geth, was personable and professional. We got a great rate, better than our bank. Thank you Priority for meeting every one of our vehicle needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
105 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Ms Delaney

by Dsaints on 06/16/2020

Lauren was amazing and her professionalism is why i will highly recommend my friends and why i’ll return..’thanks’ Lauren

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Excellent service rep and service

by topkick on 01/19/2020

Truck work done on time and service completed correctly. The only complaint is the customer waiting areas. The business lounge had a desk that was not usable due to it being pushed up against the wall and supplies being stacked around it. It also didn't have a tv in it. The other waiting room had a tv but it was broken on my two visits getting my truck serviced. I've been to other Priority dealerships and their waiting rooms were much nicer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F 250 diesel

by F250 diesel on 01/09/2020

As always, my F 250 diesel got outstanding service. It is outstanding because in over 100 K miles, the truck has been trouble free which is why I am rating the commercial truck facility at Priority Ford with five stars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Hyundai Elantra purchase

by A_Granger on 12/31/2019

My father bought a car last year from Priority and recommended them. The salesman Nathan Brown was friendly and answered our questions without being pushy or trying to upsell us into a car we didn't want or couldn't afford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Called first thing in the AM and they took my car as soon as I got there.

by J. Bland on 09/09/2019

My Honda needed it's first oil change and state inspection. I had another dealer appointment, but a Hurricane Dorian was heading to North to our area, Hampton Roads. I called first thing after opening and was told if I hurried there they could take my car and do the needed oil change and state inspection. I used their complimentary ride service to return home as they worked on the car. After two hours, my wife and I rode back to pick up the car. Great service and timing to complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ron Spadafora 2017!Explorer

by RONALD J on 08/14/2019

Courteous service at check in, easy scheduling, turn around faster than than expected. Easy day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good Service

by ThomasB on 06/25/2019

Had wiper blades replaced, and a rain guard replaced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Pam Norfolk on 05/13/2019

Service was quick and very friendly! NO problems, no frustration. Thanks, Priority!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Airbag recall service

by Mr. Thom on 03/13/2019

I scheduled an appointment for an airbag recall. They took me in and were pleasant to me and offered me a ride home while the repair was made.When repair was completed, they had a shuttle pick me up and bring me back.I was very pleased.Thanks to all who helped an inconvenience,become a little easier to overcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Swelled lug nuts?

by RedDog92 on 03/11/2019

I was told that my tires could not be rotated unless I. paid $187 to replace swelled lug nuts.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

"Satisfied"

by DEACONESS on 11/09/2018

I took my SUV to have it inspected, and they did it so quick, I didn't get a chance to finish my cup of coffee. I love Priority Ford!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine oil change

by Virginia on 10/09/2018

Staff was professional & kept me informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by CWILL5000 on 03/04/2018

I had a great experience. The sales Tech was very knowledgeable and provided valuable feedback on my vehicle. Would definitely recommend to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Inspection Day

by Ponypilot on 03/04/2018

I brought my car in for state safety inspection, was greeted quickly and was instructed to bring my car in the intake bay. My service advisor started processing my car and noticed a recall advisory on my airbags, and informed me that I should be getting the letter, which I have, My car was taken in and the inspection was done while I waited. Excellent customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great car buying experience:

by fritzritter on 12/13/2017

I had a very enjoyable car buying experience at Priority Ford on Military Highway in Norfolk. I have already recommended you to my neighbor, and would highly recommend you to anyone I know!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GT350 Recall Service

by Burritolea on 10/30/2017

Had to return for a parts recall. Tut Geth handled the appointment and getting the parts. Arrived at scheduled time and service department promptly took care of my vehicle in a timely fashion. Had a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Alternator replacement

by Jamesnorfolk on 09/25/2017

I dropped off my van after hours and my van was ready the next day when I got off work! Great service and friendly staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service!!!!

by Elbow711 on 08/24/2017

Tut was my salesman and he was absolutely the best salesman I've worked with. He was very knowledgeable about the car, and the features. Very professional and courteous. I'll definitely be a return customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Priority Ford is the best

by ajives28 on 08/18/2017

As always, service was the best! Service writer, RT was helpful and wonderful. Thank you so much for being the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Tech's and Advisors.

by admcarl on 07/11/2017

Experience is always great. I love how the tech can look up my past appointments to see what services were done and what can be expected coming up. I am grateful that the tech's do not push us into getting a service done when it is recommended, and understand that the funds are not always available at time of recommendation. We like the fact that they will explain what needs done now and why, and what can wait and why. We will continue to come back to Priority for service and our next vehicle purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
