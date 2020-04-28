Thank you Priority Ford for a stress-free car buying experience. My family's vehicle needs did not cease with the coronavirus pandemic. We still needed a reliable vehicle. The dealership was clean, the staff friendly and accommodating. Our sales champion, Mr Geth, was personable and professional. We got a great rate, better than our bank. Thank you Priority for meeting every one of our vehicle needs!
Truck work done on time and service completed correctly. The only complaint is the customer waiting areas. The business lounge had a desk that was not usable due to it being pushed up against the wall and supplies being stacked around it. It also didn't have a tv in it. The other waiting room had a tv but it was broken on my two visits getting my truck serviced.
I've been to other Priority dealerships and their waiting rooms were much nicer.
As always, my F 250 diesel got outstanding service. It is outstanding because in over 100 K miles, the truck has been trouble free which is why I am rating the commercial truck facility at Priority Ford with five stars!
My father bought a car last year from Priority and recommended them. The salesman Nathan Brown was friendly and answered our questions without being pushy or trying to upsell us into a car we didn't want or couldn't afford.
Called first thing in the AM and they took my car as soon as I got there.
by J. Bland on 09/09/2019
My Honda needed it's first oil change and state inspection. I had another dealer appointment, but a Hurricane Dorian was heading to North to our area, Hampton Roads. I called first thing after opening and was told if I hurried there they could take my car and do the needed oil change and state inspection. I used their complimentary ride service to return home as they worked on the car. After two hours, my wife and I rode back to pick up the car. Great service and timing to complete.
I scheduled an appointment for an airbag recall. They took me in and were pleasant to me and offered me a ride home while the repair was made.When repair was completed, they had a shuttle pick me up and bring me back.I was very pleased.Thanks to all who helped an inconvenience,become a little easier to overcome.
I brought my car in for state safety inspection, was greeted quickly and was instructed to bring my car in the intake bay. My service advisor started processing my car and noticed a recall advisory on my airbags, and informed me that I should be getting the letter, which I have, My car was taken in and the inspection was done while I waited. Excellent customer service
Had to return for a parts recall. Tut Geth handled the appointment and getting the parts. Arrived at scheduled time and service department promptly took care of my vehicle in a timely fashion. Had a great experience.
Tut was my salesman and he was absolutely the best salesman I've worked with. He was very knowledgeable about the car, and the features. Very professional and courteous. I'll definitely be a return customer.
Experience is always great. I love how the tech can look up my past appointments to see what services were done and what can be expected coming up. I am grateful that the tech's do not push us into getting a service done when it is recommended, and understand that the funds are not always available at time of recommendation. We like the fact that they will explain what needs done now and why, and what can wait and why. We will continue to come back to Priority for service and our next vehicle purchases.
