service Rating

Truck work done on time and service completed correctly. The only complaint is the customer waiting areas. The business lounge had a desk that was not usable due to it being pushed up against the wall and supplies being stacked around it. It also didn't have a tv in it. The other waiting room had a tv but it was broken on my two visits getting my truck serviced. I've been to other Priority dealerships and their waiting rooms were much nicer. Read more