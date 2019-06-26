Great Buying Experience
Everyone we interacted with at Hall Ford Lincoln were friendly, professional and accommodating. Our sales consultant, Daniel Cumbo displayed upmost patience with us and our four different visits while making the decision to buy our new Lincoln. He couldn't have been more understanding and helpful. Kudos also to Joe Jensen and Cameron Womack for explaining all the financial paperwork, Helena in Parts who was so helpful ordering some accessories for us, and Robin in Service for taking care of a technical concern we had. The entire team is exceptional.
John Bowling
Scheduled appointment online with the service representative request. Service Rep (Stephanie Spangler) was prepared with my paperwork in hand upon arrival. Felt very safe in this COVID 19 environment we live in. Car was service and clean well within the time I expected. Thanks again to Stephanie and the maintenance team. Job well done!
Everyone we interacted with at Hall Ford Lincoln were friendly, professional and accommodating. Our sales consultant, Daniel Cumbo displayed upmost patience with us and our four different visits while making the decision to buy our new Lincoln. He couldn't have been more understanding and helpful. Kudos also to Joe Jensen and Cameron Womack for explaining all the financial paperwork, Helena in Parts who was so helpful ordering some accessories for us, and Robin in Service for taking care of a technical concern we had. The entire team is exceptional.
Superb buying experience
Hall Ford in Newport News was a pleasure to buy from. i bought a 2019 F150 King Ranch from them, and I must say they treated us the way we would expect a top tier dealer to treat its customers. Ken McGhee, our salesman, was knowledgeable, courteous, hard working, and very attentive, before, during and after the sale. The dealership is clean, modern and comfortable, and the staff was extremely friendly. We believe we received a great deal, and there was no high pressure tactics. All in all, a great dealership and a superb staff. And, we love the truck - what an awesome vehicle!!
2017 Lincoln MKX Owner
Continue experience quality service and technical support from Hall Newport News. Will continue to refer family and friends to this dealership.
2018 Ford Focus
Chris and his team provided outstanding customer service to me and husband when we went in to trade in our car. They were dedicated in their time to make sure that I put in a car that I was going to be comfortable driving. They were patient, outgoing, and were not pushy like other salespeople. I recommend that if anyone is looking to go buy a ford vehicle, go and check out Chris and his team. They will not disappoint.
Happy
They are always very helpful and went out of there way to assist with any questions I had.
Excellent Car buying experience
Taylor Keever was my sales consultant and she did an excellent job! She sent me a personal video via Email which I thought was very innovative. I picked out my F150 and she answered all my questions. I can honestly say this was the easiest car purchase I have ever experienced! I would definitely recommend her to friends or family. Thanks Taylor great Job!
Hall Ford = Exceptional buying experience!
I purchased two used vehicles from Hall Ford about 3 months apart and have had a wonderful experience with both purchases. I never felt pressured into anything, and the entire staff was attentive to my needs. Henry worked with me on both purchases and is an exceptional Sales Consultant. I have purchased two vehicles from Hall Ford already, and look forward to purchasing my next vehicle with them in the future. Highly recommended!
Solid pricing, nice cars, seemed a bit iffy on knowledge of the vehicles
Price and willingness to make a fair deal was great. Car was clean and in good shape. Taylor was very nice and easy to work with. They quickly resolved selling me the car without the charge cord which was appreciated. The reason this is 4 stars not 5 is I was buying a plug-in hybrid and they were supposed to check the hybrid battery and they gave me a sheet where they checked the 12v battery out instead. Then after I realized they said that they would need an 'engineer' to check out the hybrid battery. Upon calling other area dealerships, it appears this is something that any trained/certified tech can do for around $100. Between the saleswomen, the manager, and service I was surprised that I would be told this. However, I'm very happy with the car, the price, and would consider buying again from Hall.
Outstanding Service
This was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had! From the time I got there until I drove off it was the best. The sale was actually completed before I got there in my mind. I was looking at 2 cars one from this dealership and 1 from another. I got 2 emails and a phone call at work, to top it off, they even made a personal video featuring the car I wished to buy. The other place would not answer any of my questions over the phone, I was at work, said I needed to see the car to have my questions answered. Once I got to the dealership, the service was even better! I go to test drive the car and the display screen has my name on it. I was already sold by this point, but it felt good. The best part of the whole day was I was pre-approved for a loan already, and they took the time and found me a better deal and rate. All I have to say is, Top Notch Customer Service. Thank You.
service department
As always the service department was great. They are fast and friendly.
Ford F 150
Worked with Nelson at the Newport News Va location. Hands down was the best salesman you could ask for. Every patient, knowledgeable and helpful in picking out the right truck. Will recommend him to everyone!
Quick and easy. Slight hiccup fixed
The sales rep that I worked with was awesome. He helped me find a vehicle that I wanted at fair price. The vehicle did not initially have a state inspection as it was from a different state but they were able to take care of the issue quickly.
Excellent Service
Alicia was very fast in getting my vehicle in and right back to me.
I Love my Limited Explorer!!!
I had a great experience car shopping with Tony. He was and patient with me. I'm not a fan of salesmen trying to pressure me into getting something, but not Tony. He made sure that I had all the information I needed to know for all the features my car has and is still in contact with me to make sure everything is going well. I am happy we went to Hall Ford and met Tony! I absolutely love my car!
Service visit
Great visit. Friendly efficient staff. A very positive experience.
Good
Service was good, customer service was good. When Mr. Coons came with the car a couple of weeks ago he was there all day and someone took him to get something to eat.
Great Sales Experience
I would like to Thank Tony and all the Hall staff that made my purchasing of a used Ford Fusion an great experience they were all professional and quick. Again thanks Tony for a great experience.
Routine Service
Prompt and professional service. Comfortable waiting area.
Service
On Time, Answered all my requests, Very friendly environment, Thank You Stephanie.
Tony was GREAT
Tony in sales helped me with my purchase! Tony was very friendly and professional during the whole process! Nothing was too much! Hall Ford is very lucky to have such a wonderful employee! Go see Tony when you buy your new car! He will make it very pleasant!!
