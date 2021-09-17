Nissan of Newport News
customer
by 09/17/2021on
the service was great. I was in and out within 30 mins. I told the guy my problem, he tested my battery and had it switched out in not time. I think the price of the battery was to high but I have to remember I was at a dealership where prices are always higher. Overall great conversation while I waited, great service. Keep up the good work!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
only had oil changed and did not have to pay
by 05/05/2016on
Ms. Berna Aguirre explained everything that was performed during my service appointment on May 3. I was very please with services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy to be apart of the Nissan family!
by 03/02/2016on
Alvin banks was the most personable! Did everything to make me comfortable and get me the deal I wanted! Love being apart of the Nissan family I feel very welcomed and lucky to have gone on the day Mr. Banks was there! Very satisfied with his service and welcoming! Love my new Altima!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Excellent and Friendly Service
by 02/22/2016on
I recently had my 2012 Nissan Xterra Pro 4X in for routine service at Priority Nissan of Newport News, as I always do, and always have. There service staff is very friendly, very punctual, and very efficient. Berna Aguirre has been my service writer for as long as I can remember. She has looked after both my Nissan vehicles. She has been there for my 2009 Titan Pro 4X, and now is there for my 2012 Xterra Pro 4x. Her, and the entire service department (service staff and technicians), are some of the nicest folks I've dealt with at any dealership. Just having good people to deal with when servicing your vehicle makes a BIG difference, and these are good people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/04/2016on
I recently had my Nissan Altima serviced at Priority Nissan in Newport News. Turned out to be a completely painless and enjoyable experience. From calling to make the appointment to meeting with my service advisor Ms. Sarah Moore, everything was as professional and easy as could be. The work was done on time and at the quoted price. Ms. Moore even went the extra mile to go get my car herself in an absolute downpour! I would certainly not hesitate in taking my car back if needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peace of mind with a wonderful deal
by 02/03/2016on
I have been looking for a car for the past two weeks, only on weekends due to my work schedule because I was hit by a drunk driver and my car was totaled. Needless to say the search people is very stressful. People calling you all the time once you show interest, then you have to worry if you're getting a good deal, then to worry if the car is dependable. Well at Priority Nissan I have never felt like yeah I made the best decision compared to everyone else. Once I got there I was rushed by someone, but was greeted with a friendly face and she gave me the space and was able to help assist me in the purchase instead of straight asking for money and what price range. Instead she was like what type of car are you desiring and what expectations can we meet. That already was setting the bar high. Once I found what I was looking for then the price, I must say was a great deal. Made me feel like I was on top. Then the process wasn't a long drawn out delayed process that made me want to just say forget it. But they made me and my family feel comfortable and proud. Then on top of that I have peace of mind. What priority offers is far above anyone. The offer engine, transmission, oil change, state inspections for life. I mean the money alone for all of that is so convenient. My next car purchase for my oldest son in 3 years when he turns 16 will be right here. I'm impressed. I am now a member and a part of the priority family.
Great Experience when I purchased my Nissan
by 01/22/2016on
I had a really pleasant experience at Priority Nissan when I purchased my Nissan Maxima. The sales person, Tanner Baine was very patient and informative and I didn't feel the "Salesman" pressure at all. Love my Car!
Terrific experience!
by 01/07/2016on
I had a fantastic all around buying experience with Priority Nissan. I called around several dealerships in Hampton Roads letting them know what kind of car I was looking for and what I was looking to obtain price wise and ease of purchase. Several dealerships gave me the run around, but I spoke to Richard Mendez and he was fantastic. Before I got to the dealership he guaranteed me an interest rate and what he would offer me for a specific car. Then when I got to the dealership he offered me several thousand dollars more for my trade than other dealerships (including Carmax). Anthony McRae (my salesman) was straightforward and efficient. Levi Whitehead (finance manager) was easy to talk to and very efficient but detailed. I was in and out (which is what I told them I wanted). They didn't play any games and gave me exactly what I wanted for a good price and great interest rate. Would definitely recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Outstanding Purchase Experience
by 11/30/2015on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from this dealership and I am pleased to say that I received OUTSTANDING service from my Sales Team. The team of sales professionals who worked with me was led by DaRon Harris (primary Sales rep), Jamal (a newbie sales agent), Mark Kennedy (Sales Manager), and Scott Buckley (GM/Owner). They all worked hard to ensure that I would be a happy customer. I was and I am.
Nissan
by 11/21/2015on
I went to Nissan. My wife brought a car there last year. I brought the versa. I am very happy with it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unprofessional
by 01/01/2015on
Yesterday I had a HORRIBLE experience with Nissan!! I was very upset, with the way I was treated and talked to. Let me start from the beginning. Now I already have 2 different cars with Nissan and me and my husband wanted to go and see if we could trade our 2013 Rogue for a Sentra for better fuel efficiency and a lower monthly payment. My husband looked at a couple of different websites to see how my we could get for our Rogue and it was basically what we owe on our loan. When we went to Nissan we were given Mark Turner as our sales consultant. First of all, when he first came over to us I felt that he was trying to be young and hip and talking to us like we were these really young kids. He was like dude the rims on this Sentra are hot, its a really hot car. When he was saying all of those things I should of known the type of person I was dealing with. Now, I'm 26 and my husband is 30 and we have two kids. We both just left work and went directly to Nissan in our uniforms (I'm in scrubs and he is in dress pants and a sweat shirt). We do not look nice of course because we just got our of work. Anyways, I feel that when Mark Turner saw us he profiled us as these young latinos who live in the ghetto. After we drove the Sentra around we went inside to talk and Mark Turner was telling us how he has been with Nissan for many of years and with 3 different owners. He then went on telling us that there are two types of customers with the first being the type that comes in and has no money or credit to buy a car and the next is a highly unreasonable and unrealistic customer. After he told us his perception of his customers we then told him exactly where we wanted to be in price range with the loan and if he could give us the right price then we will talk. He said oh don't worry we will make this happen. So, after waiting for a while to get a trading price for the Rogue we saw what they were offering and it was way over what we were expecting. We told him we were not expecting it to be that high especially since we checked online to see what our Rogue was worth. The thing that screwed up the deal here was the racing price for the Rogue. We were in complete understanding and we were not upset that they could not meet our expectations for what we wanted. We understand it is a business and that is why we were fine with walking away. Mark Turner then kept trying to push and pressure us into making some type of deal. We told him multiple times what we wanted and there is no way that we will meet even on this deal because there is too much money involved. After going back and forth with each other Mark Turner then stated that we are going back to what he said about how the customers are and we were being the unreasonable and unrealistic type of customers. When he said that my blood started boiling, but I kept my calm. My husband once again told him that we just want to keep our Rouge and leave everything as it is. Mark Turner then said to us "oh I just hate when people waste my time and I wish people would really do there research before coming in here" (which as you already know we did). At that point I was done! How much more unprofessional could he get! If anything I felt that he was waisting our time because we told him multiple times what we wanted and he was not listening. He then had us sign a paper which stated the price that we wanted and we weren't budging on that price. He said he is going to present it to his general manager even though it is an unrealistic price. So once again we were waiting and at this point I couldn't believe how degrading Mark Turner was being to us. I didn't want to stoop down to his level so I didn't say a word to the man. When the general manager came over he sat down and my husband told him that we understand what we are asking is not possible and we are fine with that. My wife is very upset right now and we want to leave, so can we please have our keys. He told Mark Turner to go and get our keys. I then thought "oh know now he is going to try and talk us into some kind of deal", but he didn't he was very kind and we were talking about my job(ultrasound) and he did not mention anything about the car to us. He was very polite and did not pressure us into doing anything we were not comfortable with. He asked us if he could call us if anything opens up that he thinks we might be interested in and we said of course. Overall, Mark Turner is the worst sales consultant that I have ever encountered. He does not listen to the customer and is very unprofessional. My advice to him is do not profile your customers and tell that that they are unrealistic and wasting your time because I guarantee you that they will never purchase anything from you. To be honest with you I am not sure if I ever want to purchase anything with this Nissan again thanks to Mark Turner.
New Nissan convert
by 05/14/2014on
I am very pleased with the Nissan experience! I came in, knew what I wanted, and I was assisted right away. Everyone was very plesant from Qasem Q, to finance, to delivery and pickup. I was treated in a very friendly manner and everyone was very polite. I was in and out in 3 hours, which is wonderful, since I have a busy schedule. I love my new 2013 Nissan Sentra SR, and I have no complaints. I am a new Nissan convert.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome Experience
by 03/15/2014on
It was awesome....felt like they helped us find what we were looking for in our price range and not pushing something on us that we really didn't want....the staff stayed past closing to complete the deal with us and not making us wait for when it was convenient for them....that's is above and beyond customer service....the finance guy was super nice and I'd like to give him a special thanks as his staff had quit that day so he was doing a lot that and was super nice even though he was under a lot of stress. We had previous leased a car from sales manager years ago so it was nice to see him again. Thanks to all the staff and especially our salesman and new friend Qasem. We will definitely refer our friends and next time we need new car, that will be first place we go so we won't waste our time anywhere else....Even the staff we weren't dealing with were kind and friendly and made the time at the dealership enjoyable.....Thank You Guys!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New way of dealing with costumers
by 02/25/2014on
Extremely friendly and personal service. Very quick turnaround.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 10/18/2013on
Yesterday I bought a 2012 Camry from Nissan of Newport News and It was the BEST experience I have ever had buying a car. Vinny was an outstanding saleman and a true car buyer advocate rather than someone just there to make a sale and push you out the door. I was also very impressed with Tom the Sales manager and all of the salesmen that I encountered when buying my car. They worked with my not so stellar credit and never once made me feel less because if it. Great people...Great Car...No better dealership. Looking to go back tonight with my mom to buy her a car too! Definitely worth stopping in if you are in the market for a car or on a whim like I did :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
would never recommed this deal to anyone
by 12/25/2011on
I went to Nissan of newport news to look at a used car I saw on my banks used car website. I went to go test drive it a few day before Christmas with my father. the car seemed perfect. low miles great price. We were both greeted and I told the sales man what exactly I wanted. We then proceed inside and sat down so I can give my info to the sales man. I kind of felt insulted because my father had to continually tell the sales man the car was for me and I was financing the car myself. I guess he kept assuming I needed my "daddy" for help even after the fact I told him twice this car was going to be for me. I felt like he was treating me like a child. He then went to bring the car around so I could test drive it. It was a manual and I know how to drive one. He also kept questioning me on if I knew it was a manual transmission and I'm sure I wanted to drive it. I got in the car and noticed it was not going into 1st or 2nd gear and told the saleman. He seemed to have other things on his mind and told me just put it up and that first. I said fine, whatever. I told him repeated times it was not going into 1st gear and he kept telling me just to press the gas harder. We finally got stuck in traffic and I showed him 5th, 4th, and 3rd gear, but no 2nd or 1st. He then got on the phone with the deal and I drove back to the dealership. Thinking I was going to get an apology for this dealship showing me a clearly busted car I went inside and got ignored by everyone. I had to grab the saleman and then said bye. It was a nightmare. How could a certified dealer put a car on the lot that is not in working order and no one notice it did not work properly. I will ever nor recommed this dealer to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Poor Sales Experience
by 02/17/2011on
I have purchased many new vehicles in my life. Without doubt, the experience with this dealership was by far the worst. I did my homework on the vehicle I wanted. I knew all options, was ready to order, and even ready to pay slightly above the Edmunds TMV suggested for the vehicle. They brought out some ridiculous high ball figure and started playing the usual dealer games .... let me go check with someone, etc. It was embarrassing to watch the textbook charade that seemed to assume an ignorant buyer. Didn't even bother to show a vehicle, offer a test drive, or do anything except to say, can't meet you anywhere on the price. I walked out. The sad truth of the matter is that I wanted to buy my car from them (they were the closest to my home), as well as a maintenance agreement and extended warranty. I went to the next closest Nissan dealership (POMOCO Nissan by the way). It was like night and day. I ordered the exact car I wanted, was treated fantastic ... they wanted my business. I bought the car at a fair price, along with an extended warranty and maintenance package. Funny thing is that they sent me an e-mail saying they were sorry they could not meet the price .... which is not why I left .... and said they would like to see if we could do something. This was followed by a lame phone call from the salesperson wanting to do business. They wasted my time, insulted by buyers knowledge, and generally made an impression that was laughable.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Unsatisfying Promises
by 06/25/2010on
I will start off by saying that we were less than impressed with our dealings with Nissan of Newport News. The sales man was very kind and worked with us; however the whole experience in a whole was NOT what we expected when buying a new car. This is not our first time buying a new car so we are relatively familiar with the process, but we were new customers of Nissan of Newport News. One of the things that completely made me uneasy about Nissan of Newport News is one of the other sales individuals. The lack of professionalism goes beyond words. If you are upset because we did not talk to you to buy the car when we got to the dealership, o'well. It does not mean you have to get all huffy puffy and blow us off then run outside and throw your water bottle on the ground and kick it through the parking lot like a little child because your upset. At that point I wanted to leave and completely felt uneasy about the dealership in general, but we pressed on hoping things would get better. Now at this time Nissan of Newport News is under construction so a mess is expected-however when one of the cars in the show room (where you show off your best vehicles) had a shattered window. Could have been caused easily by the construction, but move it out. I felt like we were in the worst of the worst dealerships. We knew exactly what we wanted when we went there and even brought all the printed information out. We called ahead and asked if what we were looking for was on the lot, we were that told yes it was. We talked to one of the sales members and have no quam with him. What we do have an issue with starts with the very beginning of the sales process. We asked again if the car we were looking for was on the lot and we were told yes and no. We came in to buy a 2010 but they only had a 2009 on the lot. Not what we wanted, but we figured we would go take a look at it and see what it was all about. We got to the car and right away I noticed all the tiny little scratches all over the car, it made it look horrible. When I inquired about it, we were told that it was easy to get them out and that they would "detail" the car if we decided on it. Now I do not exactly know what the detailing would involve, but I was given the impression that when they did detail it, the scratches would be buffed out and all would be well. Upon further looking at the car we were told it had 700+ miles on it and that it was used as a "demo" car. So the question was asked, is it a new or used car then and was informed that it was being sold a new car with the only exception that the remainder of the warranty would include. Then we noticed the price tag and were completely turned off. A.) The car had 700+ miles on it, B.) the full warranty was not included, C.) we came for a 2010 with no miles on it. I was completely turned off but the sales member said he would talk to the manager and see what he could get it down to, fine I thought we can sit here and wait. The more I thought about it the more I thought you cannot sell this as a new car, it already has miles on it and it has been taken off the lot. So we sat and waited and he finally came back with a number we were less than impressed with so he went back again to see what we could get it down to. We did have a conversation while waiting with the sale member about this being a used car, but he assured us that it was a new car sale. We finally were given a decent price for a 2009 with miles on it for a new car-still a number we weren't impressed with for having miles and scratches (that were supposed to be fixed). So we signed that paperwork and were told to come back the next day to get it detailed. We left happy with the car hoping that the next day we would get our tank of gas (which we were told we would get and it is customary to give for a new car), the car detailed, the other key, and the books that belonged to the car. We came back the next day to get the rest of the stuff and
Service under extended warranty
by 06/16/2010on
Recently I went to there service department to find out if my side view mirror could be replaced because of my extended warranty. They told me that my warranty company will not replace the unit that and it would cost me about 75.00 for the housing and 50.00 for the labor. I went ahead... order the part and didn't questioned my warranty company on why they didn't cover it. Once the part came in I took it in and waited about an hour for they to say that they needed not only replace the housing, but the whole unit in which would cost me over 200.00 dollars. This is when I called the warranty company, for them just to tell me that there was no claim for the side view mirror. I question the service department on why they didn't call the company to claim the mirror.... There response was that there was a scratch on the mirror and it wasn't the manufactures fault. I asked if they could send out another technician to verify that there was a scratch and was only told that they were sorry, but they will not do that. Of course, I was thinking that someone might of hit the mirror in a parking lot or something. There was no evidence of any scratch, dent, or gouge on the truck. So, I went to the one in Hampton and they took care of the mirror. I wrote this because they lied about the claim and they could have given me a second opinion by sending another tech out to look to see if there was a actual scratch. I do not have any problems with the dealers, but they do work under the same managment
The best car buying experience I have EVER had
by 03/19/2010on
I just have to post a comment on this dealership. I usually don't take the time to do these type things but after reading what the previous reviewer wrote, I felt I must tell other potential buyers my experience at Nissan of Newport News. I came in to "look" at a Sentra. I pretty much knew that was what I wanted and just wanted to drive one to make sure that was indeed what I wanted to buy when the time came. My salesman Rusty, was very friendly and seemed eager to answer all of my questions and was really excited to show me all of the features on the car. He also suggested I drive a Versa. I hadn't thought of a Versa but, I drove it. I loved it! I liked it much better than the Sentra. I decided I wanted to go ahead and buy a Versa THAT DAY! The staff was so easy to talk to and negotiate with. I was worried about them treating me like "a dumb girl" but, they were no nonsense and straight forth with the numbers. I couldn't have been happier. They helped me get my payments where I needed them, I got approved in no time and I absolutely love my new Versa. It is so fun to drive and gets fantastic gas mileage. I had A+ experience in every way!
Dealership has demonstrated that customer satisfaction is not their concern
by 07/30/2009on
The Nissan of Newport News dealership is not the customer friendly organization they lead you believe they are. I recently purchased a late model used car from them and quickly discovered the car needed costly repairs. They didn't disclose that the car needed repairs. There are several conclusions you can draw to why they didn't disclose these problems of which none speak well for this dealership. The Nissan of Newport News management decided this was not their problem. I expected two keys and two remotes for the car unfortunately another expense they felt was the customer's problem. Called and wrote the owner to let him know of my dissatisfaction nad never received a response. The culture in this organization from the top down is clearly one of total disregard for the customer. Save your self some aggravation and expense and buy from a dealership that cares.
