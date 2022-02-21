Customer Reviews of Hall Hyundai Newport News
Beautiful Hyundai Tucson purchased with Jamelle’s help!
by 02/21/2022on
I had no intentions of actually buying a car yesterday. I came to browse what the dealership had available and Jamelle went above and beyond to find exactly what I was looking for. He was knowledgeable, professional, and friendly. I took a test drive in the car I wanted and Jamelle let me know about the many features the car possessed. He made sure that I walked away with an amazing deal on the exact car I wanted and I couldn’t be happier. I highly recommend this location and ask for Jamelle when you visit!
Beautiful Hyundai Tucson purchased with Jamelle’s help!
by 02/21/2022on
I had no intentions of actually buying a car yesterday. I came to browse what the dealership had available and Jamelle went above and beyond to find exactly what I was looking for. He was knowledgeable, professional, and friendly. I took a test drive in the car I wanted and Jamelle let me know about the many features the car possessed. He made sure that I walked away with an amazing deal on the exact car I wanted and I couldn’t be happier. I highly recommend this location and ask for Jamelle when you visit!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wasted time and money
by 01/07/2021on
If zero stars were possible, that is the review that I would give. This dealership has done nothing besides take my time and my money. I bought a car from them a few months ago at 80,000mi and within 4 months I was broken down on the side of the road in the middle of the night when my car completely lost power while I was driving. I had it towed to this location (where I had also purchased it) and they've "been running tests and taking pictures" for over a month now. They have never reached out to me with updates about my car. I call and I leave a voicemail every single time. If I happen to get lucky when I call then I will get to actually speak to my contact and not their voicemail, but it's always the same that they are "running tests and taking pictures". Every time that I have asked to receive a call back, I never have. They took apart the entire front of my car for pictures without even doing as much as notifying me that they were doing so. This has been the worst customer service experience of my life and they have offered me no resolutions and no end in sight. I am now out of work and unable to get myself back to school because of my lack of a car for nearly a month and half now with no proposed solutions. I don't have the funds to find another car that will actually be reliable, so because of their lack of care my life has been hindered. I feel taken advantage of for my kindness, and even when attempting to reach out to the GM you can guess what I got, their voicemail box.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Experience
by 10/29/2016on
Joshuah was great to work with and I will send people to him. He is very knowledgeable and was very through with me in helping me to find the right car for me. Im grateful for all the help and the great car buying experience it made everything stress free and an enjoyable experience. My family and I love our car, thanks. Justo Scott
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A super car-buying experience
by 06/28/2015on
From my first trip to Hall Hyundai in Newport News to look at a mid-size SUV to the last trips where I purchased and took ownership of a Santa Fe Sport, I had an enjoyable experience. My salesman, Melvin Martin, was a super person to deal with. He was very knowledgeable about the vehicles he showed me and treated me with the utmost respect. He gained my trust from the beginning. He was up front about everything and didn't try to mislead me in any way in hopes of earning my business. Though I wasn't a hasty buyer, he kept in contact with me on several occasions and maintained his professionalism. He was one of the main reasons I decided to buy from Hall rather than another dealership. What I liked about Hall was that I got a great deal and didn't have to spend a lot of time haggling about price. And I never felt pressured during my car-buying experience, which is a pet peeve of mine. Without any reservations, I would recommend that you buy from this dealership if you're looking for a Hyundai vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Buying Experience
by 06/26/2015on
My wife and I had the best experience working with Freddie. He did an outstanding job of listening to each of our needs and was very helpful in just the right way. He wasn't pushy...he didn't stalk us out on the lot. He made us feel welcome and when we were ready to inquire about a couple of cars Freddie was very patient, professional, honest, and knowledgeable. We bought two cars that day and went home feeling confident in our choices...not just confident in our choices of cars, but confident and pleased with Freddie choosing to work with us. Thank you so much Freddie for making the car buying experience almost as fun as playing a round of golf at the Masters...well that's probably stretching it a little bit :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Sales, Great Dealership
by 05/26/2015on
My husband and I came to Hall Hyundai just to look at cars. We were assisted by Ashley. She was very knowledgeable on the ins and outs of the vehicles. She was conscientious of what we were looking for and answered all of our questions. Ashley helped us through each step of the buying and leasing process. Unfortunately we were not able to purchase a car at that time. But when we come to the point where we can we will definitely come back and have Ashley take care of us. I would highly recommend Hall Hyundai if anyone wants to purchase a car. Everyone is very friendly and nothing high pressure. All dealerships should be like this. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Excellent Sales Staff
by 04/02/2015on
I was very satisfied with the sales staff at this dealership and I was able to purchase the car that I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best buying experience I have ever had!
by 09/12/2013on
1) You did GREAT! 2) Can't think of a thing. 3) Don't know if you can help or not. I sent 2 emails with questions about some of the turn to turn navigation to customer service through the web site and have not heard back. 4) Not right now; I am having fun trying to figure it all out. :) 5) HAVE NOT GOTTEN THE SURVEY YET. I would really like to as Jamie was fantastic! My wife is very ill and very weak; moves and thinks very slowly. He immediately noticed how weak she was and instead of walking us all over the lot he asked what we might be interested in. He was very patient as my wife tried to communicate her desires (she has trouble communicating at times). He then brought autos up to the front so she would not have to walk much. He got it right the FIRST TIME! This showed me he really listened to her. I was sold right then and there. She also was very emotionally attached to her old clunker and when she began to cry because she was worried what would happen to her "Miss Greeny" Jamie picked up on it right away and comforted her by telling her that her car was beautiful (it's not) and he would personally make sure her old car found a good home. I was shocked that he went so far beyond what would have been acceptable. Then we went to sign the paperwork. I am embarrassed that I do not remember the gentleman's name but, I would appreciate it if you could let him know that this was the MOST PLEASANT up selling ;) experience we have ever had. Heck, he was so nice and again, like Jamie, very attentive to my wife's needs I bought something just because I was enjoying myself. This was the BEST auto buying experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Buying Experience Ever
by 06/06/2013on
I highly recommend our salesperson, Ashley C. She made our buying process as painless as it could be! Everyone at the dealership was just wonderful. Looking forward to a long relationship with Hall Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Svc is the reason to buy here
by 05/21/2013on
The main reason I bought my second Hyundai here is because of the three service managers and all the things they do for you that are above and beyond the"call of duty." Brenda, Chris and Mike in the SVC dept are why I came back here to buy again. The car product is for sure a great value and product, but the svc (even though they are a small shop) is excellent. I almost enjoy taking my two cars in for service or repair...almost. But for sure they are all, especially Brenda M., up front, in your corner and straight talkers. Super people...with a caring attitude and a willingness to do what it takes to make a customer happy...I don't do happy well, so I can vouch for them. Check em out...bring your car in!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great used car buying experience
by 12/12/2012on
I found a used car I was interested in using the internet then called the dealer to be sure it was still on the lot. I was nicely greeted on arrival by my salesman (Alex P.) and given the car for a test drive. No dealer person needed to ride with me which is something I appreciate. The car looked great, but I had a question about whether a major factory recommended service item had been accomplished since the car was near that point in mileage. So Alex actually called the service dept of another dealer to research the service records for me. It took two days, but he found out that the service (an engine timing belt change) was complete and that saved me $1K. Since it was Saturday afternoon and we knew our answer wouldn't be found until the following week, he also arranged a reduced labor-rate deal with the service manager before we sealed the deal just in case we found that this work still needed to be done. I drove it home after only about 2 hours. No hassle. No hard sell. That was a year ago and the car has been a champ on the road.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 12/10/2012on
I bought my new Hyundai Veloster in May of 2012. Now that I have had it for a few months I thought I would take a moment to write about the experience. In a word EXCELLENT. Alex P. was my salesman and couldn't have been nicer. The sales manager I dealt with was a fellow retired Navy man and was also a pleasure to work with. Overall an outstanding car buying experience and no those are no longer mutually exclusive terms, at least not anymore. I would definitely go back to Hall next time I want a new car. No pressure. Easy to work with and you get them feeling they are happy to be working with you. I got a good deal. Not a spectacular deal but am satisfied and that, as I was taught as a child, is the definition of a good deal. Nice price. GREAT car. If you haven't seen the Hyundai Veloster it's a head turner. I still get the "NICE CAR" thumbs up just driving it on a day to day basis. Might want to take a look, especially now that the 2013 turbo version is out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Alex P. at Hall Hyundai is a pure professional
by 12/08/2012on
I was very sure of what I wanted so I sent out 6 emails to six different Hyundai dealers stating what I wanted with the first to get me a yellow Veloster at a fair price the winner. Alex was prompt and thorough in all his correspondence. It took over two months but Alex came through with the exact car I wanted at the lowest price compared to the other dealers who would offer me something that I did not want at a higher price. When it arrived I arranged to swing by on the way home from work. It was there all clean and perfect. Tested out everything and was home after only an hour. The car has been flawless with zero defects so I cannot comment on the service department!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No hassle deal
by 12/07/2012on
I had the pleasure of communicating with Mr. Alex P. on the purchse of my Sonata Limited. I felt like Alex gave me a great deal, was courteous and fair. This is my second vehicle purchase from Hall. I would go back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealership
by 12/06/2012on
I recently purchased a 2013 hyundai Elantra from Hall Automotive. Jamie C. helped me every step of the way! The finance department was awesome as well. Definitely recommend Hall Automotive! Great Car buying experience:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Don't be fooled
by 08/18/2012on
Recently bought a 2005 truck from Hall Hyundai and the starter died within 2 weeks(Not a big deal things happen). I had it towed back to the dealership to get the starter replaced. After 2 days it was "FIXED" or so they stated. I couldn't have been happier to have my truck back. Well not even 2 days after getting my truck back it died again. Now how does this happen with quality work. It doesn't. Their quality of work is terrible and i have lost all trust in this company. I do not recommend using their service department for even an oil change. You pay good money to get the problem fixed and they don't fix it they just put a band aid on it. They should be ashamed that their name is even associated with this type of work. Will not be getting of my business or people i know ever again!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Why Can't All Service Departments Run Like This
by 05/25/2012on
This is my second car purchase from this local HAll dealership and if there is a better run service department and a better reason to choose one dealership over another, then this Svc department is it. For the past year the new Service Manager is Mike Swackhammer, but the real deal are the two assistant svc manager s, Brenda Messer and Chris House. It is a small dealership and department, but over the past two years, they have provided reliable and courteous customer service to me and any other customer in need. Brenda especially will go the extra mile (plus some) to make sure that customers needs and concerns are taken care of professionaly and quickly. Even paying a bill is almost pleasurable...almost. I highly recommend this department and their well trained and courteous staff for any and all auto maintenance needs not just with Hyundai products. Many incentives and internet specials abound...I have not heard a harsh word from any customer spoken about Brenda and Chris's efforts in the svc department at Hall Hyundai, Newport News, VA.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hall Hyundai; Newport News Review
by 03/04/2012on
After doing extensive online research and negotiations on the 2012 Veloster, I finally narrowed it down to Hall Hyundai. I had purchased from Hall Ford in 2007 and that was a pleasant experience as well. At Hall Hyundai, Alex Pauley was very helpful via email communication and even friendlier in person. We drove from out of town to purchase this vehicle and arrived later than expected. The staff still treated us as welcomed guests and didn't rush us out the door. They answered all of our questions and went over all the features of the car. The entire process was by far the quickest and most efficient car purchase I've ever made. I got the car I wanted at the price I wanted and was treated as a valued customer. I'd definitely purchase from them in the future and recommend them to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car sale
by 11/30/2011on
Ashly Cline did a wonderfull job helping me find the car for me. I felt comfortable with the whole process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Still uses 70's sales tactics
by 01/28/2011on
Horrible experience - I walked in with an insurance check to purchase a new car. Didn't want to play the car dealer game and just wanted a price on a vehicle that caught my eye. Of course, they needed finite detail on me for their CRM database before they could even give a ballpark price. Then told I'd have to meet with their Sales Manager...well, after 25 minutes of time wasted, I realized they've complicated a simple process, walked out and spent my $14k check with the Nissan dealer across the street.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
I will never bring my car back here
by 07/22/2010on
I brought my car her when it was called priority Hyundai and when Hall took over they wouldn't honor the Priority for Life warranty that I recieved when I purchased my car. I brought my car in for an oil change here and when I left I went up the street to my Aunt's house I noticed oil leaking from my car I took my car to another Hyundai and they said that Hall Hyundai had forgot to but the screw or whatever it was back in. I will never take my car to hall Hyundai again and I never have.
Offering Virginia drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Hyundai Newport News is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments