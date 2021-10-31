Customer Reviews of Hall Acura Newport News
2019 TLX
by 10/31/2021on
Marc D. and the team at NPN Acura made my purchase easy and pleasant. I love my new 2019 TLX. Thanks for following up with me and getting my new car just in time for my bday.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
RDX purchase
by 05/15/2018on
Just moved to area and purchased an RDX from Hall Acura in Newport News. Great experience throughout the process, as we have come to know as this is our 3rd Acura. Steve Smock was our sales consultant and did a great job explaining features, benefits, and differences between models. Both Managers also introduced themselves, as did the Service team, which was nice. Chris, the Finance Managrr, also did a great job. I highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sale for new car
by 08/30/2017on
I had a great experience buying a new car from Hall Acura. Devin Sheldon was very easy to work with and answered all our questions. He even found the car in the color we wanted and had it shipped to Newport News for delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Burned Me!
by 04/15/2016on
I bought a Certified Acura from Hall Acura in Mewport News, VA. Later I went to sell it and found out the car has been cut up and welded back together . This makes the car ineligible to certify. I contacted Acura in Japan to let them know how I was deceived. Acura has to put this car through different checklists and inspections to certify. Rigorously thorough inspection of the fit and finish need to be viewed as well as having a 182 point inspection. This never happened. My rear quarter panel was cut out and replaced. In replacing this part the quarter panel had to be welded to the rocker panel again ( this disqualifies the car being certified ) and the pinch rail had to be welded again to the frame. ( disqualifying the car for certification ) also, this takes the structural integrity away from the car. None of my doors or hood line up. When the doors are closed the drivers and passenger doors sit higher than the back doors. Hood is off lined. I have taken the car to 3 facilities and they told me when they saw the at seats that they wouldn't recommend putting my kids or anyone else in the back seat. If if I am hit on the bumper on that side it will just crumble. Thank god I haven't been in a wreck before now. You here about lawsuits on big car companies that chair them down. I also contacted 14 Acura dealerships through the United States and they have all said, they wouldn't and couldn't certify this car. In doing research, I found out out what it takes to certify a car. The car can't have any aftermarket welding, more then 3 panels sprayed, structural damage and many more. The ones I mentioned are what my car has. The person or persons that labeled this car certified just checked boxes and didn't go through the right process. Very unethical. I have spent countless phone calls and emails with Kris Bradshaw, the GM of Hall Acura and George Ransom Regional GM and they could care less. They just talk and talk to cover up there wrong doing. They burn customers and give no support or customer service. They just want your money and cut the relationship off there. Every time in the past I have dealt with Hall there has always been a problem. In consumer reports website there is a great article stating, how it's a huge epidemic that a lot of certified cars out there aren't really certified. I bought a certified car with a peace of mind, I don't have that peace of mind anymore. Please be careful and stay away from Hall Acura. Don't be a victim. Kris Bradshaw is a talker and very slick like the rest of them. He and Mr. Ransom are alike and need social skills. <br>Hall Acura buys cars from low grade auctions then sell them as used and certify cars no matter the damage. They cover themselves by saying the carfax is clean, but the carfax doesn't report everything. Hall only certifies their cars from paperwork not physical fit and finish checks.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No Sale on either an ILX or TL
by 02/23/2013on
Oblivious to good sales customer service, particularly with the "Sales Management" staff. Regular sales staff is very accomadating & knowledgeable!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I thought i was the only one
by 10/24/2011on
I thought I was the only one who had problems with this service department. Acura had a known problem with their transmissions for certain MDX models. I started to experience problems and they started to give me the run around. I was told on a Friday that they would get in contact with the company on that Monday to see if corporate would be willing to pay for the repairs, they didn't call back until that thursday only to say they had forgotten to call corporate. This was my first luxury car purchase and i was scared out of my mind of driving it and they treated me like trash. One service person was especially rude. When I called to ask for his advice he got really nasty with me and even hung up the phone. His initialls are R.L. Salesperson Daryl Hoe is the ONLY reason why I would allow my younger sister to purchase a car from this dealership, but she will have to get it serviced at the Priority dealership in Chesapeake. He was patient and understanding and gave me sound advice on how to handle my transmission problem. I ended up trading the car in for a GMC Denali and I could not be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awful Service Department
by 05/10/2010on
I bought my Acura a couple of years ago and it has been one thing after another with this service department. Every time I would take my car in I would have to deal with situations such as rude service advisors/service manger, misquoted times for completion, not correctly fixing the problem the car was brought in for in the first place, etc. They would focus more on up-selling me, rather than trying to fix the problem at hand in a timely, professionally manner. I have dealt with a lot of luxury dealerships/service departments and I've never had the problems that I've experienced with Hall Acura of Newport News. I will not be going back!
