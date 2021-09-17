1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Yesterday I had a HORRIBLE experience with Nissan!! I was very upset, with the way I was treated and talked to. Let me start from the beginning. Now I already have 2 different cars with Nissan and me and my husband wanted to go and see if we could trade our 2013 Rogue for a Sentra for better fuel efficiency and a lower monthly payment. My husband looked at a couple of different websites to see how my we could get for our Rogue and it was basically what we owe on our loan. When we went to Nissan we were given Mark Turner as our sales consultant. First of all, when he first came over to us I felt that he was trying to be young and hip and talking to us like we were these really young kids. He was like dude the rims on this Sentra are hot, its a really hot car. When he was saying all of those things I should of known the type of person I was dealing with. Now, I'm 26 and my husband is 30 and we have two kids. We both just left work and went directly to Nissan in our uniforms (I'm in scrubs and he is in dress pants and a sweat shirt). We do not look nice of course because we just got our of work. Anyways, I feel that when Mark Turner saw us he profiled us as these young latinos who live in the ghetto. After we drove the Sentra around we went inside to talk and Mark Turner was telling us how he has been with Nissan for many of years and with 3 different owners. He then went on telling us that there are two types of customers with the first being the type that comes in and has no money or credit to buy a car and the next is a highly unreasonable and unrealistic customer. After he told us his perception of his customers we then told him exactly where we wanted to be in price range with the loan and if he could give us the right price then we will talk. He said oh don't worry we will make this happen. So, after waiting for a while to get a trading price for the Rogue we saw what they were offering and it was way over what we were expecting. We told him we were not expecting it to be that high especially since we checked online to see what our Rogue was worth. The thing that screwed up the deal here was the racing price for the Rogue. We were in complete understanding and we were not upset that they could not meet our expectations for what we wanted. We understand it is a business and that is why we were fine with walking away. Mark Turner then kept trying to push and pressure us into making some type of deal. We told him multiple times what we wanted and there is no way that we will meet even on this deal because there is too much money involved. After going back and forth with each other Mark Turner then stated that we are going back to what he said about how the customers are and we were being the unreasonable and unrealistic type of customers. When he said that my blood started boiling, but I kept my calm. My husband once again told him that we just want to keep our Rouge and leave everything as it is. Mark Turner then said to us "oh I just hate when people waste my time and I wish people would really do there research before coming in here" (which as you already know we did). At that point I was done! How much more unprofessional could he get! If anything I felt that he was waisting our time because we told him multiple times what we wanted and he was not listening. He then had us sign a paper which stated the price that we wanted and we weren't budging on that price. He said he is going to present it to his general manager even though it is an unrealistic price. So once again we were waiting and at this point I couldn't believe how degrading Mark Turner was being to us. I didn't want to stoop down to his level so I didn't say a word to the man. When the general manager came over he sat down and my husband told him that we understand what we are asking is not possible and we are fine with that. My wife is very upset right now and we want to leave, so can we please have our keys. He told Mark Turner to go and get our keys. I then thought "oh know now he is going to try and talk us into some kind of deal", but he didn't he was very kind and we were talking about my job(ultrasound) and he did not mention anything about the car to us. He was very polite and did not pressure us into doing anything we were not comfortable with. He asked us if he could call us if anything opens up that he thinks we might be interested in and we said of course. Overall, Mark Turner is the worst sales consultant that I have ever encountered. He does not listen to the customer and is very unprofessional. My advice to him is do not profile your customers and tell that that they are unrealistic and wasting your time because I guarantee you that they will never purchase anything from you. To be honest with you I am not sure if I ever want to purchase anything with this Nissan again thanks to Mark Turner. Read more