5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

1) You did GREAT! 2) Can't think of a thing. 3) Don't know if you can help or not. I sent 2 emails with questions about some of the turn to turn navigation to customer service through the web site and have not heard back. 4) Not right now; I am having fun trying to figure it all out. :) 5) HAVE NOT GOTTEN THE SURVEY YET. I would really like to as Jamie was fantastic! My wife is very ill and very weak; moves and thinks very slowly. He immediately noticed how weak she was and instead of walking us all over the lot he asked what we might be interested in. He was very patient as my wife tried to communicate her desires (she has trouble communicating at times). He then brought autos up to the front so she would not have to walk much. He got it right the FIRST TIME! This showed me he really listened to her. I was sold right then and there. She also was very emotionally attached to her old clunker and when she began to cry because she was worried what would happen to her "Miss Greeny" Jamie picked up on it right away and comforted her by telling her that her car was beautiful (it's not) and he would personally make sure her old car found a good home. I was shocked that he went so far beyond what would have been acceptable. Then we went to sign the paperwork. I am embarrassed that I do not remember the gentleman's name but, I would appreciate it if you could let him know that this was the MOST PLEASANT up selling ;) experience we have ever had. Heck, he was so nice and again, like Jamie, very attentive to my wife's needs I bought something just because I was enjoying myself. This was the BEST auto buying experience I have ever had. Read more