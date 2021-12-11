Customer Reviews of Hall Ford Lincoln Newport News
Best Experience buying a car we have had
by 11/12/2021on
This was the easiest and most customer service friendly sale we have ever gone through. Everyone at this dealership, from the salesperson Courtney Hylton to sales manager Ryan Garriga to finance manager Joe Jensen. Everyone made it their job to get things done for you, the customer, as quickly and professionally as possible and also to make recommendations that could be in your best interest but with no hard sale. We were able to make our own decisions without the interference of people trying to sell us something. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a new or used car. They listen and follow up based on what you want, not what meets their sales quotas.
Ford F-150 - The Works
by 05/10/2021on
Brought in my F-150 to get 'The Works" maintenance completed . I waited on-site and I was advised approximately 1 hour later that work was completed. I drove home and parked in the garage and noticed fluid and steam coming from the engine. When I opened the hood, I saw that my coolant cap was not on, but laying on the coolant tank itself. The truck hood pressing down on the cap apparently kept me from losing it. I had lost an unknown amount of water/coolant, so I took the truck back to Hall Ford. Service advisor, Mike Lewis immediately apologized and took my truck back to be looked at. It didn't take more than 10 minutes before you returned. I was not happy with the quality control aspect, but again Mike apologized and gave me a voucher for a free oil change the next time I come in. In hind sight, it could have been a lot worst and I appreciate that Mike realized I had to spend additional time attending to my vehicle because of their error. Bottom line. Stuff happens and it's good to know that Hall Ford will go the extra mile to correct a situation and not take their customers for granted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mustang Mach E - great purchase experience
by 03/19/2021on
Just purchased a 2021 Mustang Mach E from Hall Ford, Newport News VA, and was very pleased with my sales rep Josh Cobb and the whole sales team at Hall Ford. Even though it's a new design, Josh new the vehicle well and could answer all my questions. He helped me track its progress from the plant to the dealership, and had it prepped and ready for me the day it arrived, including doing the recall. The price was as expected from my order, with no surprise markups. I've always had good service at Hall Ford, including my previous Explorer purchase, and will keep going back there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service visit
by 12/29/2020on
Upon arrival for my scheduled coolant change service, I noticed that this service was priced much higher than the Hall Ford website promo of $99. When I showed my print-out for the coolant change service promo the service writer agreed to honor the special price. Why doesn't your system already have the advertised special in the system at write up? During service the shop wanted to add cabin air filter replacement and fuel induction service. But yet no mention was made of changing the engine air filter which is coming due for replacement. Ford's website does not list a service interval for performing fuel induction service. So how does Hall Ford know that the fuel induction service needs to be performed? Overall Hall Ford service is ok. But I am concerned about your pricing and service recommendation inconsistencies.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beautiful used Continental
by 11/19/2020on
I have been looking for a used Continental, Reserve. I shared that will salesman and he kept watching until they got one. He called me and now I have the car ive been looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional, Courteous, Attentive
by 10/30/2020on
One of the most relaxing vehicle purchases I've ever made. Listened to my needs, showed me exactly what I was looking for and didn't try to push me to a vehicle that was more than I needed. I felt like I was treated like family. If your looking for excellent customer service, this is the place to go!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did a good job
by 09/12/2020on
In out without any problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John Bowling
by 06/11/2020on
Scheduled appointment online with the service representative request. Service Rep (Stephanie Spangler) was prepared with my paperwork in hand upon arrival. Felt very safe in this COVID 19 environment we live in. Car was service and clean well within the time I expected. Thanks again to Stephanie and the maintenance team. Job well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 06/26/2019on
Everyone we interacted with at Hall Ford Lincoln were friendly, professional and accommodating. Our sales consultant, Daniel Cumbo displayed upmost patience with us and our four different visits while making the decision to buy our new Lincoln. He couldn't have been more understanding and helpful. Kudos also to Joe Jensen and Cameron Womack for explaining all the financial paperwork, Helena in Parts who was so helpful ordering some accessories for us, and Robin in Service for taking care of a technical concern we had. The entire team is exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb buying experience
by 06/24/2019on
Hall Ford in Newport News was a pleasure to buy from. i bought a 2019 F150 King Ranch from them, and I must say they treated us the way we would expect a top tier dealer to treat its customers. Ken McGhee, our salesman, was knowledgeable, courteous, hard working, and very attentive, before, during and after the sale. The dealership is clean, modern and comfortable, and the staff was extremely friendly. We believe we received a great deal, and there was no high pressure tactics. All in all, a great dealership and a superb staff. And, we love the truck - what an awesome vehicle!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Lincoln MKX Owner
by 04/27/2018on
Continue experience quality service and technical support from Hall Newport News. Will continue to refer family and friends to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford Focus
by 04/01/2018on
Chris and his team provided outstanding customer service to me and husband when we went in to trade in our car. They were dedicated in their time to make sure that I put in a car that I was going to be comfortable driving. They were patient, outgoing, and were not pushy like other salespeople. I recommend that if anyone is looking to go buy a ford vehicle, go and check out Chris and his team. They will not disappoint.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 03/20/2018on
They are always very helpful and went out of there way to assist with any questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Car buying experience
by 02/12/2018on
Taylor Keever was my sales consultant and she did an excellent job! She sent me a personal video via Email which I thought was very innovative. I picked out my F150 and she answered all my questions. I can honestly say this was the easiest car purchase I have ever experienced! I would definitely recommend her to friends or family. Thanks Taylor great Job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Hall Ford = Exceptional buying experience!
by 02/10/2018on
I purchased two used vehicles from Hall Ford about 3 months apart and have had a wonderful experience with both purchases. I never felt pressured into anything, and the entire staff was attentive to my needs. Henry worked with me on both purchases and is an exceptional Sales Consultant. I have purchased two vehicles from Hall Ford already, and look forward to purchasing my next vehicle with them in the future. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Solid pricing, nice cars, seemed a bit iffy on knowledge of the vehicles
by 01/06/2018on
Price and willingness to make a fair deal was great. Car was clean and in good shape. Taylor was very nice and easy to work with. They quickly resolved selling me the car without the charge cord which was appreciated. The reason this is 4 stars not 5 is I was buying a plug-in hybrid and they were supposed to check the hybrid battery and they gave me a sheet where they checked the 12v battery out instead. Then after I realized they said that they would need an 'engineer' to check out the hybrid battery. Upon calling other area dealerships, it appears this is something that any trained/certified tech can do for around $100. Between the saleswomen, the manager, and service I was surprised that I would be told this. However, I'm very happy with the car, the price, and would consider buying again from Hall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 01/01/2018on
This was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had! From the time I got there until I drove off it was the best. The sale was actually completed before I got there in my mind. I was looking at 2 cars one from this dealership and 1 from another. I got 2 emails and a phone call at work, to top it off, they even made a personal video featuring the car I wished to buy. The other place would not answer any of my questions over the phone, I was at work, said I needed to see the car to have my questions answered. Once I got to the dealership, the service was even better! I go to test drive the car and the display screen has my name on it. I was already sold by this point, but it felt good. The best part of the whole day was I was pre-approved for a loan already, and they took the time and found me a better deal and rate. All I have to say is, Top Notch Customer Service. Thank You.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service department
by 11/30/2017on
As always the service department was great. They are fast and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Ford F 150
by 11/16/2017on
Worked with Nelson at the Newport News Va location. Hands down was the best salesman you could ask for. Every patient, knowledgeable and helpful in picking out the right truck. Will recommend him to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy. Slight hiccup fixed
by 11/15/2017on
The sales rep that I worked with was awesome. He helped me find a vehicle that I wanted at fair price. The vehicle did not initially have a state inspection as it was from a different state but they were able to take care of the issue quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 10/19/2017on
Alicia was very fast in getting my vehicle in and right back to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
