5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had! From the time I got there until I drove off it was the best. The sale was actually completed before I got there in my mind. I was looking at 2 cars one from this dealership and 1 from another. I got 2 emails and a phone call at work, to top it off, they even made a personal video featuring the car I wished to buy. The other place would not answer any of my questions over the phone, I was at work, said I needed to see the car to have my questions answered. Once I got to the dealership, the service was even better! I go to test drive the car and the display screen has my name on it. I was already sold by this point, but it felt good. The best part of the whole day was I was pre-approved for a loan already, and they took the time and found me a better deal and rate. All I have to say is, Top Notch Customer Service. Thank You. Read more