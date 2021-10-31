1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a Certified Acura from Hall Acura in Mewport News, VA. Later I went to sell it and found out the car has been cut up and welded back together . This makes the car ineligible to certify. I contacted Acura in Japan to let them know how I was deceived. Acura has to put this car through different checklists and inspections to certify. Rigorously thorough inspection of the fit and finish need to be viewed as well as having a 182 point inspection. This never happened. My rear quarter panel was cut out and replaced. In replacing this part the quarter panel had to be welded to the rocker panel again ( this disqualifies the car being certified ) and the pinch rail had to be welded again to the frame. ( disqualifying the car for certification ) also, this takes the structural integrity away from the car. None of my doors or hood line up. When the doors are closed the drivers and passenger doors sit higher than the back doors. Hood is off lined. I have taken the car to 3 facilities and they told me when they saw the at seats that they wouldn't recommend putting my kids or anyone else in the back seat. If if I am hit on the bumper on that side it will just crumble. Thank god I haven't been in a wreck before now. You here about lawsuits on big car companies that chair them down. I also contacted 14 Acura dealerships through the United States and they have all said, they wouldn't and couldn't certify this car. In doing research, I found out out what it takes to certify a car. The car can't have any aftermarket welding, more then 3 panels sprayed, structural damage and many more. The ones I mentioned are what my car has. The person or persons that labeled this car certified just checked boxes and didn't go through the right process. Very unethical. I have spent countless phone calls and emails with Kris Bradshaw, the GM of Hall Acura and George Ransom Regional GM and they could care less. They just talk and talk to cover up there wrong doing. They burn customers and give no support or customer service. They just want your money and cut the relationship off there. Every time in the past I have dealt with Hall there has always been a problem. In consumer reports website there is a great article stating, how it's a huge epidemic that a lot of certified cars out there aren't really certified. I bought a certified car with a peace of mind, I don't have that peace of mind anymore. Please be careful and stay away from Hall Acura. Don't be a victim. Kris Bradshaw is a talker and very slick like the rest of them. He and Mr. Ransom are alike and need social skills. <br>Hall Acura buys cars from low grade auctions then sell them as used and certify cars no matter the damage. They cover themselves by saying the carfax is clean, but the carfax doesn't report everything. Hall only certifies their cars from paperwork not physical fit and finish checks. Read more