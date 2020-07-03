5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Excellent sales staff and management who took great care of us even before we arrived, calling ahead to ensure they had all the cars we wanted to see and test drive out and ready in advance. It was like a catered car shopping experience and the lineup of Kia’s right now is so difficult to choose from! Such gorgeous cars, and the Stinger was a winner without a doubt! We got the most amazing deal and have locked in customers for life! I’ve bought way too many cars to be proud of, but Brown’s Kia of Manassas was truly a top tier car buying experience, I would and will recommend to everyone interested in a Kia, or whatever car they have to sell! Read more