Brown's Manassas Kia
Customer Reviews of Brown's Manassas Kia
Great Experience
by 03/07/2020on
Service was great. Nice environment. Salesman was awesome
Outstanding Dealership
by 01/28/2020on
The salesman (John), manager, and finance department were all very nice and helpful. They put us at ease throughout the entire process. They also were not pushy at all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Definitely not what I imagined a dealer experience to be!
by 01/25/2020on
Pedro and Claudia were incredible. I had a ton of questions and concerns and they didn't pressure me at all. I left with the best car and a plan for refinancing at a lower interest rate. I know my boys and I will be in a safe reliable car. We will definitely come back to Browns Manassas Kia and I have already recommended your dealership to my boss.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Straightforward, smooth experience!
by 01/21/2020on
Alami was great throughout the interaction. Very straightforward guy. Everyone else I met at Brown's was likewise professional and friendly. Great dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Super!
by 01/07/2020on
Very nice facility and extremely helpful and friendly personnel I will recomend anyone who is looking to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and easy
by 01/01/2020on
I liked that the salesman ( Youstin ) was straight and upfront with me about the whole process. I had a very enjoyable experience with my purchase. Would definitely buy from Brown's in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New car
by 12/28/2019on
I checked the internet for the vehicle I was interested in and pedro worked his magic and made it happen . Pedro was very courteous and very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New car
by 12/28/2019on
I checked the internet for the vehicle I was interested in and pedro worked his magic and made it happen . Pedro was very courteous and very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Car buying experience for 2017 Ford Fiesta
by 12/28/2019on
Everyone I talked with was friendly and informative. They answered my questions and made the process quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service, great price.
by 12/28/2019on
John Sasso was very responsive to our needs and requests, and his manager responded to our needs rather than forcing a standard script on us (e.g., forcing us to look at a specific car before giving pricing on one with particular options, which was the case at Koon's Kia).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great, no pressure/no hassle buying experience on my 2020 Sportage SX Turbo
by 11/23/2019on
I started process online with an email asking for an out-the-door price on a specific vehicle, was responded to promptly with a good question about what my zipcode was to ensure pricing accuracy and had the competitive price very quickly. No back/forth and non-answers which was quite refreshing. I found this identical vehicle at several other dealers within a 200 mile radius and Brown's was the best price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Brown’s Kia and John Sasso!
by 11/17/2019on
John Sasso is a great salesman! If you need a car go see John Sasso ASAP, he will treat you right! The used car manager is great and easy to work with. Great customer service between the two.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Top tier dealership, deals, and Kia is truly above all!
by 11/09/2019on
Excellent sales staff and management who took great care of us even before we arrived, calling ahead to ensure they had all the cars we wanted to see and test drive out and ready in advance. It was like a catered car shopping experience and the lineup of Kia’s right now is so difficult to choose from! Such gorgeous cars, and the Stinger was a winner without a doubt! We got the most amazing deal and have locked in customers for life! I’ve bought way too many cars to be proud of, but Brown’s Kia of Manassas was truly a top tier car buying experience, I would and will recommend to everyone interested in a Kia, or whatever car they have to sell!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2020 Kia Sedona
by 11/05/2019on
Salesman and his manager were straight forward during our negotiations and we got (I think) an excellent deal. The paperwork process went smoothly and efficiently. The Finance manager knew his stuff and presented it clearly outlining our payment and other options as well as explaining the warranty. The vehicle was delivered in excellent condition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A Great New Car Buying Experience.
by 10/29/2019on
Everyone was extremely nice and upfront, and they helped me get a good price on a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Telluride
by 10/25/2019on
Jose & The GM wanted to make the deal with me. I had a budget and Boom!.. They made the deal. Very professional. Wanted to make the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Truck purchase
by 10/20/2019on
Experience was wonderful and salesman Thank you for everything Likely to refer to your dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A Superb Experience
by 10/14/2019on
It was a pleasure to work with everyone at the dealership during every aspect of my car purchase. George Henderson, Jose Martinez DePaz, and John Stapleton in particular were extremely responsive to my needs and questions, and the deal was done and my car delivered more quickly than I could have imagined! They made purchasing a car from out of state very easy. Thank you all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 10/12/2019on
I bought a lemon approximately 4 years ago (different dealer/make). The kind of car you couldn't pay someone to buy off of you. I have attempted trading it in 4 times before this without luck due to still owing money on my loan and it being a lemon so my trade in amount has always been too low. Mr Alami and browns kia of manassas were the only ones who made it work. I got an amazing deal and am finally out of my unsafe, hazardous, ugly lemon. You guys are awesome!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Change/Inspection
by 10/11/2019on
Service took the appropriate amount of time. Car washed before returning. Didn't feel pressured to do other services
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 10/03/2019on
Unlike other KIA dealerships in the area, Brown's Manassas worked with me on a fair deal so I could leave with dealership with a new 2020 Telluride. Duval Cassell was extremely fair and I appreciated his customer service. Also, I had the opportunity to meet the general manager, George Henderson. He was very accommodating and I appreciated his customer service as well. Overall, an excellent buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments