Brown's Manassas Kia

9030 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brown's Manassas Kia

4.9
Overall Rating
(76)
Recommend: Yes (76) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Jon on 03/07/2020

Service was great. Nice environment. Salesman was awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

104 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Browns Manassas is better than Mercedes or Porsche!

by Jordan on 03/30/2020

Victor really helped by scheduling the emmisions at another dealer early the next morning so I could finish DMV. I showed up late in the afternoon and he arranged everything. Plus you have the best capucinos!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Dealership

by Kamran on 03/30/2020

Everyone is accommodating and helpful. The salesman (Duval Cassell) and the GM (George Henderson) always make my experience great! Definitely recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

BROWN'S KIA, GREAT SERVICE

by Mark on 03/04/2020

excellent turnaround time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

First service

by Lisa on 03/02/2020

Didn’t have to pay for the service. Annoyed that the service department closed hour’s earlier than the rest of the building so we couldn’t ask questions regarding service plan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding Dealership

by Jared on 01/28/2020

The salesman (John), manager, and finance department were all very nice and helpful. They put us at ease throughout the entire process. They also were not pushy at all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Definitely not what I imagined a dealer experience to be!

by Katie on 01/25/2020

Pedro and Claudia were incredible. I had a ton of questions and concerns and they didn't pressure me at all. I left with the best car and a plan for refinancing at a lower interest rate. I know my boys and I will be in a safe reliable car. We will definitely come back to Browns Manassas Kia and I have already recommended your dealership to my boss.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

10 stars!

by Ashly on 01/24/2020

George the GM and the service department were great - very helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Department visit .

by Margaret on 01/21/2020

The staff were very courteous and efficient. The service department manager Brad and his staff are very proficient in what they do for their customers as I observed on my last visit and in past visits . Thank you all and keep up the great work that you do .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Browns

by Charles on 01/21/2020

Knowledge and courtesy shown by the employees

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Straightforward, smooth experience!

by OG on 01/21/2020

Alami was great throughout the interaction. Very straightforward guy. Everyone else I met at Brown's was likewise professional and friendly. Great dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Dept.

by George on 01/15/2020

Courtesy & professionalism of staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quality Service and good value

by Larry on 01/10/2020

Easy to schedule online. Service Check-in was quick As paperwork was done. Service started on schedule and I enjoyed the comfortable waiting area while work was done. Friendly staff and Service dept kept me informed as work progressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recent service

by Tim on 01/10/2020

Everyone was friendly, they didn’t attempt to sell me something I didn’t want or need, it was fast, thorough, easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quality service

by Michael on 01/09/2020

Brandon offered top notch quality service and had superior communication skills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Super!

by Edmee on 01/07/2020

Very nice facility and extremely helpful and friendly personnel I will recomend anyone who is looking to buy a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome experience

by Parker on 01/06/2020

The staff was very friendly...really appreciated being dropped off and then picked up from my home...impressed by how quick it was

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick and easy

by John on 01/01/2020

I liked that the salesman ( Youstin ) was straight and upfront with me about the whole process. I had a very enjoyable experience with my purchase. Would definitely buy from Brown's in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car

by Dodie on 12/28/2019

I checked the internet for the vehicle I was interested in and pedro worked his magic and made it happen . Pedro was very courteous and very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car buying experience for 2017 Ford Fiesta

by Christopher on 12/28/2019

Everyone I talked with was friendly and informative. They answered my questions and made the process quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

