Customer Reviews of Brown's Manassas Kia
Recommend: Yes
76 reviews
Service was great. Nice environment. Salesman was awesome
Service was great. Nice environment. Salesman was awesome
Victor really helped by scheduling the emmisions at another dealer early the next morning so I could finish DMV. I showed up late in the afternoon and he arranged everything. Plus you have the best capucinos!
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everyone is accommodating and helpful. The salesman (Duval Cassell) and the GM (George Henderson) always make my experience great! Definitely recommend this dealership!
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BROWN'S KIA, GREAT SERVICE
excellent turnaround time
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Didn’t have to pay for the service.
Annoyed that the service department closed hour’s earlier than the rest of the building so we couldn’t ask questions regarding service plan
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The salesman (John), manager, and finance department were all very nice and helpful. They put us at ease throughout the entire process. They also were not pushy at all!
Definitely not what I imagined a dealer experience to be!
Pedro and Claudia were incredible. I had a ton of questions and concerns and they didn't pressure me at all. I left with the best car and a plan for refinancing at a lower interest rate. I know my boys and I will be in a safe reliable car. We will definitely come back to Browns Manassas Kia and I have already recommended your dealership to my boss.
service Rating
George the GM and the service department were great - very helpful!
Service Department visit.
by
Margaret 01/21/2020
The staff were very courteous and efficient. The service department manager Brad and his staff are very proficient in what they do for their customers as I observed on my last visit and in past visits . Thank you all and keep up the great work that you do .
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledge and courtesy shown by the employees
Straightforward, smooth experience!
Alami was great throughout the interaction. Very straightforward guy. Everyone else I met at Brown's was likewise professional and friendly. Great dealership.
service Rating
Courtesy & professionalism of staff
Quality Service and good value
Easy to schedule online. Service Check-in was quick As paperwork was done. Service started on schedule and I enjoyed the comfortable waiting area while work was done. Friendly staff and Service dept kept me informed as work progressed.
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everyone was friendly, they didn’t attempt to sell me something I didn’t want or need, it was fast, thorough, easy.
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brandon offered top notch quality service and had superior communication skills.
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very nice facility and extremely helpful and friendly personnel
I will recomend anyone who is looking to buy a car.
service Rating
The staff was very friendly...really appreciated being dropped off and then picked up from my home...impressed by how quick it was
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I liked that the salesman ( Youstin ) was straight and upfront with me about the whole process. I had a very enjoyable experience with my purchase. Would definitely buy from Brown's in the future.
sales Rating
I checked the internet for the vehicle I was interested in and pedro worked his magic and made it happen . Pedro was very courteous and very professional
sales Rating
Car buying experience for 2017 Ford Fiesta
by
Christopher 12/28/2019
Everyone I talked with was friendly and informative. They answered my questions and made the process quick and easy.
