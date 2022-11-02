Customer Reviews of Madison Ford
2nd truck in two years
by 02/11/2022on
Working with Johnny in 2020 was a great experience. When my brother-in-law wanted to buy my 2020 F-150 I decided to sell it to him and get a new F-150 hybrid. So I called Johnny and ordered one. It is a 84 mile drive for me, but I will never buy another Ford from my local dealer when I have such a great experience with Madison. While every dealer up here is adding $2000 to $3000 to MSRP, Johnny sold me my 2022 at MSRP and found $2000 in rebates I did not expect to get.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and inspection
by 09/29/2021on
I continue to find Madison Ford a friendly and reliable place to take my car for servicing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Periodic Maintenance at Madison Ford
by 07/05/2021on
I continue to be completely satisfied with every aspect of the Madison Ford experience. Great folks delivering top quality maintenance service. So happy I turned away from the high volume operations here in Northern VA to give my purchase and servicing business to new friends in Madison.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My 2018 Edge Titanium
by 07/02/2019on
With Johnny Tyler's help I traded both my 2011 Explorer Limited and 2016 C-Max on a new used Edge Titanium. The Explorers AC quit working two weeks prior but was fixed under the extended warrentee and Madison ford paid the deductible for me, a second key fob was provided me and the Service Dept resurfaced the rotors at no cost to me a day after I had accepted the Edge. My thanks to both Johnny T. and to Jonathan Bradley the Sales Manager. Madison Ford takes the extra steps to make every visit the best. I'll only go to Madison Ford for every other new or used car I buy. Gary Duden
Thanks, Johnny
by 06/22/2019on
Just bought an Explorer with Johnny Tyler's help... great guy, great experience, great deal! It was well worth the trip from Richmond to deal with him, Melissa, and Madison Ford. We'll look here first the next time we need a car.
Experience at Madison Ford was fantastic!
by 05/15/2019on
I'm sure there are many good sales people at Madison Ford, but Johnny T was the best. Thanks for the customer service!!
Reese is great
by 03/31/2019on
I don’t like shopping for cars. Reese made my buying experience as painless as possible. I’m love the truck and would definitely do business with her again!